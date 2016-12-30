Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Name Description

Sean Roosen Mr. Sean E. O. Roosen serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. He has led the transition of Osisko Mining Corporation from a junior exploration company to a leading intermediate gold producer. He was responsible for leading the strategic development of Osisko Mining Corporation and was instrumental in securing the necessary financing to fund the development of the $1 billion Canadian Malartic Mine. Mr. Roosen is a founding member of Eurasia Holdings AG – a European based venture capital fund. He is a Supervisory Board member of Eurasia Holdings AG and Eurasia Resource Holdings AG. He also served on the board of directors of Rio Novo Gold Inc. until June 2012 and on the board of directors of Osisko Mining Corporation until June 2014. Mr. Roosen currently serves on the board of directors of the following publicly listed companies – Bowmore Exploration Ltd., Dalradian Resources Inc. and he is a Chair of the board of Falco Resources Ltd., Condor Petroleum Inc. and NioGold Mining Corp.

Bryan Coates Mr. Bryan A. Coates serves as President of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. From 2007 to 2014, he was the Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Old Osisko. Mr. Coates was responsible for all activities related to financing, financial reporting, marketing relating to the gold industry, risk management and government relations. Mr. Coates has more than 30 years of progressive experience within the international and Canadian mining industry. Before joining Osisko, he was Chief Financial Officer of Iamgold (2006-2007), Cambior Inc. (2001-2006), and Cia Minera Antamina (1998-2001). Mr. Coates is a member of the Board of Directors of Timmins Gold Corp., NioGold Mining Corp. and of Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. He also acts as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Fédération des Chambres de Commerce du Québec, as well as the chair of the Chamber’s Mining Industry Committee. Mr. Coates holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce from Laurentian University and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

Elif Levesque Ms. Elif Levesque, CPA serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Prior to this, Ms. Lévesque was Vice president and Controller of Old Osisko and has contributed to the development of the financial reporting and planning functions at Osisko since 2008. Ms. Lévesque has over 10 years of experience with leading Canadian intermediate gold producers (Cambior Inc. 2002-2006 and Iamgold Corporation 2006-2008). She is a member of the Ordre des Comptables Professionnels Agréés du Québec and holds an MBA from Clark University, Massachusetts, USA.

Luc Lessard Mr. Luc Lessard serves as Senior Vice President - Technical Services of Company. He is a mining engineer with more than 25 years of experience designing, building and operating mines. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of Falco. He was previously Chief Operating Officer of the Canadian Malartic Partnership (owned jointly by Agnico and Yamana), and prior to that was the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Engineering and Construction for OMC where he was responsible for the design, construction and commissioning of the Canadian Malartic gold mine. During his career, Mr. Lessard has worked on 11 open pit and underground mine builds and prior to Osisko, Mr. Lessard was Vice President of Engineering and Construction for IAMGOLD and General Manager, Projects for Cambior Inc. Mr. Lessard is President and Chief Executive Officer of Falco Resources Ltd. and Chief Operating Officer of Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. He sits on the Board of Directors of Bowmore Exploration Ltd., Timmins Gold Corp., Nighthawk Gold Corp. and Highland Copper Company Inc.

Frederic Ruel Mr. Frederic Ruel serves as Vice President, Corporate Controller of the company. Frédéric Ruel has over 15 years of experience in financial reporting and has been involved in the mining industry for over 10 years. Prior to joining Osisko, he held the position of Director, Corporate Reporting for Canadian Malartic GP, OMC and Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines. Mr. Ruel began his career as an auditor in a premier Canadian accounting firm where he worked for seven (7) years. He is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec and holds a Master in Accounting from Sherbrooke University. Mr. Ruel is also Vice President, Corporate Controller of Falco since November 22, 2016.

Andre Le Bel Mr. Andre Le Bel serves as Vice President - Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. From November 2007 to June 2014, Mr. Le Bel was a Vice-President of Legal Affairs and Corporate Secretary of Old Osisko. Mr. Le Bel was Vice President Legal affairs with IAMGOLD Corporation from November 2006 to October 2007 and before November 2006, Mr. Le Bel was Senior Legal Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary of Cambior Inc. Mr. Le Bel was also a director and a member of the audit committee of Threegold Resources Inc. from May 2011 to June 2013. Mr. Le Bel is also a director of RedQuest Capital Corp., a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Joseph De la Plante Mr. Joseph De la Plante serves as Vice President - Corporate development of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Prior to this, Mr. de la Plante held the position of Senior Advisor, Investment and Corporate Development of Old Osisko since November 2010, where he played a key role in the company’s investor relations and corporate development efforts, including certain aspects of the company’s long-term financial planning. Before joining Osisko in 2010, he was an Analyst in BMO Capital Markets’ Global Metals & Mining Investment Banking Group in Toronto, where he worked in an advisory role on merger and acquisition mandates as well as equity and debt offerings for various producing and development stage gold companies. Mr. de la Plante holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from McGill University.

Vincent Metcalfe Mr. Vincent Metcalfe serves as Vice President - Investor Relations of the company. Mr. Metcalfe is also the Chief Financial Officer of Falco. Prior to that, he was acting as Director of Evaluations with Osisko since February 2015. Mr. Metcalfe is a graduate of HEC Montreal. Prior to joining Osisko, he spent nine (9) years assisting mining companies in investment banking at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto before moving to Desjardins Capital Markets, where he was most recently a Director in the Montreal office.

Joanne Ferstman Ms. Joanne Ferstman serves as Lead Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Ferstman was until June 2012 the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Capital Markets Inc., a full service investment dealer with principal businesses that include investment banking, institutional sales and trading and private client financial advisory. Prior to taking this position on January 31, 2011, Ms. Ferstman was Vice-Chair and Head of Capital Markets of DundeeWealth Inc., a diversified wealth management public company that managed and advised over $75 billion of assets under management and administration, including the Dynamic Funds family, at the time it was sold to the Bank of Nova Scotia in early 2011. Prior to 2009, Ms. Ferstman was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of DundeeWealth Inc. and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Dundee Corporation. In these senior financial roles, Ms. Ferstman was intimately involved in all corporate strategy, including acquisitions and financings, and had ultimate responsibility for all public financial reporting. Additionally, Ms. Ferstman was regularly Dundee’s nominee on investee company boards and audit committees in both the resources and real estate sectors.

John Burzynski Mr. John F. Burzynski serves as Director of the Company. He was a Senior Vice President - New Business Development, Director of the Company. Mr. Burzynski is a registered Québec and has over 25 years experience as a professional geologist on international mining and development projects. He was one of the three founders of Osisko Mining corporation, and was the Chief Geological Consultant and Vice President Exploration for osisko from June 2003 to March 2006.

Pierre Chenard Mr. Pierre Chenard is Director of the Company. Since 2011 Mr. Chenard has been the Vice President, Business Development and General Counsel, Aluminium at Rio Tinto Aluminum. Mr. Chenard has held progressive roles in both the corporate development and legal areas, including General Counsel, Rio Tinto Global Aluminium and Canada (2007-2011), Vice President and General Counsel at Alcan Inc. (2000-2007) and Vice President and Head of Corporate Development at Cambior Inc. (1988-2000). Mr. Chenard earned Civil and Common Law degrees from McGill University and has been a member of the Quebec Bar since 1984.

Andre Gaumond Mr. Andre Gaumond serves as Director of the Company. He was Senior Vice President - Northern Development and Exploration, Director of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Mr. Gaumond has been President and Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Virgina Mines Inc. since November 30, 2005 and was President and Chief Executive Officer and Director of Virginia Gold Mines Inc. from June 1, 1996 to March 31, 2006. He was President and Director of Virginia Gold Mines from 1992 to 1996 and of Exploration Diabior Inc. from 1993 to 1996 (these companies merged to form Virginia Gold Mines Inc., predecessor to Virginia, in June 1996). Mr. Gaumond is a geological engineer with a master’s degree in geological engineering. He worked as a geological engineer for several organizations and as a mining analyst for several institutions before reorganizing Virginia and becoming its president. Over the past 16 years, Mr. Gaumond received, on behalf of Virginia, no less than 16 awards such as Québec Prospector of the Year (twice) bestowed upon important work carried out in the James Bay region. In 2005, he received the “Entrepreneur de l’année du Québec” award for the discovery of the Éléonore deposit and was named “Mining Man of the Year in Canada” by the magazine The Northern Miner. In 2006, he was presented with the “Canadian Prospector of the Year” award by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC). Mr. Gaumond also received the e3 Plus award (Environmental Excellence in Exploration) in Québec (2007) and in Canada (2008), for his participation in the creation of Fonds Restor-Action Nunavik.

Jacques Perron Mr. Jacques Perron serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Perron was born in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., and has more than 30 years of progressive experience in the mining industry. He was most recently the CEO of Thompson Creek Metals, where he oversaw the start-up and ramp-up of the Mount Milligan mine and was instrumental in the sale of TCM to Centerra Gold. Previously, he held the position of President and CEO of St. Andrew Goldfields (2007-2013), Senior Vice President of Iamgold (2006-2007) and Senior Vice President Canada of Cambior Inc. (2004-2006). He is a member of the Board of Directors of Centerra Gold since October 2016, and is also a director of the Canadian Mineral Education Foundation since 2007. Mr. Perron holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from l'Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal and has membership in Professional Engineers of Ontario and l'Ordre des Ingenieurs du Quebec.

Francoise Bertrand Ms. Francoise Bertrand serves as Independent Director of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Ms. Bertrand is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federation des chambres de commerce du Quebec. Prior to taking on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federation des chambres de commerce du Quebec. She also served as Dean, Resource Management, at the Universite du Quebec (UQAM) in Montreal. She is a member of numerous charitable organizations and is an active participant in a number of associations. She is also a Chevalier of Ordre national du Québec and an Officer of the Order of Canada. Ms. Bertrand holds a Bachelor of Arts – Major in Sociology from Université de Montréal and a Master’s degree in Environmental Studies from York University. She is a graduate from the Directors Education Program sponsored by the Institute of Directors of Canada and the Rotman School of Management – McGill.

Victor Bradley Mr. Victor H. Bradley serves as Independent Directorof the Company. Mr. Bradley brings over 50 years of experience in the international mining sector. A Chartered Accountant, he began his career with positions such as Controller and Chief Financial Officer at a number of mining companies. In 1994, he founded Yamana Gold Inc. and worked as CEO, Director, Chairman and Lead Director. Mr. Bradley was a director of Rio Verde Development Corp. (formerly known as EM Resources Inc.) until March 2013 and currently serves as Lead Director of Nevada Copper Corp. From 2006 to 2014, Mr. Bradley was Chair of the Board of Directors of Old Osisko. Mr. Bradley was a Director of mining companies including AIM Resources Limited (now Blackthorn Resources Limited), Aura Minerals Inc., Castillian Resources Corp., Frontier Pacific Mining Corporation, Meridian Gold Inc., Nevoro Inc. and Nortec Minerals Corp. Educated in England, Mr. Bradley began his professional career as a member of the Québec Institute of Chartered Accountants in 1960.

Christopher Curfman Mr. Christopher C. Curfman serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is a retired senior executive of Caterpillar Inc., one of the world’s largest suppliers to the mining industry. During his 21 year career with Caterpillar, Mr. Curfman has held several progressive positions in Asia, Australia and USA, including Senior Vice President of Caterpillar and President of Caterpillar Global Mining from 2011 to his retirement at the end of 2015. Mr. Curfman also held senior positions with Deere & Company prior to joining Caterpillar. He has extensive international experience and a customer focused legacy at Caterpillar. His global leadership was key to Caterpillar’s success in the mining industry. He also served as a board member at various organisations, including the Canadian Institute of Mining, the National Mining Association, the World Coal Association and several universities. Mr. Curfman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Northwestern University, and has completed certificate programs in accounting and finance from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania in 1991, a three-year executive program from Louisiana State University in 1997 and the executive program of Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2002. He was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Mining Engineering from the University Missouri-Rolla in 2013.

Pierre Labbe Mr. Pierre Labbe serves as Independent Director of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Since April 2015, Mr. Labbé is Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Leddartech Inc. Prior to that, he served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Québec Port Authority from October 2013 to April 2015. From May 2008 until the completion of the privatization of Medicago Inc., following the acquisition by Mitsubushi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for an enterprise value of $357M, he was Chief financial officer and secretary of Medicago Inc. He was also acting Chief Financial Officer of Plexmar Resources Inc. from May 2007 to November 2012. He was Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Medicago Inc. from July 2004 to May 2007. Before joining Medicago in 2004, he was Vice President and Chief financial officer and Secretary of Sequoia Minerals Inc. from December 2003 to June 2004, and of Mazarin Inc. from March 2000 to December 2003, while both companies were listed on the TSX. Prior to March 2000, he held management positions in accounting and finance notably with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (formerly Coopers & Lybrand) where he was involved in many acquisitions and public financing projects. Mr. Labbé is also Director of Agility Health Inc., a rehabilitation services company.