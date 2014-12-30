NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE.TO)

Name Description

Leigh Curyer Mr. Leigh R. Curyer is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of NexGen Energy Ltd. Mr. Curyer has over 19 years of experience in the resources and corporate sector. Mr. Curyer was previously the Chief Financial Officer and head of corporate development of Southern Cross Resources Ltd. (now Uranium One Ltd.). In addition, for three years Mr. Curyer was head of corporate development for Accord Nuclear Resource Management, assessing uranium projects worldwide for First Reserve Corporation, a global energy focused private equity and infrastructure investment firm. Mr. Curyer’s uranium project assessment experience has been focused on assets located in Canada, Australia, US, Africa, Central Asia and Europe, incorporating operating mines, advanced development projects and exploration prospects. Mr. Curyer is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia.

Grace Marosits Ms. Grace Marosits is a Chief Financial Officer of the company since November 24, 2014. She obtained her Chartered Accountant designation from Deloitte, where she specialized in audit and taxation, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia. Ms. Marosits previously worked in senior corporate accounting positions at Westcoast Energy (now Spectra Energy) and Ballard Power.

Andrew Browne Mr. Andrew Browne is a Vice-President, Exploration and Development of the company. Mr Browne is a geologist with over 43 years’ experience in exploration and mining geology globally, with a specialisation in uranium projects. Prior to joining NexGen, Mr. Browne operated a private geoscientific consultancy practice specialising in uranium projects globally, primarily in unconformity, sandstone-, and calcrete-hosted systems. Mr. Browne was employed by the North Ltd group and its antecedents from 1973-2000, based in Australia, and was a key member of the Jabiluka and Ranger 1 No 3 Deeps exploration program teams. Mr. Browne has been involved with exploration and assessment of uranium projects in Australia since 1969, and in the Athabasca and Thelon Basins of Canada since 1988.

Warren Gilman Mr. Warren Gilman serves as Director of the Company. Warren Gilmanwas appointed Chairman and CEO of CEF Holdings in 2011. Prior to that he was Vice Chairman of CIBC World Markets. He was previously Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific Region for CIBC for 10 years where he was responsible for all of CIBC's activities across Asia. Mr Gilman is a mining engineer who co-founded CIBC's Global Mining Group in 1988. During his 26 years with CIBC he ran the mining team in Canada, Australia and Asia and worked in the Toronto, Sydney, Perth, Shanghai and Hong Kong offices of CIBC. He has acted as advisor to the largest mining companies in the world including BHP, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Noranda, Falconbridge, Meridian Gold, China Minmetals, Jinchuan and Zijin and has been responsible for some of the largest equity capital markets financings in Canadian mining history. Warren is a regular contributor to mining industry forums and discussions. In addition to bi-weekly commentary on commodity and mining issues for the CNBC Asia Network, he has annually co-chaired Diggers and Dealers in Kalgoorlie and the China Nickel Conference in Shanghai. He has presented annually to the Asia Mining Congress in Singapore and Mines and Money Hong Kong as well as various CIM events in Canada. Warren obtained his B.Sc. in Mining Engineering at Queen's University and his MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University. He is Chairman of the International Advisory Board of Western University and a member of the Dean's Advisory board of Laurentian University.

Gerald Feldman Mr. Gerald M. Feldman is an Independent Director of NexGen Energy Ltd. Mr. Feldman is Vice-President Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer of Pinetree Capital. Mr. Feldman brings 29 years of merger and acquisition activities, corporate finance and financial experience. Mr. Feldman is responsible for, and involved in, corporate development, merger and acquisition activities and corporate finance at Pinetree Capital. Prior to joining Pinetree, Mr. Feldman was a senior Partner in a number of accounting firms where he provided consulting services to clients, specializing in audits of public companies and securities and mutual fund dealers. In addition to his accounting and finance experience, he holds Senior Officer and Director positions in several junior mining companies that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSXV, including Brownstone Energy Inc. and Mega Uranium Ltd. Mr. Feldman is a Chartered Accountant.

Christopher McFadden Mr. Chris McFadden is an Independent Director of NexGen Energy Ltd. Mr. McFadden is a lawyer with 21 years’ experience in exploration and mining and is currently the Head of Commercial, Strategy and Corporate Development for Tigers Realm Coal Limited which is listed on the ASX. Prior to commencing with the Tigers Realm Group of companies in 2010 he was a Commercial General Manager with Rio Tinto’s exploration division with responsibility for gaining entry into new projects either by negotiation with government or joint venture partners or through acquisition. Mr. McFadden has extensive international experience in managing large and complex transactions and has a broad knowledge of all aspects of project evaluation and negotiating project entry in challenging and varied environments. Mr. McFadden holds a combined law/commerce degree from Melbourne University and an MBA from Monash University.

Craig Parry Mr. Craig Parry is a Independent Director of the company since May 22, 2014. He is founding member of the Tigers Realm Group and was appointed to the Boards of Tigers Realm Minerals, Tigers Realm Metals and NexGen Energy Ltd. (as it then was prior to the Qualifying Transaction) in 2011. Mr. Parry was appointed to the role of CEO of Tigers Realm Coal in 2012. Mr. Parry, as an exploration and business development geologist, has been responsible for the business development activities of the Tigers Realm Group since inception in 2009. Prior to joining Tigers Realm, Mr. Parry was the Business Development Manager for G-Resources Limited responsible for mergers and acquisitions and Principal Geologist – New Business at Oxiana Limited responsible for strategy and business development initiatives in bulk and energy commodities. At Rio Tinto he led exploration programs for iron ore, copper, diamonds, coal and bauxite in Australia, Asia and South America and was Principal Geologist for the Kintyre Uranium project pre-feasibility study. Mr Parry holds an Honours Degree in Geology and is a Member of the AusIMM.

Richard Patricio Mr. Richard J. Patricio is an Independent Director of NexGen Energy Ltd. Mr. Patricio was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Pinetree Capital Ltd. in February 2015. He joined Pinetree in November 2005 as Vice-President, Corporate and Legal Affairs. In addition, in March 2015 Mr. Patricio was appointed Chief Executive Officer and President of Mega Uranium Ltd., having been its Executive Vice-President since 2005. Previously, Mr. Patricio worked as inhouse General Counsel for a senior TSX-listed manufacturing company. Prior to that, Richard practiced law at Osler LLP in Toronto where he focused on mergers and acquisitions, securities law and general corporate transactions. Mr. Patricio has built a number of mining companies with global operations and holds senior officer and director positions in several companies listed on stock exchanges in Toronto, Australia, London and New York. Mr. Patricio received his law degree from Osgoode Hall and was called to the Ontario bar in 2000.

Trevor Thiele Mr. Trevor Thiele is an Independent Director of NexGen Energy Ltd. Mr. Thiele has over 31 years’ experience in senior finance roles in medium to large Australian ASX listed companies. He has been Chief Financial Officer for companies involved in the Agribusiness sector (Elders and ABB Grain) and the Biotechnology sector (Bionomics). In these roles he combined his technical accounting and financial skills with commercial expertise thereby substantially contributing to the growth of each of these businesses. During this time, he was actively involved in IPO’s, capital raisings, corporate restructures, mergers and acquisitions, refinancing and joint ventures. Mr. Thiele is currently non-executive director of a number of nonlisted Australian entities, including the role of Chairman of the Finance & Audit Committee for two of these entities. Mr. Thiele holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy from the University of South Australia and he is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia.