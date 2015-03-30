Oberoi Realty Ltd (OEBO.NS)

Name Description

Vikas Oberoi Mr. Vikas Oberoi is Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board and the Managing Director of Oberoi Realty Limited. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School. A Harvard Business School alumnus, Mr. Oberoi has been on the Board of Directors since the inception of Oberoi Realty Limited. With over three decades of experience in the real estate industry, he brings on board his unique vision, management practices and global approach to the overall functioning, expansion, diversification and management of the organisation. As an integral part of the key management, he manages a portfolio spanning across residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure projects. With passion for design, he gets in every project and envisions it as if he were to personally use it.

Saumil Daru Mr. Saumil Daru has been the Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance and the Director of the Oberoi Realty Limited since may 2014. He heads the finance and accounts, legal and secretarial and information technology department. He has been associated with the Company since October 2002. He is a qualified chartered accountant. He has also completed the Advanced Management Program from the Harvard Business School. Prior to joining the Company, he was associated with Ernst & Young India Private Limited and has nearly 20 years of experience in tax, accounts and finance.

Bhaskar Kshirsagar Mr. Bhaskar Kshirsagar is the Company Secretary and the Compliance Officer of Oberoi Realty Limited since 2012.

Bindu Oberoi Ms. Bindu Oberoi is Non-Executive Non- Independent Director of Oberoi Realty Limited since December 2006. Ms. Oberoi is a Commerce graduate from the Mumbai University and is in design and interior aspects.

Anil Harish Mr. Anil Harish is Non-Executive Independent Director of Oberoi Realty Limited since September 2009. Mr. Harish is a seasoned legal experience with three decades of experience in real estate, taxation and collaboration laws in India. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in law from the Mumbai University and a Master’s degree in law from the University of Miami, USA, and is a partner at D.M. Harish & Co., Advocates, Mumbai. He was a member of the Managing Committee of the Indian Merchants Chamber and Executive Vice-President of the Society of Indian Law Firms besides serving as the President of the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board.

Karamjit Kalsi Mr. Karamjit Singh Kalsi is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Oberoi Realty Limited since September 2014. Mr. Kalsi is the founder and partner of GreenOak Real Estate, an independent, partner-owned real estate principal investing and advisory firm that seeks to provide strategic advice and create long-term value for clients and investors. Mr. Kalsi is a graduate of Georgetown University with a BS degree in Finance, and is also a member of the Board of Regents of Georgetown University.

Venkatesh Mysore Mr. Venkatesh Mysore is Non-Executive Independent Director of Oberoi Realty Limited since July 2011. Mr. Mysore is the CEO and MD of Knight Riders Sports Private Limited (Kolkata Knight Riders) and also the CEO of Red Chillies Entertainment. He holds a Masters Degree in Business Management from University of Madras and brings on board decades of versatile experience in the insurance sector, asset management and setting up and promoting companies in diverse cultural and business environments like the US, Indonesia, Hong Kong and India. With years of experience in the financial sector in the US, he has served as the CEO and MD of MetLife where he spent over two decades and also helped start-up its India venture. He has served as the India Country Head of Sun Life Financial besides being on board of FICCI, CII, IMC, American Chamber of Commerce, Indo-Canadian Chamber and several committees established by IRDA.