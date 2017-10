Oriental Weavers Carpet Co SAE (ORWE.CA)

Name Age Since Current Position

Salah Abd Al Motaleb Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Mohammed Qatari Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board

Alaa Alddine Shehata 2013 Executive Member of the Board, CEO of MAC

Farida Khamis 2012 Vice President - Corporate Finance, Executive Member of the Board

Yasmine Khamis 2012 Executive Member of the Board, Vice President of Sales and Distribution

Amro Khamis 2009 Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations, Executive Member of the Board

Mohammed Khamis 2009 Vice President of Local Sales, Executive Member of the Board

Abdulhamid Fayad Financial Controller

Mahmoud Saad 2009 Executive Member of the Board, Director of International Operations

Inji Al Diwany 2013 Investor Relations Manager

El Sayed Rashid 2014 Member of the Board

Mohammed Amer 2009 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Wadouda Badran 2014 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Maha Feteihy 2013 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Mahmoud Khamis 2009 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Mohammed Khamis 2009 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Mohammed Khamis 2011 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Salah Mahmoud 2016 Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Misr Life Insurance