Orient Cement Ltd (ORCE.NS)
155.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Chandra Birla
|60
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Desh Khetrapal
|60
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
Sushil Gupta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
Rahul Deshmukh
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
Deepanjali Gulati
|2015
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, IR Contact Officer
Amita Birla
|58
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Director
Swapan Dasgupta
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
I.Y.R. Rao
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
Vinod Dhall
|73
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Rajeev Jhawar
|50
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Rabindranath Jhunjhunwala
|42
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Janat Shah
|56
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Chandra Birla
|Shri. Chandra Kant Birla is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Orient Cement Limited. He is Director of Hindustan Motors Ltd. National Engineering Industries Ltd. AVTEC Ltd. HIL Ltd. Birla Brothers Pvt. Ltd. Birlasoft (India) Ltd. Neosym Industry Ltd. Orient Paper & Industries Ltd. Birla Associates Pvt. Ltd. (Singapore) Birlasoft Inc., USA Birlasoft (U.K.) Ltd., London ASS AG, Switzerland. He is an Industrialist with business experience.
Desh Khetrapal
|Shri. Desh Deepak Khetrapal is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Orient Cement Limited. He holds B.Com(Hons.), MBA. He is Group CEO of Jumbo Electronics, Dubai.
Sushil Gupta
Rahul Deshmukh
Deepanjali Gulati
Amita Birla
Swapan Dasgupta
I.Y.R. Rao
Vinod Dhall
|Shri. Vinod Kumar Dhall is Non-Executive Independent Director of Orient Cement Limited. He is Director of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ICICI Prudential Trust Ltd. Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Co. Ltd. Bharti Infratel Ltd. He has experience in specific functional areas - Competition Law, Corporate Affairs, Industry and Commerce, Economic Regulation and Finance. He studied in Law degree from the University of Delhi and Masters degree in Mathematics from the University of Allahabad.
Rajeev Jhawar
|Shri. Rajeev Jhawar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Orient Cement Limited. He is Director of Usha Martin Ltd. Usha Martin International Ltd., UK Usha Martin UK Ltd., UK Usha Communications Technology Ltd., BVI Usha Siam Steel Industries Public Company Ltd., Thailand Brunton Wolf Wire Ropes FZCO, Dubai Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. Usha Breco Ltd. Usha Breco Realty Ltd. Neutral Publishing House Ltd. KGVK Rural Enterprises Ltd. KGVK Social Enterprises Ltd. Redtech Networks India (P) Ltd. PARS Consultancy & Services Pvt. Ltd. Jhawar Venture Management Pvt. Ltd.
Rabindranath Jhunjhunwala
|Shri. Rabindranath Jhunjhunwala is Non-Executive Independent Director of Orient Cement Limited. He has experience in Corporate Laws-domestic and cross border mergers and acquisitions, private equity investment, foreign investments advisor (both inbound and outbound). He is Director of RN Management Services Pvt. Ltd. R. J. Management Services Pvt. Ltd. Rolland Financial & Management Services Pvt. Ltd. Henry Financial & Management Services Pvt. Ltd. DL Management Services Pvt. Ltd. L D Management Services Pvt. Ltd. JJ Management Services Pvt. Ltd. JC Management Services Pvt. Ltd. Fennel Investment & Finance Pvt. Ltd. Kabari Pvt. Ltd. Guardian Enterprises India Pvt. Ltd. Khaitan Consultants Ltd. Rosevalley Developers Pvt. Ltd. Ranila Consultants Pvt. Ltd. Trett Consulting (India) Ltd.
Janat Shah
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Chandra Birla
|19,240,000
Desh Khetrapal
|35,078,900
Sushil Gupta
|--
Rahul Deshmukh
|--
Deepanjali Gulati
|--
Amita Birla
|50,000
Swapan Dasgupta
|--
I.Y.R. Rao
|--
Vinod Dhall
|2,300,000
Rajeev Jhawar
|2,000,000
Rabindranath Jhunjhunwala
|2,130,000
Janat Shah
|1,940,000
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Chandra Birla
|0
|0
Desh Khetrapal
|0
|0
Sushil Gupta
|0
|0
Rahul Deshmukh
|0
|0
Deepanjali Gulati
|0
|0
Amita Birla
|0
|0
Swapan Dasgupta
|0
|0
I.Y.R. Rao
|0
|0
Vinod Dhall
|0
|0
Rajeev Jhawar
|0
|0
Rabindranath Jhunjhunwala
|0
|0
Janat Shah
|0
|0