Orpea SA (ORP.PA)
ORP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
102.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Jean-Claude Marian
|2011
|Chairman of the Board and Member of the Executive Committee
Yves Le Masne
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Financial Director, Member of the Executive Committee and Director
Jean-Claude Brdenk
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer
Sophie Kalaidjian
|38
|2015
|Director, Employee Representative
Alexandre Malbasa
|Director
Alain Carrier
|49
|2013
|Independent Director
Bernadette Chevallier-Danet
|57
|2014
|Independent Director
Jean-Patrick Fortlacroix
|2011
|Independent Director
Thierry Mabille de Poncheville
|2012
|Independent Director, Permanent Representative of FFP Invest
Sophie Malarme Lecloux
|46
|2013
|Independent Director
Steve Grobet
|Investor Relation Officer
Biographies
|Description
Jean-Claude Marian
|Dr. Jean-Claude Marian serves as Chairman of the Board and Member of the Executive Committee of Orpea SA since February 15, 2011. He was also the Company's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee until February 15, 2011. He founded the Company in 1989 and also works as a psychiatrist. He previously worked as a Doctor and Manager of a medico-pedagogical institute and was the co-founder of an engineering and hospital programming firm. Dr. Marian currently serves as a Director of Casa Mia Immobiliare, Orpea Iberica, Residencial Senior 2000, CM Extremadura Dos 2002, Dinmorpea and Orpea Belgium.
Yves Le Masne
|Mr. Yves Le Masne serves as Chief Executive Officer, Financial Director, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Orpea SA as of February 15, 2011. Prior to February 15, 2011, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Financial Director, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Orpea SA from 2006. He joined the Company in 1993 as a Management Controller and was then appointed as Administrative and Financial Director of the Company in 1998. Prior to working for Orpea SA, he was an Engineer specialized in IT management focused on finance and management control. He also holds other mandates, including Chairman of Clinea SAS and President or Manager of various other subsidiaries of the Company. He holds a Postgraduate degree in Finance and Accounting and also graduated from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne and from Ecole Superieure d'Informatique de Gestion (ESIG).
Jean-Claude Brdenk
|Mr. Jean-Claude Brdenk serves as Chief Operating Officer at ORPEA S.A. since March 25, 2013. He previously held the functions of Director of Operations and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He was the Company's Director of Operations for 17 years.
Sophie Kalaidjian
|Ms. Sophie Kalaidjian serves as Director, Employee Representative at ORPEA S.A. since 2015. A lawyer by training, Ms. Kalaidjian has been an employee in the Group for nearly 12 years. She currently has the duties of CLINEA Legal Director and in that capacity is involved in developing and monitoring compliance by the Group’s clinics with the legislation for post-acute and psychiatric operations. With her familiarity with the Group, she brings added insight to the Board discussions.
Alexandre Malbasa
|Mr. Alexandre Malbasa serves as Director of Orpea SA. He holds a Doctorate degree in Law and has been a Lawyer since 1987. He is currently in charge of teaching at Ecole de Formation du Barreau (EFB). He also taught for the several years at the Law faculty of Saint Maur (Paris 12).
Alain Carrier
|Mr. Alain Carrier serves as Independent Director at ORPEA S.A. since 2013. He has a bachelors degree in law from Universite Laval in Quebec, a DESS (post-graduate degree) in law from the Paris-Sorbonne University and a Masters in Law from Columbia University. Alain Carrier has over 22 years of experience in the financial services industry. Before joining CPPIB he was a Managing Director in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York and London. Previously he worked in the New York office of the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell. As CEO and Head of European Investments, he currently directs and coordinates all CPPIB’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Bernadette Chevallier-Danet
|Ms. Bernadette Chevallier-Danet serves as Independent Director at ORPEA S.A. since 2014. She has spent the greater part of her career in the tourism and hospitality industries. She has held successive management positions in finance, revenuess and marketing at Club Mediterranee, then in the Accor Group and later in senior management in the independent lodging industry.
Jean-Patrick Fortlacroix
|Mr. Jean-Patrick Fortlacroix serves as Independent Director of Orpea SA since June 30, 2011. He is also the President of Add Equation SAS and Manager of Cadeco SARL.
Thierry Mabille de Poncheville
|Mr. Thierry Mabille de Poncheville serves as Independent Director, Permanent Representative of FFP Invest at Orpea SA since February 15, 2012. He is also Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees of the Company. He previously was Independent Director, Permanent Representative of FFP at the Company from October 17, 2011. He is a Director of Groupe PSA SA and SICAV MO Select.
Sophie Malarme Lecloux
|Ms. Sophie Malarme Lecloux serves as Independent Director at ORPEA S.A. since 2013. She has over 20 years professional experience. With an M.B.A. from Solvay Business School, she began her career with IBM before joining the Corporate Banking team of ING Brussels. In 2002, she joined the SOFINA Group, where for 14 years, she held various management positions both in the finance department and the investment team. In 2015, she created the FreeBe Sprl Company for management consulting, entrepreneur support and personal and organizational development. She has over 10 years’ experience in being a director.
Steve Grobet
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Jean-Claude Marian
|575,000
Yves Le Masne
|1,288,100
Jean-Claude Brdenk
|1,130,700
Sophie Kalaidjian
|7,200
Alexandre Malbasa
|31,000
Alain Carrier
|35,000
Bernadette Chevallier-Danet
|31,000
Jean-Patrick Fortlacroix
|37,000
Thierry Mabille de Poncheville
|43,000
Sophie Malarme Lecloux
|31,000
Steve Grobet
|--
As Of 30 Dec 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Jean-Claude Marian
|0
|0
Yves Le Masne
|0
|0
Jean-Claude Brdenk
|0
|0
Sophie Kalaidjian
|0
|0
Alexandre Malbasa
|0
|0
Alain Carrier
|0
|0
Bernadette Chevallier-Danet
|0
|0
Jean-Patrick Fortlacroix
|0
|0
Thierry Mabille de Poncheville
|0
|0
Sophie Malarme Lecloux
|0
|0
Steve Grobet
|0
|0