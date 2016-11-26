Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)

Name Description

Stuart Rose Lord Stuart Alan Rose is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Ocado Group PLC., effective May 10, 2013. He is a Chairman of Fat Face Group Limited; Chairman of Oasis Healthcare Limited; Chairman of Stylemania Limited, trading as Dressipi; Non-Executive Director of RM2 International S.A., listed on AIM; Non-Executive Director of Woolworths Holdings Limited, listed in South Africa. Lord Rose has worked in retail for over 40 years. He has held Chief Executive Officer positions at Argos plc, Booker plc, Arcadia Group plc and Marks and Spencer plc. He was Chairman of Marks and Spencer plc from 2008 to 2011. Lord Rose was recently appointed chairman of the Britain Stronger in Europe campaign, which aims to keep Britain in the EU. Lord Rose was knighted in 2008 for services to the retail industry and corporate social responsibility, and granted a life peerage in August 2014.

Timothy Steiner Mr. Timothy Steiner, (Tim) is Chief Executive Officer of Ocado Group PLC. Mr. Steiner was appointed to the Board on 13 April 2000.Tim is a founding Director. Prior to Ocado, he spent eight years as a banker at Goldman Sachs, during which time he was based in London, Hong Kong and New York in the Fixed Income division. Tim graduated from Manchester University in 1992 with an honours degree in Economics, Finance and Accountancy.

Duncan Tatton-Brown Mr. Duncan Tatton-Brown is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Ocado Group Plc., since September 1, 2012. Prior to joining Ocado, Mr. Duncan was Chief Financial Officer of Fitness First plc, and previously Group Finance Director of Kingfisher plc, one of the world’s largest home improvement retailers. He has also been Finance Director of B&Q plc, Chief Financial Officer of Virgin Entertainment Group and held various senior finance positions at Burton Group Plc. Duncan holds a master’s degree in Engineering from King’s College, Cambridge. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Mark Richardson Mr. Mark Richardson is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Ocado Group plc., since January 23, 2012. Mr. Richardson joined the Board on 3 February 2012, having been Ocado’s Head of Technology since 2001 until he joined the Board in 2012. He is responsible for the day-to-day running of the Ocado operation, including CFCs, logistics developments, business planning, engineering and technology. Mark is a Director of Paneltex Limited, a company in which the Group holds a 25% shareholding. Prior to joining Ocado, Mark held a number of IT positions at the John Lewis Partnership, including Head of Selling Systems at Waitrose. He graduated from University College, London with a degree in Physics.

Neill Abrams Mr. Neill Abrams is Group General Counsel, Executive Director, Company Secretary of Ocado Group PLC. Mr. Abrams has been a Director since 2000, having advised Ocado since its founding. He has Board responsibility for legal, insurance, risk management, human resources and CR. Prior to Ocado, he was a barrister in practice at One Essex Court and an Executive Director and Counsel at Goldman Sachs in London. Neill graduated with BA and LLB degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and obtained a master’s degree in Law from Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge. He is a member of the New York Bar and a South Africa Advocate.

Andrew Harrison Mr. Andrew John Harrison is Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 01, March 2016. He is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Dixons Carphone plc. Andrew brings significant retail and technology experience and we will benefit from his new insight.

Ruth Anderson Ms. Ruth Anderson is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ocado Group PLC. Ruth was appointed to the Board on 9 March 2010. She is the Non-Executive Director of Travis Perkins plc, Coats plctor of The Royal Parks, an executive agency of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport Relevant Experience Ruth was a Vice-Chairman of KPMG in the UK from 2005 to 2009, having been a member of the KPMG UK board from 1998 to 2004. At KPMG she worked extensively as an adviser with UK and international businesses. Ruth graduated from Bradford University with an honours degree in French and Spanish. She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and a member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation.

Emma Lloyd Ms. Emma Lloyd is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 1 December 2016. Emma Lloyd has been Director of Business Development, Strategic Partnerships and Investments at Sky plc since January 2013. Emma has held a number of senior positions at Sky since joining the company in January 2008 including Director of Emerging Products. Prior to this, Emma spent 10 years in business consulting for PricewaterhouseCoopers and subsequently held a number of senior roles in a technology start-up acquired by BT Group. She holds a Management Studies and Geography degree from the University of Leeds.

Alexandra Mahon Ms. Alexandra Mahon,(Alex) is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Ocado Group PLC, effective 4 May 2016. Alexandra was appointed to the Board on 1 June 2012. She is the Chief Executive Officer of Shine Group and Non-Executive Director of the Edinburgh TV Festival. Before Shine Group and 21st Century Fox, Alex spent seven years in the television industry at talkback THAMES, Fremantle Media and RTL Group. Previously she worked in the internet sector as a consultant. She holds a Physics degree from Imperial College, London and a Physics PhD from Imperial College and the Institute of Cancer Research.

Douglas McCallum Mr. Douglas McCallum is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ocado Group PLC. Douglas was appointed to the Board on 3 October 2011. He has been a pioneer of the internet industry for a number of years, having been at eBay Inc. from 2001 to 2014, where he led the UK business and then turned around the pan-European business. Prior to joining eBay Inc. he was founder and general manager of a number of businesses in the internet, broadcasting, software and hardware industries. Douglas read Politics, Philosophy and Economics at the University of Oxford, and has an MBA from Harvard Business School.