Oi SA (OIBR4.SA)

Jose Mauro Mettrau Carneiro da Cunha Mr. Jose Mauro Mettrau Carneiro da Cunha serves as the Chairman of the Board of OI S.A. since April 15, 2015. He served as nominee of FASS and was chairman of the board of directors of TNL from April 2007 until February 2012. He is currently a member of the board of directors of Log-In Logistica Intermodal and a member of the executive board of Lupatech. He has also been an alternate director of TmarPart since April 2008, and was a member of the board of directors of Telemar from April 1999 to July 2002, before he rejoined the board of directors of TNL, as chairman, serving from April 2007 through February 2012. Mr. Cunha has held several executive positions at BNDES, and was a member of its board of executive officers from 1991 to 2002. He was the vice president of strategic planning of Braskem S.A. from February 2003 to October 2005, and business consultant from November 2005 to February 2007. He was a member of the board of directors of Braskem S.A. from July 2007 to April 2010, Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. from December 1997 to July 2000, Aracruz Celulose S.A. from June 1997 to July 2002, FUNTTEL from December 2000 to January 2002, FUNCEX- Fundação Centro de Estudos do Comércio Exterior from June 1997 to January 2002, and Politeno Indústria e Comércio S.A. from April 2003 to April 2005. Mr. Cunha holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Catolica de Petropolis in Rio de Janeiro and a Masters degree in industrial and transportation projects from Instituto Alberto Luiz Coimbra de Pós-Graduação (COPPE) at Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro. He attended the Executive Program in Management at the Anderson School at the University of California in Los Angeles.

Marco Norci Schroeder Mr. Marco Norci Schroeder serves as Chief Executive Officer of OI S.A. Prior to this he served as Administrative Financial Officer of the company. He started his career at OI as Controllership Officer between 2002 and 2011. In 2014, he returned to the Company as International Financial Officer, having held the position of CFO at PT Portugal since then. He consolidated his career in the telecommunications market and worked at Contax Participações, NET Serviços de Comunicações and RBS. He graduated in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) with specialization from Harvard Business School and the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania.

Carlos Brandao Mr. Carlos Brandao serves as the Chief Administrative and Financial Officer of OI S.A.

Ricardo Malavazi Martins Mr. Ricardo Malavazi Martins serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations of OI S.A. Prior to this, he was Director of the company. He started his executive career as an economist focused on treasury transactions of banks, responsible for the economic divisions of BCN and Bradesco, between 1990 and 2003, when he served as vice-president of the Economy Commission (Comissão de Economia) of FEBRABAN. Mr. Martins served as Chief Financial and Investments Officer of PETROS for six years and, after that, as Officer and Consultant of Stratus Investimentos (a private equity management firm) for three years. He has been member of the board of directors and/or the fiscal council of several companies, as well as a member of the Advisory Board of ABVCAP (Associação Brasileira de Venture Capital e Private Equity) and of the Investment Committee of ABRAPP. He is currently an associate of TPYX Assessoria Empresarial and a member of the boards of directors of Jereissati Participações S.A. and Pharol SGPS, S.A. He has been serving as a member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the American Chamber of São Paulo since 2003. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) in 1986, Masters in Economics from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) in 1990, and attended courses for the MBA program in management at IBMEC-RJ.

Eurico de Jesus Teles Mr. Eurico de Jesus Teles, Neto serves as Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Oi SA since April 2012. Prior to this, he acted as Director of the Company from February 17, 2009 to 2011. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Telemar Norte Leste SA since April 9, 2009. He is also general Counsel of the same company. In 1980, he served as Manager of the Securities Division at the Telecomunicacoes da Bahia SA. He was appointed Legal Adviser in 1990. He graduated in Economic Sciences from Universidade Catolica do Salvador - UCSAL in 1980. He also received a degree in Law in the same institution in 1992. He got a post graduate degree in Corporate Law from Universidade Estacio de Sa.

Alexandre Rocha Sena Mr. Alexandre Rocha Sena serves as Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Board at OI S.A. since 2013. He started his career at Oi as Organization and Compensation Officer. He has 18 years of experience in the strategic people management and a consolidated career in the telecommunications, finances, energy and consumption goods markets. He worked in companies such as Light, Banco Boavista Interatlântico, Petróleo Ipiranga and Coca-Cola. He holds a degree in Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) and an M.B.A. from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Jose Claudio Goncalves Mr. Jose Claudio Goncalves serves as Operations Officer at OI S.A. He has been at Oi for 15 years. Prior to holding this position, he was Centralized Operation Officer, Engineering and Operations Officer and Registration and Assignment Manager. He built his career at the telecommunications market and has expertise in the technological operation, maintenance and evolution of Oi's networks. He holds a degree in Mechanical Production Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), an M.B.A. in Logistics Getulio Vargas Foundation, an Executive M.B.A. from the Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC)) and an Executive M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management.

Pedro Falcao Mr. Pedro Falcao serves as Network and System Technology Officer at OI S.A. He has been at Oi since 2013. Prior to holding this position, he was Network Engineering Officer at Portugal Telecom. He has 30 years of experience in the telecommunications market and was responsible for the engineering project in several large-sized multinationals, such as Portugal Telecom, GTS/Ebone and KPNQwest. He holds a degree in Electronic Engineering and Telecommunications from Universidade de Aveiro.

Maxim Medvedovsky Mr. Maxim Medvedovsky serves as Customer Relations Officer of OI S.A. He began his career in 1993 at Banco Icatu and Banco Patrimônio, and in 1998 he began working for Oi, where he held several positions, including Retail Officer and Administrative Officer. He is currently Oi’s Customer Relations Officer. Between 2012 and 2015, he worked as Chief Operating and Investor Relations Officer at JBS Foods and Magnesita, and as an Executive Officer at Accenture. Mr. Medvedovsky has more than 15 years of experience in the telecom market. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) in 1994 and an MBA from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Carlos Eduardo Monteiro de Morais Medeiros Mr. Carlos Eduardo Monteiro de Morais Medeiros serves as Regulation and Institutional Affairs Officer of OI S.A. since June 2013. For the last 14 years, he worked as the LTE Project Officer and Sales Manager and Officer in several of Oi’s regional offices (in the North, Northeast and Midwest of Brazil), always in the Sales area. He was responsible for coordinating and leading projects in major events in which Oi participated as the IT&T service provider, such as Rio+20 (Jun/12), the 5th Military World Games (Jul/11) and FIFA’s Preliminary Draw (Jul/11). Mr. Medeiros holds a degree in Industrial Mechanical Engineering from the Polytechnic School of the Universidade Federal de Pernambuco and an Executive MBA from the Business School of the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Marcio Pitzer Mr. Marcio Pitzer serves as Internal Audit Officer at OI S.A. He was Special Services Officer, Audit Manager and started his career at Oi as Auditor in 2001. He has more than 17 years of experience in the audit market. He holds a degree in Computer Science from Universidade Catolica de Petropolis, an M.B.A. in Finances and Controllership from Getulio Vargas Foundation and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Universidade Estacio de Sa, as well as international certifications granted by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA).

Suzana Santos Ms. Suzana Santos serves as Corporate Communication Officer at OI S.A. since 2011. She started her career at Oi as Institutional Corporate Communication Manager in 2006. Prior to that, she worked at the PR agency Maquina da Noticia and in several media outlets, such as Gazeta Mercantil, Invest News, O Estado de Sao Paulo and Jornal do Commercio. She holds a degree in Social Communication from Faculdades Integradas Helio Alonso - FACHA, an M.B.A. in Executive Management from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and an Executive MBA in Marketing from IBMEC.

Catia Tokoro Ms. Catia Tokoro serves as Director of B2B Business of OI S.A. She began her career with OI S.A. in 2000 and has since held several positions, including B2B Marketing Officer, Corporate Sales Officer and Corporate Customer Service Manager. Ms. Tokoro has 22 years of experience in several areas, including administration, sales, business management, pricing, products, communications, channel structuring, market intelligence and marketing to B2B customers. She holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) and an MBA in Administration from IBMEC.

Bernardo Kos Winik Mr. Bernardo Kos Winik serves as Retail Officer at OI S.A. since 2014. Prior to that, he was Retail Sales Officer. He has experience in the IT, consulting and telecommunications markets and worked in several companies, such as Claro, BS Consulting, NCR and EDS do Brasil. He holds a degree in Information Technology from the Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie and a graduate degree in Business from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Thomas Cornelius Azevedo Reichenheim Mr. Thomas Cornelius Azevedo Reichenheim serves as Director of Oi S.A. since April 15, 2015. He has been the CEO of Carisma Comercial Ltda., a foreign trade company, since 2002, and a member of the board of directors of Jereissati Telecom S.A. since 2010. He served as market relations officer and member of the management of Grupo Jereissati from 1984 to 2015. He served as member of the board of directors of Didier & Levy Associados, a brokerage firm, from 1998 to 2014. He served as: (i) commercial officer, insurance officer, and investment officer of Banco Auxiliar from 1977 to 1983; (ii) foreign exchange manager, commercial manager, and assistant officer of Banco Real from 1972 to 1977; and (iii) trainee of the marketing area of Banco Unibanco from 1969 to 1971. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) (1972) and Law from Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas (FMU). He holds a post-graduate degree in Business Administration (1973) and in Finance (1974) from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Helio Calixto da Costa Mr. Helio Calixto da Costa serves as Director of OI S.A. since September 14, 2016. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors of PetroRio S.A. (formerly HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A.) and Chairman of the Ethics and Regulations Council of ABT, the Brazilian Teleservices Association. Mr. da Costa was Federal and Constituent Deputy (1987 to 1991 and 1999 to 2002), Federal Senator from 2002 to 2010 and Minister of Communications from 2005 to 2010. He holds a degree in journalism. Mr. da Costa went to the United States in 1967 to work at the International Radio station "Voice of America" in Washington, and went through all the positions until becoming editor. He studied Arts and Sciences at the University of Maryland, and was Foreign Correspondent at the Catholic University of Washington. In 1972, Mr. da Costa was hired as a foreign correspondent and later head of the office at The New York News of Globo Televison. He lived in London and Paris during the implementation of Rede Globo’s office in Europe. In 1986, he returned to Brazil and ran for Constituent Federal Deputy. In 1998, he was re-elected. In 2002, he was elected Federal Senator in the State of Minas Gerais. He took office as Minister of Communications from 2005 until 2010.

Andre Cardoso de Menezes Navarro Mr. Andre Cardoso de Menezes Navarro serves as Director at OI S.A. He is General Director of Millennium Investment Bank, responsible for the investment division and Manager of Interoceanico, responsible for monitoring the company‘s investment portfolio management. From 2008 to 2014, he was Chairman of the Banco Privado Atlantico Europa and, from 2000 to 2002, as Shareholder and Managing Director of Fundamentis Investimentos. Between 1998 and 2002, he worked as Coordinating Director of the International Division of Banco Espírito Santo and, between 1992 and 1998, as Coordinating Director of the Corporate and the Investment Divisions of the same bank. He worked in the Investment Area of the Companhia Nacional de Mineracao (Brazil) from 1986 to 1990, and as Credit Analyst of the Chase Banco Lar (Brazil) from 1986 to 1988. He graduated in Law from the Universidade Estadual do Rio de Janeiro in 1986, post graduated in Finance from the Getulio Vargas Foundation in 1988, obtained an M.B.A. from The American Graduate School of International Management, in 1992, and attended the Executive Program in Leadership at the Harvard Business School in 2014.

Marcos Duarte Santos Mr. Marcos Duarte Santos serves as the Director of OI S.A. since October 12, 2016. He worked at Bankers Trust Company from January 1994 to July 1996 as Vice-President, Stock Trader in Rio de Janeiro, and also served as Vice-President, Fixed Income Trader in New York at the same company from June 1996 to August 1997. He also worked at CSFB - Garantia as Vice-President, Fixed Income Trader from August 1997 to November 1998. He was a member of the Fiscal Councils of the telecom operators Tele Norte Celular S.A., Telecomunicações do Ceará S.A. and Telecomunicações do Espírito Santo S.A. between 2001 and 2002. He was a member of the Fiscal Council of Brasil Telecom S.A. (former legal name of Oi S.A.) in 2005, 2006 and between 2008 and 2014. Currently he is an executive officer at the managing company Pólo Capital, where he has worked since April 2003. He holds a degree in Production Engineering from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Demian Fiocca Mr. Demian Fiocca serves as the Director of OI S.A. since September 14, 2016. He has been working as Managing Partner at MARE Investimentos since 2010. From February 1992 to February 1994, he worked as a researcher at IDESP as a Latin America analysis. In June 2003, he become Secretary of International Affairs of the Ministry of Planning, later becoming the Head of the Economic Advisory Office. During this period, he was a member of the National Monetary Council, Alternate Governor of Brazil at the Inter-American Development Bank (BID) and Director of the Andean Development Corporation (CAF). In December 2004, he joined BNDES’s senior management as Vice-President and then Chairman until April 2007. As Vice-President of BNDES, he was responsible for the Telecommunications, Transportation, Energy, Oil & Gas, Mining, Steel and Pulp & Paper areas. After leaving BNDES, he took over the position of Executive Director at Vale, where he was responsible for the Management, Governance, Strategic Planning, IT and Sustainability areas, among others. He left Vale to serve as CEO of Banco Nossa Caixa in May 2009, where he led the merger with Banco do Brasil, until its completion in December 2009. Mr. Fiocca has been advisor of the Supreme Economic Council of FIESP since May 2010. He was of the Board of Directors of Ouro Preto Óleo e Gás since April 2013. From 2003 to 2004, he was a member of the Board of Directors of CHESF and the Board of Directors of Eletrobrás. From 2005 to 2007 he was a director of the Board of Directors of Valepar. He has a graduate and a Masters degree in Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP). He had executive training in the Alta Dirección Harvard-IESE Program in Barcelona, and completed the Mastering Executive Leadership Challenges at IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Pedro Zanartu Gubert Morais Leitao Mr. Pedro Zanartu Gubert Morais Leitao serves as Director of OI S.A. since September 1, 2015. He has been the chairman of the board of directors of Prio Energy SGPS since May 2015, a fuel company in Portugal, where he also served as chairman of the executive committee. He served as chairman of the board of directors of ONI SGPS, a telecommunications company in Portugal, from 2012 to 2013. He served as administrator of UnyLeya Brasil and UnyLeya Portugal, companies of the education sector, from 2010 to 2011. With regards to non-executive roles, he served at: (i) Quifel Natural Resources, S.A., a company of the renewable energy sector, with operations in Portugal and Brazil; (ii) MoteDAlma SGPS, a family enterprise with investments in Portugal; (iii) Villas Boas ACE, S.A., an insurance company, with operations in Portugal; (iv) MegaFin S.A., an insurance company with operations in Portugal; and (v) FikOnline Ltda., a company of the photovoltaic energy and internet segments, with operations in Portugal. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidade Catolica Portuguesa (Lisboa) and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Joao Manuel Pisco de Castro Mr. Joao Manuel Pisco de Castro serves as the Director of OI S.A. since February 17, 2016. He serves as vice-president of Grupo Visabeira SGPS S.A., Visabeira Imobiliária SGPS S.A., Visabeira Indústria SGPS S.A., Visabeira Participações Financeiras SGPS S.A., and Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS S.A. He serves as the CEO of Visabeira Global SGPS S.A., Visagreen SGPS S.A., and Real Life Tecnologia de Informação S.A. and is the manager of the following companies: Ambitermo Engenharia e Equipamentos Térmicos S.A., Gevisar SGPS S.A., Granbeira Sociedade de Exploração e Comércio de Granitos, Granbeira II Rochas Ornamentais S.A., Visacasa S.A., Constructel (Belgium), Constructel Sweden AB, and Constructel (Russia). In addition, Mr. Castro has served as a member of the board of directors of Grupo Visabeira SGPS S.A. from 2002 to 2007, president of the Instituto de Gestão Financeira e de Infra-Estrutiuras da Justiça I.P. from 2007 to 2009 and as manager of the following companies: Visabeira Telecomunicações e Construção SGPS S.A. from 2002 to 2006, Visabeira Serviços SGPS S.A. from 2003 to 2005, Ifervisa S.A. from 2005 to 2007, Viatel S.A. from 2005 to 2007, Visacasa S.A. from 2003 to 2005, Figueira Paranova S.A. from 2005 to 2006 and Beiragás S.A. from 2000 to 2003. He also served as: manager of Visabeira Ltda. from 2004 to 2007, management advisor of Grupo Visabeira from 1995 to 2000, CEO of Grupo Visabeira in Azores from 1993 to 1995, regional officer of Grupo Visabeira in Lisbon from 1989 to 1993, head of department of Centro e Exploração de Carcavelos dos TLP from 1985 to 1989, specialist in production management of TLP from 1983 to 1985, professor at Escola Salesiana do Estoril from 1981 to 1983 and managing partner and professor of Externato das Neves, Viana do Castelo from 1977 to 1981. Mr. Castro holds a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering, with a specialization in telecommunications and electronics, from Instituto Superior Tecnico and an MBA from Faculdade de Economia da Universidade de Lisboa.

Ricardo Reisen de Pinho Mr. Ricardo Reisen de Pinho serves as the Director of OI S.A. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of Light S.A. and BR Insurance S.A. since April 2016 and a member of the Advisory Committee of Editora do Brasil S.A., since April 2016. He has also acted as a member of the Board of Directors of Brado Logística S.A. since August 2012. He was a member of the Board of Directors (i) of Tupy S.A., from May 2009 to April 2015, and a member of the Governance and People Committee from May 2015 to June 2016; (ii) of Saraiva S.A. Livreiros Editores, from May 2013 to April 2015 and from April 2009 to March 2012; and (iii) of Itacaré Capital Inv. Ltd., from February 2009 to April 2015. Previously, he was a member of the Advisory Board of LAB SSJ S.A., from April 2009 to October 2013, a member of the Board of Directors of Metalfrio Solutions S.A., from June 2007 to April 2011, a member of the Board of Directors of Banco Nossa Caixa S.A., from March 2008 to May 2009 and a member of the Fiscal Council of Embratel Participações S.A. from April 2008 to April 2010. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (1984), a Masters in Finance from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (1989), and a Ph.D. in Business Administration/strategy from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) (2008). He has specialization in business administration from the Harvard Business School - Program for Management Development, 1999, and from the Wharton Business School - Advanced Management Program, 2001. He has been a board member certified by the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance (IBGC) since 2010.

Luis Maria Viana Palha da Silva Mr. Luis Maria Viana Palha da Silva serves as the Director of OI S.A. He currently serves as chairman of the board of directors and CEO of Pharol, SGPS, S.A. He served as vice-chairman of the board of directors and executive committee of GALP Energia, SGPS, SA from 2102 to 2015. He was a member of the board of directors and audit committee of NYSE Euronext from 2012 to 2013. Mr. Silva worked at Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, AS as CFO from 2001 to 2004, and as CEO from 2004 to 2010. In 2011, he worked at Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, AS as non-executive member of the board of directors and chairman of the corporate responsibility committee. He served as CFO of CIMPOR - Cimentos de Portugal from 1995 to 2001 and as State Secretary of Commerce of Portugal from 1992 to 1995, responsible for foreign economic relations, trade and investment, and supervision of domestic trade, food security, and antitrust enforcement. He served as CFO at COVINA, Companhia Vidreira Nacional, from 1987 to 1992. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Instituto Superior de Economia e Gestao (1978) and in Business Administration from Universidade Catolica Portuguesa (Lisboa) (1981). He attended the Advanced Management Program at University of Pennsylvania - Wharton School of Economics (2005).