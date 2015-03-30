Edition:
Orient Cement Ltd (ORCE.NS)

ORCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

155.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs155.90
Open
Rs158.00
Day's High
Rs159.00
Day's Low
Rs155.60
Volume
64,445
Avg. Vol
269,031
52-wk High
Rs189.00
52-wk Low
Rs114.80

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Chandra Birla

60 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Desh Khetrapal

60 2012 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director

Sushil Gupta

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Rahul Deshmukh

2014 Chief Operating Officer

Deepanjali Gulati

2015 Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, IR Contact Officer

Amita Birla

58 2015 Additional Non-Executive Director

Swapan Dasgupta

2015 Additional Independent Director

I.Y.R. Rao

2017 Additional Independent Director

Vinod Dhall

73 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

Rajeev Jhawar

50 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

Rabindranath Jhunjhunwala

42 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

Janat Shah

56 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Chandra Birla

Shri. Chandra Kant Birla is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Orient Cement Limited. He is Director of Hindustan Motors Ltd. National Engineering Industries Ltd. AVTEC Ltd. HIL Ltd. Birla Brothers Pvt. Ltd. Birlasoft (India) Ltd. Neosym Industry Ltd. Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. Birla Associates Pvt. Ltd. (Singapore) Birlasoft Inc., USA Birlasoft (U.K.) Ltd., London ASS AG, Switzerland. He is an Industrialist with business experience.

Desh Khetrapal

Shri. Desh Deepak Khetrapal is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Orient Cement Limited. He holds B.Com(Hons.), MBA. He is Group CEO of Jumbo Electronics, Dubai.

Sushil Gupta

Rahul Deshmukh

Deepanjali Gulati

Amita Birla

Swapan Dasgupta

I.Y.R. Rao

Vinod Dhall

Shri. Vinod Kumar Dhall is Non-Executive Independent Director of Orient Cement Limited. He is Director of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ICICI Prudential Trust Ltd. Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Co. Ltd. Bharti Infratel Ltd. He has experience in specific functional areas - Competition Law, Corporate Affairs, Industry and Commerce, Economic Regulation and Finance. He studied in Law degree from the University of Delhi and Masters degree in Mathematics from the University of Allahabad.

Rajeev Jhawar

Shri. Rajeev Jhawar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Orient Cement Limited. He is Director of Usha Martin Ltd. Usha Martin International Ltd., UK Usha Martin UK Ltd., UK Usha Communications Technology Ltd., BVI Usha Siam Steel Industries Public Company Ltd., Thailand Brunton Wolf Wire Ropes FZCO, Dubai Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. Usha Breco Ltd. Usha Breco Realty Ltd. Neutral Publishing House Ltd. KGVK Rural Enterprises Ltd. KGVK Social Enterprises Ltd. Redtech Networks India (P) Ltd. PARS Consultancy & Services Pvt. Ltd. Jhawar Venture Management Pvt. Ltd.

Rabindranath Jhunjhunwala

Shri. Rabindranath Jhunjhunwala is Non-Executive Independent Director of Orient Cement Limited. He has experience in Corporate Laws-domestic and cross border mergers and acquisitions, private equity investment, foreign investments advisor (both inbound and outbound). He is Director of RN Management Services Pvt. Ltd. R. J. Management Services Pvt. Ltd. Rolland Financial & Management Services Pvt. Ltd. Henry Financial & Management Services Pvt. Ltd. DL Management Services Pvt. Ltd. L D Management Services Pvt. Ltd. JJ Management Services Pvt. Ltd. JC Management Services Pvt. Ltd. Fennel Investment & Finance Pvt. Ltd. Kabari Pvt. Ltd. Guardian Enterprises India Pvt. Ltd. Khaitan Consultants Ltd. Rosevalley Developers Pvt. Ltd. Ranila Consultants Pvt. Ltd. Trett Consulting (India) Ltd.

Janat Shah

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Chandra Birla

19,240,000

Desh Khetrapal

35,078,900

Sushil Gupta

--

Rahul Deshmukh

--

Deepanjali Gulati

--

Amita Birla

50,000

Swapan Dasgupta

--

I.Y.R. Rao

--

Vinod Dhall

2,300,000

Rajeev Jhawar

2,000,000

Rabindranath Jhunjhunwala

2,130,000

Janat Shah

1,940,000
As Of  30 Mar 2015

