Next PLC (NXT.L)

Name Description

Simon Wolfson Lord Simon A. Wolfson of Aspley Guise is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Next PLC. He joined the Group in 1991. Appointed Retail Sales Director in 1993, became responsible for NEXT Directory in 1995 and was appointed to the Board in 1997 with additional responsibilities for systems. Appointed Managing Director of the NEXT Brand in 1999 and Chief Executive in 2001.

Michael Roney Mr. Michael James Roney, CPA., is Deputy Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Roney, has extensive business experience. He was Chief Executive of Bunzl plc, a FTSE 100 listed distribution and outsourcing business, from 2005 until his retirement in April 2016. He is currently Chairman of Grafton Group plc and a non-executive director of Brown-Forman Corporation. Michael was also formerly a non-executive director of Johnson Matthey Plc.

Amanda James Ms. Amanda James is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. Amanda has been at NEXT for 18 years. She has led the management accounting and commercial finance team since 2005, and in this role was appointed Commercial Finance Director in 2009. In 2012 Amanda was promoted to her current position of NEXT Brand Finance Director. In these roles Amanda has gained a comprehensive knowledge of NEXT's operations and played a central role in the financial management of the business.

Jane Shields Ms. Jane Shields is Group Sales and Marketing Director, Executive Director of Next PLC. She Joined NEXT Retail in 1985 as a Sales Assistant in one of our London stores. Jane worked her way through Store Management to be appointed Sales Director in 2000, responsible for all store operations and training. In 2006 Jane took additional responsibility for Retail Marketing and in 2010 was appointed Group Sales and Marketing Director, adding Directory and online marketing to her portfolio. She was appointed to the Board in 2013.

Michael Law Mr. Michael Law is Group Operations Director, Executive Director of Next PL. He Joined the Group in 1995 as Call Centre Manager for the NEXT Directory. Michael was appointed Call Centre Director in 2003 and in 2006 took responsibility for Group IT. In 2010 he was appointed Group Operations Director, adding Warehousing and Logistics to his portfolio. Michael is now responsible for all Systems, Warehousing, Logistics and Call Centres within the Group and was appointed to the Board in 2013.

Jonathan Bewes Mr. Jonathan Bewes is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Since qualifying as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG, Jonathan has spent the past 25 years in investment banking, with Robert Fleming, UBS and, for the past 5 years, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. As a senior banker, he has provided advice to the Boards of many UK and Overseas companies on a wide range of financial and strategic issues, including financing, M&A and general corporate matters. Jonathan is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales.

Stephen Barber Mr. Stephen D. Barber is Independent Non-Executive Director of Next PLC., since June 1, 2007. He Became a member of the Board in 2007. Previous experience includes almost thirty years in the accountancy profession, principally with Price Waterhouse where `was a senior partner. Formerly Finance Director of Mirror Group and Chief Operating Officer of Whitehead Mann. Founder of The Objectivity Partnership, a member of the Audit Quality Forum and Chairman of Design Objectives Worldwide.

Caroline Goodall Ms. Caroline Goodall is Independent Non-Executive Director of Next PLC. Caroline is currently an independent non-executive on the Partnership Board of the accountancy firm Grant Thornton UK LLP and a Trustee of the National Trust and a member of its Council. She was a non-executive director of SVG Capital plc, a FTSE 250 listed private equity investor, from 2010 to October 2014. Prior to that, Caroline had over thirty years’ experience in corporate finance and was a corporate finance partner at the international law firm Herbert Smith including five years as Head of the Global Corporate Division.

Francis Salway Mr. Francis W. Salway is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Next PLC. He is also Chairman of Town & Country Housing Group, Chairman of the Property Advisory Group for Transport for London and a non-executive director of Cadogan Group Limited. Formerly Chief Executive of Land Securities Group plc and past president of the British Property Federation.