Ontex Group NV (ONTEX.BR)

Name Description

Charles Bouaziz Mr. Charles Bouaziz has been Chairman of the Management Committee, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Ontex Group N.V. since July 1, 2016. He has been Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Ontex Group N.V. since April 24, 2014. He was Chief Executive Officer of Ontex Group N.V. from January 2013. Mr. Bouaziz held a number of senior positions during his 25 years in the consumer goods industry. He spent his early career at Michelin (in Canada) and Procter and Gamble before joining PepsiCo in 1991. Mr. Bouaziz joined PepsiCo as Marketing Director of France & Belgium and in 1996 became General Manager for France. In 2006, he became General Manager of a group of countries including France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Austria. In 2008, Mr. Bouaziz was appointed President of PepsiCo Western Europe. In 2010, he left PepsiCo and became CEO of Monoprix. Mr. Bouaziz joined PAI Partners in 2010 as member of the Food & Consumer Goods sector team and later as head of the Portfolio Performance Group. In addition, Mr. Boaziz also holds positions at ESSEC Business School Alumni, Les Amis de Vaulserre et du Trieves, PAI Partners. Mr. Bouaziz graduated from Ecole Superieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales (ESSEC).

Luc Missorten Mr. Luc Missorten has been Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Ontex Group N.V. since April 10, 2015. He was appointed as Independent Director of Ontex Group NV as of June 30, 2014. He is Member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. He is permanent representative of Revalue BVBA. Mr. Missorten holds a law degree from the Catholic University of Leuven, a Certificate of Advanced European Studies from the College of Europe, Bruges and an LL.M from the University of California, Berkeley. In the past, he served as a Vice President of Citibank from 1981 to 1990, and held the function of Corporate Finance Director for Interbrew from 1990 to 1995. From 1995 to 1999, he served as CFO for Labatt Brewing Company. Afterwards, Mr. Missorten held the function of CFO at Interbrew (now AB InBev) from 1999 until 2003, and of CFO at UCB from 2003 to 2007. Mr. Missorten has been the Chief Executive Officer and a board member of Corelio from 2007. As from September 2014, he resigned as Chief Executive Officer from Corelio but remains a board member of Corelio to date. Currently, he is also an Independent Director of Barco, chairs its audit committee and is a member of its remuneration committee. In addition, he is an Independent Director of GIMV, where he chairs the audit committee. Further, Mr. Missorten is an Independent Director at Recticel, where he chairs the audit committee and is a member of its remuneration committee. Mr. Missorten is also an Independent Director at Scandinavian Tobacco Group.

Jacques Purnode Mr. Jacques Purnode has been Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Management Committee at Ontex Group N.V. since July 1, 2016. He was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director from April 24, 2014 and joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer in August 2013. He holds a degree of Civil Engineer in metallurgy and a Master of Business Administration from the Universite de Liege, Belgium. Prior to joining the Ontex Group, he held a number of senior positions at AB InBev in various roles in finance as well as in information technology. From 2007, he worked for Coca Cola Enterprises, Inc. in London, where he most recently held the position of CFO for Europe. Currently, he also holds a position at John Martin’s Breweries. He is a permanent representative of Cepholli BVBA at the Company.

Thierry Navarre Mr. Thierry Marie Navarre has been Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Management Committee at Ontex Group N.V. since July 1, 2016. He was Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director from April 24, 2014 and Chief Operating Officer from February 2009. He joined the Ontex Group in May 2006 as the Group Supply Chain Director. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Nantes (AUDENCIA), France, and also has a master’s degree in Industrial Logistics from the Institut Superieur de Logistique Industrielle (Groupe Ecole Superieure de Commerce), Bordeaux, France. Before joining the Ontex Group, he was Director of Strategy & Development at InBev in France (now AB InBev), between July 2005 and May 2006, and held other senior management positions in supply and distribution at InBev, between 2001 and 2005. Prior to that, he held various roles in logistics and distribution at Fort James (now Georgia Pacific), between 1997 and 2001, and at Jamont (now Georgia Pacific) between 1991 and 1997. He is a permanent representative of Artipa BVBA at the Company.

Annick De Poorter Mrs. Annick De Poorter has been Member of the Management Committee, Group Research and Development and Quality Director at Ontex Group N.V. since July 1, 2016. She joined the Ontex Group in 2003 as the Research and Development Manager of Feminine Hygiene and was promoted to Research and Development and Quality Director in 2009. Before joining the Group, she worked at Libeltex NV in Belgium, and prior to that, she was a Scientific Researcher at the University of Ghent, Belgium. She holds a master’s degree in Civil Engineering in Textiles from the University of Ghent, Belgium.

Ozgur Akyildiz Mr. Ozgur Akyildiz has been General Manager - Middle East North Africa Division, Member of the Management Committee at Ontex Group N.V. since July 1, 2016. He joined the Ontex Group in 2002 as an Assistant Sales and Marketing Manager and was appointed General Manager of the Middle East North Africa Division in May 2008. Before joining the Ontex Group, he was Product Manager at Digiturk A.S in Istanbul, between May 2001 and August 2002, and Sales Supervisor, between October 1999 and May 2001. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Bogazici University, Istanbul, Turkey.

Armando Amselem Mr. Armando Amselem has been General Manager - Americas Retail Division, Member of the Management Committee at Ontex Group N.V. since July 1, 2016. He was appointed President of the Americas Retail Division of ONTEX in May 2016. He joined the company from Vita Coco where he served as Global Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Vita Coco, Mr. Amselem held various management positions in Europe and the United States during his 20-year career with PepsiCo, including General Manager of Tropicana North America and General Manager of PepsiCo France. He also worked for Santander Investment Bank, and Alella Vinicola. Mr. Amselem holds an MBA from New York University Leonard Stern School of Business, USA, and a master’s degree in Enology and a bachelor’s degree in Agronomic Engineering and Food Sciences from Universidad Politecnica de Barcelona in Spain.

Xavier Lambrecht Mr. Xavier Lambrecht has been General Manager - Healthcare Division, Member of the Management Committee at Ontex Group N.V. since July 1, 2016. He is a permanent representative of Marex BVBA and joined the Ontex Group in early 2009 as Sales & Marketing Director of the Healthcare Division. Prior to that, he held different roles within Sales Development, Marketing and Business Planning at Imperial Tobacco. He holds a master’s degree in Commercial Engineering from the University Leuven, Belgium. He was appointed as a manager of Ontex BVBA as of February 1, 2014.

Thierry Viale Mr. Thierry Viale has been General Manager - Growth Markets and Strategic Development Member of the Management Committee at Ontex Group N.V. since July 1, 2016. He was appointed as General Manager of the Growth Markets Division and Strategic Development on October 1, 2013. Prior to joining the Ontex Group, he held a number of senior positions at Procter & Gamble in Western Europe, Russia, Nigeria/ West Africa, Greater China, the Balkans and in India. He holds a degree of the Saint Cyr Military Academy, a degree from the Neoma Business School, and a degree from ESCP Europe. He was appointed as a manager of Ontex BVBA as of October 1, 2013.

Laurent Bonnard Mr. Laurent Bonnard has been Group Sales Director and Member of the Management Committee at Ontex Group N.V. since July 1, 2016. He was appointed Group Sales Director for the Ontex Group on September 9, 2013. He has previously held various senior positions within Sales and Marketing in Mars and Quaker. Subsequently he joined PepsiCo as Sales Director for France, and last held the function as VP Business Development for Europe.

Oriane Perreaux Mrs. Oriane Perreaux has been Group Marketing Director and Member of the Management Committee at Ontex Group N.V. since July 1, 2016. Prior to joining the Ontex Group, she was Brand Building Director at Carrefour Group, in charge of Baby & Kids Retailer brands for Western Europe. From 1998 to 2010, she held a number of Marketing positions at Procter & Gamble, in France first, and as of 2005 in Switzerland, working on Central Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa regions. She graduated in 1998 from ESCP Europe Business School, Paris, France. She was appointed as a manager of Ontex BVBA as of June 1, 2013.

Astrid De Lathauwer Ms. Astrid De Lathauwer has been Group Human Resources Director, Member of the Management Committee at Ontex Group N.V. since July 1, 2016. She joined the Ontex Group after holding a number of human resources functions. She held international HR leadership roles at AT&T in Europe, at their US headquarters and at Monsanto. For 10 years, she was the Chief HR Officer of Belgacom. Before joining the Ontex Group, she was Managing Director of Acerta Consult. She holds degrees in Political & Social Science and History of Art. She was appointed as a manager of Ontex BVBA as of October 1, 2014.

Philippe Agostini Mr. Philippe Agostini has been Member of the Management Committee, Group Chief Procurement & Supply Chain Officer at Ontex Group N.V. since July 1, 2016. He previously held various senior positions in Purchasing and Supply Chain for 25 years, at Mars, McDonald’s, Lactalis, Pechiney-Alcan, JohnsonDiversey, and most recently Famar, where he held the position of Group Purchasing VP. He holds a degree from the Engineer School Ecole Nationale Superieure des Arts et Metiers and a degree of Purchasing Master Management des Achats Industriels. He was appointed as a manager of Ontex BVBA as of September 1, 2013.

Martin Gaertner Mr. Martin Gaertner has been Member of the Management Committee and Group Manufacturing Director of Ontex Group N.V. since July 1, 2016. He joined the Ontex Group in 1997 as an Assistant Production Manager and was promoted to Group Manufacturing Director in 2009. Before becoming Group Manufacturing Director, he held the positions of Production Manager, Plant Manager and General Manager of the Ontex Group. Prior to joining the Ontex Group, he spent two years as a trainee at Wirths J. Hygiene GmbH in Germany. He holds a Diploma–Kfm. in Production Technique and Industrial Controlling from the Technical University in Aachen, Germany.

Michael Bredael Mr. Michael Bredael has been Non-Executive Director of Ontex Group N.V. since 2017. He is Investment Officer at Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) since 2016. He started his career at Towers Watson as a consultant in the United States (Atlanta and New York) in 2003 before joining the BNP Paribas Group in 2007. Mr. Bredael held various Investment Banking positions at BNP Paribas, across different offices (New York, Paris, Brussels and London), particularly focusing on cross-border M&A transactions. From 2014 to 2016, he was Head of the M&A Execution Group of BNP Paribas London. Mr. Bredael holds a masters degree in applied economics from EHSAL (today KU Leuven).

Juan Quintero Mr. Juan Gilberto Marin Quintero has been Non-Executive Director of Ontex Group N.V. since May 25, 2016. He is the founder and Chairman of Grupo Mabe. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana, Mexico City, Mexico, an MBA from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion, Mexico City and a postgraduate in International Business from the British Columbia University, Vancouver, Canada as well as a diploma in Merger and Acquisitions from Stanford University. Formerly, he has been the President of the National Council of Foreign Trade, Conacex, a member of the Advisory Council of Banamex City Bank and a director at Bancomext. In addition, he has been President at the Latin America Entrepreneur Council, and has been President of the board of Universidad de las Americas. Furthermore, he currently also develops Eolic Energy, consumer products, restaurants, textile industry and Real Estate in Mexico.

Regi Aalstad Ms. Regi Aalstad has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Ontex Group N.V. since 2017. She has over 25 years of experience in global fast moving consumer goods. Ms. Aalstad has held Regional General Manager and Vice President positions with Procter & Gamble in Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa. She joined P&G in the Nordics in 1988 and from 1996 to 2014 held leadership roles in emerging markets. Ms. Aalstad chairs the humanitarian organization ‘A Drop in the Ocean’, supporting refugees in Greece. She advises and help found digital start-ups from Switzerland, where she resides. She has previous board experience from the Geberit Group, and the Telenor Group, an international telecom and digital service provider. Ms. Aalstad holds a Master of Business Administration in International Business from University of Michigan, USA.

Inge Boets Ms. Inge Boets has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Ontex Group N.V. since June 30, 2014. She is permanent representative of Inge Boets BVBA. Ms. Boets currently also serves as Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and Member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. She holds a master degree in applied economics from the University of Antwerp, Belgium. Ms. Boets was a partner with Ernst & Young from 1996 through 2011 where she was the Global Risk leader and held several other roles in audit and advisory. Currently, Ms. Boets is also an Independent Director at Euroclear, Econopolis Wealth Management, Van Breda Risk & Benefits, and Chairs the Board of QRF. Finally, Inge Boets BVBA, with Ms. Boets as its permanent representative, is manager of La Scoperta BVBA and board member of VZW Altijd Vrouw.

Gunnar Johansson Mr. Gunnar Johansson has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Ontex Group N.V. since June 30, 2014. He is permanent representative of Tegacon AS. He was appointed Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee on April 10, 2015. He is also Member of the Audit and Risk Committee. He holds an MBA from Norges Handelshoyskole in Bergen, Norway. Mr. Johansson has experience in emerging markets, business-to-business and fast moving consumer goods (“FMCG”). Prior to starting Tegacon AS, he held a number of positions within SCA AB, a global company in the tissue, feminine care, baby diaper and incontinence care industries. Gunnar Johansson worked with SCA from 1981 to 2009, the last years as Global President of the Hygiene Category. He was also a member of the board of Orkla Brands, the largest FMCG company in Norway. Currently, Mr. Johansson works as a Senior Executive Advisor at his own company, Tegacon AS. He is also Non-Executive Chairman of Laeringsverkstedet, Norway and a member of the board of Hilding Anders in Sweden, and Askona Vek in Russia.