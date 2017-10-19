Orient Refractories Ltd (ORRE.NS)

Mr. Parmod Sagar has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company effective 4th March 2018. He is currently serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. Mr Parmod Sagar is a Mechanical Engineer. He has having experience of 34 years. He started his carrier in continue casting department of a Steel plant and continue in steel industry till 1992. He has been associated with the Company since 1992.He has been serving on the Board of the Company since 2013. Under his leadership, the Company has grown from being essentially an Indian company of about Rs. 362 Crores to a global corporation having gross turnover of Rs. 530 Crores (approx.) Mr Parmod Sagar has been highly instrumental in the progress made by the Company over the years. He has vastly contributed in successfully implementation of various projects and in their growth. His technical expertise, industry experience and marketing knowledge have immensely helped the Company in production, maintenance and market development.