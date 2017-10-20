Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB.MX)

Name Description

Diego Quintana Kawage Mr. Diego Quintana Kawage serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. since April 16, 2013. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Empresas ICA since 2008. Currently, he serves as ICA’s representative for the Industrial Construction Division and he is responsible for the Airports, Homebuilding, and Real Estate Divisions, as well as for strategic alliances. In the past, he was Chief Executive Officer of ViveICA from 2004 to 2009 and Finance Director of ViveICA from 2000 to 2003. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad Anahuac, a Master of Science degree in Management Science and a Masters degree in Business Administration, both from the Stanford University.

Porfirio Gonzalez Alvarez Mr. Porfirio Gonzalez Alvarez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. since July 1, 2013. Before that, he acted as Director of Airports of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV from April 26, 2006. Previously, he has served as Business Unit Manager, Assistant Director of Operations and Development, and Director of the Company's Monterrey International Airport. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon.

Vicsaly Torres Ruiz Ms. Vicsaly Torres Ruiz serves as Chief Financial Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. since July 27, 2015. She has 12 years of professional experience in administration and finance. In 2010, she took the responsibility of Strategic Planning. In 2011, she was appointed Corporate Treasurer and Manager of Financial Planning. She holds a degree in International Trade from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM), and obtained Masters of Business Administration degree in Finance from Universidad Regiomontana, Monterrey. She holds diplomas and specialization courses in management, senior management and airport industry, taught by Escuela de Negocios del Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE), Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN), ITAerea Aeronautical Business School and la Asociacion Civil Internacional (ACI), among other.

Alfredo Dominguez Sanchez Mr. Alfredo Dominguez Sanchez serves as General Counsel and Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. since April 18, 2012. He serves as Non-Member Secretary of the Board since February 24, 2017. Prior to this, he has served as Associate at Thatcher at Proffitt & Wood LLP from 1999 to 2004. He acts as Member of the Latin American Aeronautical Association. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua in 1997 and a degree in Law, Magna Cum Laude, from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Eliseo Hector Hugo Cortes Mr. Eliseo Hector Hugo Cortes serves as Director of Real Estate and New Business of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 7, 2015. He joined the company in 2001 after participating as part of the team in the tender for the privatization of the airports. He has held various positions within the Company. From 2007 to 2015 he was manager of Culiacan, in 2004 he was manager of Tampico and in 2003 was Diversification Manager. Before joining the Company, participated in the development of special projects for ICA Group between 1999 and 2000. He has experience in the port sector, as he participated in the start-up and operation of ICAVE between 1995 and 1997. He has attended advanced programs in administration and business at the Business School of the Pan American Institute of Higher Management (IPADE) and at the University of the Americas, and has completed a variety of specialized courses in operation, security, maintenance and development of airports. He is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives.

Juan Manuel Jauregui Aguilar Mr. Juan Manuel Jauregui Aguilar serves as Director of Airport Operations of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. since November 14, 2011. He joined the Company in March 1999. He has also held the positions of Finance and Control Director, Director of Business Division, Project Manager of the construction and operation of Terminals B and C of the Monterrey International Airport (Aeropuerto Internacional de Monterrey), Director of Airports and Technical Director of Aeropuerto Internacional de Monterrey. Previously, he worked at several companies, including GE Capital, Alliance Bank, Financial Group Cremi-Union, Banco Internacional BITAL, Banco del Atlantico, la Comision Nacional Bancaria and Bancomer. He holds a degree in Administration from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Roberto Ontiveros Chavez Mr. Roberto Ontiveros Chavez serves as Director of Infrastructure and Maintenance of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. since July 22, 2008. Previously, he was Construction Manager for Libra Desarrollos SA, Cementos de Yaqui SA and PROCA SA, as well as he also served as Senior Engineer and Facilities Manager for the United States Embassy in Mexico City. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Construction Management from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. In addition to this he holds a diploma in Project Management and has attended to specialization courses regarding the construction sector.

Prospero Antonio Ortega Castro Mr. Prospero Antonio Ortega Castro serves as Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 24, 2017. He serves as Vice President of Administration and Risks of Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V. since June 2015. He also acted as Corporate Director of Administration and Risk of the same company from 2010 to 2015. He joined ICA in 1995 and held managerial positions in various areas such as administrative, tax, accounting and internal control within the business units of Civil Construction, Infrastructure and Housing of ICA Group. He holds a degree in Accounting and Finance from the Universidad de las Américas, Puebla and Masters degree in Business Administration from Tecnológico de Monterrey. He is specialized in Senior Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta dirección de Empresas (IPADE).

Pablo Garcia Aguilar Mr. Pablo Garcia Aguilar serves as Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 24, 2017. He has been Chief Financial Officer of Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V. since December 17, 2015. He also served as Finance Director of the infrastructure division, of ICA since 2012. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Head of project finance of Scotiabank for Latin America, Senior Vice President of project finance of the Santander Bank, Mexico from 2004 to 2011, and also, he held several positions in Banco Santander in New York and Madrid from 1998 to 2004. He holds degree in Economics from Florida State University and a Masters degree in Finance and Economics from the University of Michigan.

Jacques Edouard Julien Follain Mr. Jacques Edouard Julien Follain serves as Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 18, 2012. He has been Managing Director of Paris Airports Management subsidiary of Paris Airports group since 1998. He held several positions in L'Oreal starting in 1987, including Head of its Mexico subsidiary, Sales and Marketing Manager for Europe in the International Department. He served as Organizational Consultant at Arthur Andersen Consulting (Accenture). He holds degree in Aeronautical and Telecommunications Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Ingenieurs de Constructions Aeronautiques and Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications respectively, and Master's degree from the Stanford University.

Guadalupe Phillips Margain Ms. Guadalupe Phillips Margain serves as Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 24, 2017. She also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V. since November 3, 2016, Chairman of the Board of L.L. & M.M. Consultores, S.C., Director of Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 29, 2016 and Member of the Advisory Board of “México Cumbre de Negocios”. Prior to this, she has acted as Chief Restructuring Officer at Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V., Vice President of Finance and Risk at Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. She holds a degree in Law from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM) and Masters of Arts degree and Doctorate in Philosophy degree, both from The Fletcher School of Tufts University.

Rodrigo Antonio Quintana Kawage Mr. Rodrigo Antonio Quintana Kawage serves as Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. since February 24, 2017. He has also served as Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of the company from April 18, 2012 to 2014. Prior to this, he has served as General Counsel and Secretary of the Board of Directors of Empresas ICA SAB de CV and Board Member of Los Portales SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and a Masters degree in Law from the University of Chicago.

Felipe Duarte Olvera Mr. Felipe Duarte Olvera serves as Independent Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 14, 2016. He also acts as member of Audit committee of the company. Currently, he also serves as General Director of Customer Experience Grupo Financiero Banorte. Prior to this, he served as Secretary of Transportation of the Ministry of Communications and Transport, Under secretary for Competitiveness and Regulation in the Ministry of Economy, Technical Secretary of the Economic Cabinet in the Office of the President of the United Mexican States between 2006 and 2012 and also served as Director of PEMEX, the Federal Electricity Commission and development banks NAFIN and Bancomext. He holds Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and a degree in Business Administration and Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Elsa Beatriz Garcia Bojorges Ms. Elsa Beatriz Garcia Bojorges serves as Independent Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. since April 16, 2013. Since 2004, she has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Consejo Mexicano de Normas de Informacion Financiera AC and CINIF. She also serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee of Empresas ICA, as well as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Corporate Governance and Corporate Practices of Red de Carreteras de Occidente SAB de CV. Previously, she worked as Independent Financial Consultant and was Partner of Bouzas, Reguera, González y Asociados SC. She is Professor at several universities and accounting associations. She has been certified by the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants in 1999 and in 2012 obtained accounting specialist certification. She has done her Graduation in Public Acccounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a diploma in Finance from Colegio de Contadores Publicos de Mexico.

Jorge Ricardo Gutierrez Munoz Mr. Jorge Ricardo Gutierrez Munoz serves as Independent Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. since April 16, 2013. He also serves as Member of Corporate Practices, Finance, Planning and Sustainability Committees of the Company. Prior to this, he served as General Director and a Member of the board of directors of Grupo Industrial Camesa, Vice-president of corporate development of Empresas Lanzagorta, General director and Member of the board of directors of Industrias Synkro and chief financial officer of Indetel/Alcatel. He holds a degree in Accounting from the Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN) and Master’s degree in Finance from the Universidad La Salle.

Ricardo Maldonado Yanez Mr. Ricardo Maldonado Yanez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 14, 2016. He serves as Member of Corporate Practices, Finance, Planning and Sustainability Committees of the Company. Currently, he also serves as Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of Empresas Cablevision, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2006. Prior to this, he acted as Board Member of Mijares, Angoitia, Cortes y Fuentes SC., and has served at White & Case, New York from 1993 to 1995. He holds an undergraduate degree in law from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) and an degree in Law from the University of Chicago Law School. He also has specialized in Corporate Law from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM).