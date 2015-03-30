Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (ORCL.NS)

Name Description

S. Venkatachalam Mr. S. Venkatachalam is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited., since May 12, 2012. He has served Citibank N. A. for nearly 30 years and has held senior positions there. He is currently on the Central Board of State Bank of India and Bharti AXA – Trustee Services Private Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession. He has served as an advisor to Fullerton India Credit Corporation Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, Singapore and has also served as Senior Consultant with A. F. Ferguson & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (now a part of Deloitte Haskins & Sells). He has experience in the field of banking, finance, administration, compliance, taxation and labour laws. He is well regarded in the financial services industry and by regulatory bodies. Mr. Venkatachalam is a member of the Audit Committee, ESOP Allotment Committee, Shareholders Grievances Committee and Transfer Committee of the Board.

Chaitanya Kamat Mr. Chaitanya Kamat is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. He brings more than 28 years of fi nancial services, consulting and business transformation experience to his role at Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. Prior to joining Oracle, Chet was Managing Director at STG. At STG, Chet was responsible for the transformation and operations of its portfolio companies with a specifi c focus on their use of global operating models. Earlier, Chet worked as the CEO of a retail fi nancial services startup and at Accenture. Joining Accenture in 1986, Chet worked across Accenture locations in India, United States, Sweden, Hungary and the Philippines in a range of business consulting and systems integration engagements. In his last role at Accenture, Chet was the Managing Partner of Accenture’s India Delivery Centre Network which he was responsible for establishing from scratch and growing to a 13,000 unit serving over 200 global clients. Chet Kamat obtained his Masters in Computer Science from the University of Bombay and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Chet has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Teleca AB, and as a Director on the Boards of Netik Inc., Symphony Marketing Solutions Inc. and The Capital Markets Company NV. Mr. Kamat is a member of the ESOP Allotment Committee of the Board. He does not hold any equity share of the Company as on date.

Makarand Padalkar Mr. Makarand S. Padalkar is Chief Financial Officer of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds M.Tech.

Avadhut Ketkar Mr. Avadhut D. Ketkar is Chief Accounting Officer of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds ACA, LLB.

Vijay Alexander Mr. Vijay Alexander is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds M.Phil (History).

Vikram Gupta Mr. Vikram Gupta is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds BE.

Vinayak Hampihallikar Mr. Vinayak L. Hampihallikar is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds PGDM.

Manmath Kulkarni Mr. Manmath Kulkarni is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds M.Sc.

Mahesh Rao Mr. Mahesh Kandavar Rao is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds ACA.

Abhik Ray Mr. Abhik Ray is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds B.Tech (Electronics).

Venkata Subramanian Mr. Venkata Subramanian is Member of Management Team of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited. He holds CAIIB.

Robert Weiler Mr. Robert K. Weiler is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited., since August 18, 2011. He is an Executive Vice President of Oracle’s Global Business Units. Previously he was Chairman and CEO of Phase Forward, a provider of integrated data management solutions for clinical trials and drug safety. Mr. Weiler has more than 30 years of technology-industry leadership experience, including his previous tenure as Giga Information Group’s Chairman, President and CEO. Earlier in his career, Mr. Weiler served as President and CEO of Eastman Software (formerly Wang Software), as well as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, for Lotus Development Corporation, where he was instrumental in expanding the company’s Lotus Notes business. Mr. Weiler recently served on the board of SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), and he previously served on the boards of the directors of the Waterville Valley Company, Saint Anselm’s College, Corporate Software, Distributed Management Systems, Cullinet Software, Interleaf, DataLogix, and Giga Information Group. Mr. Weiler received a B.A. from Saint Anselm’s College, where he additionally received an honorary doctorate in 2000. He received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2010 Award in the Healthcare IT category in New England. In 2006, he was named to the prestigious PharmaVOICE 100 list, and he was also named ‘2006 CEO of the Year’ by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, an award that honours individuals who exemplify leadership and excellence in business and technology. Subsequent to this award, Mr. Weiler was invited to become a trustee of the Council.