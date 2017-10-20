OHL Mexico SAB de CV (OHLMEX.MX)

Name Description

Juan Luis Osuna Gomez Eng. Juan Luis Osuna Gomez serves Chairman of the Board of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 29, 2016. He has served as Executive Vice President and Vice Chairman of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 21, 2013, He has been on the Company's Board since March 30, 2005, and has been working at the Company for 14 years. He also serves as Member of Corporate Practices Committee. Moreover, he acts as Chief Executive Officer of OHL Concesiones and Board Member of different companies within Grupo OHL. Prior to this, he held different managerial positions within Grupo OHL in the area of promotion of transportation infrastructure and in TYPSA. He is Civil Engineer of Roads, Canals and Ports graduated from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid. In addition, he holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad Pontificia de Comillas.

Sergio Hidalgo Monroy Portillo Mr. Sergio Hidalgo Monroy Portillo serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 29, 2013. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer on February 21, 2013. He has acted as Chief Executive Officer of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE-Instituto para la Seguridad y Servicios Sociales para los Trabajadores del Estado). Prior to this, he served as General Director of Administration and Transfer of Assets of the Ministry of Finance, as well as Senior Officer of the same institution. He graduated in Law from Universidad Anahuac and holds a Masters degree in Finance and International Banking from the University of Columbia, New York.

Ignacio Perez Ruiz Mr. Ignacio Perez Ruiz serves as Chief Operating Officer of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since June 1, 2016. In 2006, he joined the Grupo OHL to the area of systems and since July of 2014 assumed the responsibilities of Director of operation systems in OHL Mexico. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering specialization in Electronics.

J. Jesus Campos Lopez Mr. J. Jesus Campos Lopez serves as Chief Technology Officer of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been working at the Company for a period of six years. Prior to this, he acted as Assistant Director of Water and Urban Infrastructure and Head of the Water and Sanitation Unit of Comision Nacional del Agua, as well as Director of Construction at the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resource. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN).

Pablo Jose Miguel Suinaga Cardenas Mr. Pablo Jose Miguel Suinaga Cardenas serves as Director of Legal Affairs of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 1, 2017. Currently, he also serves as secretary of the board of directors of El Universal Companía Periodistica nacional, SA de CV, President of the Mexican Golf Federation, AC and Advisor of the Association of Professional Baseball Teams of the Mexican League, AC. Prior to this, he has served as a partner of Suinaga y Suinaga Abogados, S.C. He also acted as adviser of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE), Advisor to the General Directorate of CONADE, Permanent Legal Counsel of the National System of Physical Culture and Sport (SINADE) and Secretary of Records of the CIMA High Performance Trust. He has served as Chairman of the Club Campestre de la Ciudad de México, SA de CV. He holds Diploma in Introduction to the Study of American Law from University of Florida and degree in Law from Universidad Anahuac del Norte.

Alberto Guajardo Melendez Mr. Alberto Guajardo Melendez serves as Director of Investor Relations of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Public Accounting.

Patricia Chinchot Fernandez Ms. Patricia Chinchot Fernandez serves as General Counsel of Concesionaria Mexiquense, S.A. de C.V. and Organización de Proyectos de Infraestructura S.A.P.I. de C.V., a subsidiary company of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 13, 2016. She holds a degree in Law from Universidad La Salle.

Jose Francisco Salem Alfaro Mr. Jose Francisco Salem Alfaro serves as Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V since February 22, 2011. He was Associate Partner of the Law Firm Basham and Ringe y Correa SC until December 2007. Currently, he is Associate Partner of the law firm Matsui & Salem Abogados SC. In the past, he was Vice President and Legal Coordinator of the Banking Technical Practices Commission at the International Chamber of Commerce of Mexico. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a post graduated degree in Banking, Tax Law and Foreign Investment. In addition, he holds a specialization in Corporate and Commercial Law from Universidad Panamericana.

Jose Maria del Cuvillo Peman Mr. Jose Maria del Cuvillo Peman serves as Director of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 22, 2010. Moreover, he also acts as General Director of Legal Services, Vice Secretary of the Board of OHL and Board Member of different companies within Grupo OHL. Prior to this, he held different positions in the legal area of Grupo OHL and served as Director of Legal Affairs and Vice Secretary of the Board of Sociedad General de Obras y Construcciones SA. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid in 1986.

Tomas Garcia Madrid Mr. Tomas Garcia Madrid serves as Director of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 22, 2010. Moreover, he acts as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Villar Mir, Executive Board Member of Fertiberia SA (Grupo Villar Mir), Board Member of OHL SA, OHL Concesiones and of different companies within Grupo OHL. He is Civil Engineer of Roads, Canals and Ports. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid in 1986 and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from IESE, Universidad de Navarra in 1988.

Gabriel Nunez Garcia Mr. Gabriel Nunez Garcia serves as Director of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since June 17, 2013. He also acts as General Director of Finances and Economics of OHL Concesiones, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of several companies of the OHL Group. He previously served as Finance Director of OHL Concesiones. He also worked for Grupo Ferrovial. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Economic Sciences from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Empresa.

Enrique Weickert Molina Mr. Enrique Weickert Molina serves as Director of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 22, 2010. Moreover, he also acts as Chief Financial and Economic Officer of OHL and Board Member of different companies within Grupo OHL. Prior to this, he served as Director of Economics and Finance of Fertiberia SA (Grupo Villar Mir) and worked for Deloitte SL. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business and Economic Sciences from Universidad de Sevilla and Auditor registered in the Official Register of Auditors (ROAC) of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Spain.

Carlos Cardenas Guzman Mr. Carlos Cardenas Guzman serves as Independent Director of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 15, 2015. He also serves as a Member of Directors Committee. He also serves as Independent Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV since September 22, 2011. In the past, he was Associate Member of the auditing firm Ernst & Young in Mexico. Currently, he also serves as Board Member and Member of the Audit Committee of a diverse group of entities in Mexico. In addition, he acts as Commissioner of Braskem Idesa SAPI, Chairman of the Board of Centro Medico ABC, Board Member and Chairman of the Audit Committee of CHG-El Camino SAPI de CV and Board Member of Reaseguradora Patria SAB, as well as Vice President of Instituto Mexicano de Contadores Publicos AC. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Univerisdad Autonoma de Guadalajara and a Masters degree in Tax Law from Univerisdad Panamericana.

Antonio Hugo Franck Cabrera Mr. Antonio Hugo Franck Cabrera serves as Independent Director of OHL Mexico, S.A.B de C.V. since October 15, 2015. He also acts as Chairman of Corporate Practices Committee within the company. He also serves as Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and Secretary of the Social Practices Committee of Coppel SA de CV. since 2006. He has served as Associate and Member of Santamarina y Steta, S.C., Member of the Board of Directors of Mexicana de Cananea, S.A. de C.V., Sears Roebuck de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., Salinas y Rocha, S.A. de C.V., InverMexico, S.A. de C.V., Casa de Bolsa, Grupo Financiero IXE, S.A. de C.V., Consorcio ARA, S.A. de C.V., Jugos del Valle, S.A. de C.V. and Synkro, S.A. de C.V. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Iberoamericana and Masters degrees from the University of Houston and Harvard University.

Jose Guillermo Kareh Aarun Mr. Jose Guillermo Kareh Aarun serves as Independent Director of OHL Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 15, 2015. He also acts as Member of Corporate Practices Committee within the company. He is Lawyer with over 40 years experience working on national and multinational corporate groups occupying the Legal Vice and Legal General Management of various companies such as Dupont, Dina and Procter & Gamble of Mexico, with experience in Latin America in terms of compliance, public relations and government, as well as participating as a Member of the Management Committees and Boards of the companies listed, participating in leadership programs for Corporate responsibility.