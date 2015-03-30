Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS)

Name Description

Rupshikha Borah Smt. Rupshikha Saikia Borah is the Finance Director of the Company since October, 2013. She is the first ever lady functional director in the Board of OIL. Ms. Borah has to her credit over 27 years of rich experience in diverse fields of Financial Management, Audit and Strategic Planning. She had been honoured with the ‘Best CA Professional Woman Achiever Award’ by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and had also received a special commendation “Petrofed Woman Executive of Oil & Gas Industry Award” by Petrofed, India. Ms. Borah is a post graduate in Commerce from Delhi School of Economics and has the distinction of being the first lady Chartered Accountant from the North-East India. Her laurels include the prestigious Fulbright Hubert Humphrey Fellowship, USA. She is a keen golfer and loves travelling.

S. Senapati Shri. S. K. Senapati serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Oil India Limited. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce and a bachelors degree in law from Utkal University. He is also a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has 13 years of experience in the oil and petroleum industry. Prior to joining the Company in August 16, 1995, he worked as a company secretary and legal officer with Orissa Textile Mills Limited. He is responsible for all secretarial matters and legal matters in the Company.

Biswajit Roy Mr. Biswajit Roy has taken over as Director (Human Resources & Business Development) of Oil India Limited (OIL) on 8th May 2015. Mr. Roy has over 32 years of rich experience in the Oil Industry, spanning across a spectrum of diverse functions such as Marketing, Operations, Business Development, Human Resources, besides a stint at the Overseas Office of Indian Oil at Dubai. Some of the HR Initiatives in which Mr. Roy has been actively associated with includes introduction of Leadership (Assessment) ) appraisal system, implementation of electronic Centres and multi-rater (360 performance management system (ePMS), formulation of new Vision and its implementation strategy, besides heading an Industry Team on setting up of ‘Hydrocarbon Sector Skill Council (HSSC)'. A graduate in Chemical Engineering from University of Roorkee (now, IIT Roorkee), he completed National Management Programme (NMP) from Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon. He also has to his credit many publications in National and International journals and made presentations at international forums. He has won many coveted Awards like ‘Overall Winner’ of the prestigious Global HRD Award 2014, presented by International Federation of Training & Development Organizations (IFTDO). He is a Core Committee member of National HRD Network (NHRDN), Delhi and NCR Region for the period 2014-16, for building the "HR brand".

Pramod Sharma Mr. Pramod Kumar Sharma has taken over as Director (Operations) of Oil India Limited (OIL), on 1st June 2015. Mr. Pramod Kumar Sharma is a Post Graduate in Geophysics from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi (UP) and also possesses a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) with dual specialization in HR & International Business, from All India Management Association (AIMA), New Delhi. Mr. Sharma has to his credit an experience of more than three decades in the E&P industry in India and abroad. He has worked at various senior positions in the Fields Head Quarters of the Company at Duliajan, Assam. His last assignment was as Group General Manager (OSD) with Director (Operations). Before being OSD, he was Group General Manager (Business Development) at Corporate Office, Noida. As GGM (BD) he led the Business Development team in Oil India Limited, while discharging the additional responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oil India International Limited (OIIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Prior to this he acted as General Manager (Centralized Monitoring Group), looking after Offshore Operated Projects and monitoring & supporting the NELP E&P programmes of the Company.

Asha Kaul Smt. Asha Kaul serves as Independent Director of the OIL INDIA LTD., effective September 15th, 2017.

Amina Khan Ms. Amina R. Khan has been appointed as Independent Director of the OIL INDIA LTD., effective September 15th, 2017.

S. Manoharan Shri. S. Manoharan has been appointed as Independent Director of the OIL INDIA LTD., effective September 15th, 2017.