Norbord Inc (OSB.TO)
OSB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
46.52CAD
20 Oct 2017
46.52CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.07 (-0.15%)
$-0.07 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
$46.59
$46.59
Open
$46.74
$46.74
Day's High
$47.03
$47.03
Day's Low
$46.34
$46.34
Volume
564,738
564,738
Avg. Vol
262,148
262,148
52-wk High
$51.75
$51.75
52-wk Low
$28.91
$28.91
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
J. Peter Gordon
|56
|2015
|Non-independent Chairman of the Board
|
Peter Wijnbergen
|54
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-independent Director
|
J. Barrie Shineton
|70
|2017
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Robin Lampard
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Michael Dawson
|2008
|Senior Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Logistics
|
Nigel Banks
|2010
|Senior Vice President - Corporate Services
|
Karl Morris
|2005
|Senior Vice President - European Operations
|
Elaine Toomey
|Assistant Corporate Secretary
|
Paul Houston
|67
|2015
|Lead Independent Director
|
Jack Cockwell
|76
|2016
|Non-independent Director
|
Pierre Dupuis
|72
|1995
|Independent Director
|
Paul Gagne
|70
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Denis Turcotte
|56
|2012
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
J. Peter Gordon
|Mr. J. Peter Gordon is Non-independent Chairman of the Board of Norbord Inc. Mr. Gordon is a Managing Partner of Brookfield, where he is a senior manager with Brookfield Business Partners L.P. He has over 25 years of industrial experience, principally in the mining and forest products industries, having held a number of senior management positions in the Brookfield portfolio companies.
|
Peter Wijnbergen
|Mr. Peter C. Wijnbergen is the President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-independent Director of Norbord Inc. Mr. Wijnbergen was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company in 2014. He served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from September 2010 to December 2013 and prior thereto held senior leadership positions in operations, strategic planning and sales, marketing and logistics.
|
J. Barrie Shineton
|Mr. J. Barrie Shineton is Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Norbord Inc. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation from 2004 through 2013. In 2013, Mr. Shineton was named #1 CEO of the Year by Financial Post Magazine. He has held various positions with Norbord, including Executive Vice President, Wood Products of Norbord Inc., President, Norbord Industries Inc., and Managing Director, Norbord Limited (UK). Mr. Shineton has more than 30 years of experience in the forest products industry, having held senior marketing, sales and operations positions for companies in North America and Europe.
|
Robin Lampard
|Ms. Robin E. Lampard is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Norbord Inc. Prior thereto, she held the position of Vice President, Treasurer from 2002 to February 2008.
|
Michael Dawson
|Mr. Michael J. Dawson is a Senior Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Logistics of the Company.
|
Nigel Banks
|Mr. Nigel A. Banks is a Senior Vice President - Corporate Services of Norbord Inc. Prior to his appointment with the Company, Mr. Banks was Vice President, Human Resources of LifeLabs BC LP from February 2001 to August 2010.
|
Karl Morris
|Mr. Karl R. Morris is a Senior Vice President - European Operations of Norbord Inc. Mr. Morris held the position of Managing Director of the Company’s European Operations from 2003, prior to which he was Site Director of the Company’s South Molton, UK manufacturing facility.
|
Elaine Toomey
|Ms. Elaine G. Toomey is a Assistant Corporate Secretary of the company.
|
Paul Houston
|Mr. Paul A. Houston is Lead Independent Director of Norbord Inc. Mr. Houston is a retired executive who has served on a number of boards in Canada and the US, most recently with Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd. (Ainsworth) as Lead Director from 2009 to March 2015. Mr. Houston has been Lead Director of the Company since May 2015. He has over 12 years of CEO experience in a variety of industries, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Alderwoods Group, a $1.2 billion US company. He has also operated businesses in Canada, US and Europe.
|
Jack Cockwell
|Mr. Jack L. Cockwell, CA, is a Non-independent Director of Norbord Inc. Mr. Cockwell is a Director of Brookfield, a global asset manager. Mr. Cockwell was Group Chair of Brookfield from June 2002 to June 2016 and was President and Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield from 1991 to 2002. In January 2016, Mr. Cockwell was named to the Order of Canada for his civic engagement in the areas of education, conservation and history.
|
Pierre Dupuis
|Mr. Pierre Dupuis is an Independent Director of Norbord Inc. Mr. Dupuis is a Corporate Director. From 1999 to 2005, Mr. Dupuis was Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Dorel Industries Inc., a global consumer products company. Prior to his appointment at Dorel, Mr. Dupuis was President and Chief Operating Officer of Transcontinental Inc., a Canadian printing and publishing company.
|
Paul Gagne
|Mr. Paul E. Gagne is Independent Director of Norbord Inc. Mr. Gagné, a retired executive, has extensive experience in the natural resource sector and is a Chartered Accountant. He is currently serving as Chairman of the Board of Wajax Corporation, a leading distributor and service provider of mobile equipment, power systems and industrial components.
|
Denis Turcotte
|Mr. Denis A. Turcotte is Independent Director of Norbord Inc. Mr. Turcotte is President and Chief Executive Officer of North Channel Management and North Channel Capital Partners, both consulting, private investment and management companies. Mr. Turcotte was President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Algoma Steel Inc. (Algoma), an integrated flat products steel company, from 2002 through 2008 and was named CEO of the year by Canadian Business magazine in 2006. Prior to joining Algoma, he was President of the Paper Group and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy of Tembec Inc., a forest products company, from 1999 to 2002.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
J. Peter Gordon
|170,000
|
Peter Wijnbergen
|1,254,000
|
J. Barrie Shineton
|114,605
|
Robin Lampard
|889,868
|
Michael Dawson
|668,112
|
Nigel Banks
|--
|
Karl Morris
|716,158
|
Elaine Toomey
|--
|
Paul Houston
|120,000
|
Jack Cockwell
|115,000
|
Pierre Dupuis
|125,000
|
Paul Gagne
|105,000
|
Denis Turcotte
|115,000
As Of 30 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
J. Peter Gordon
|0
|0
|
Peter Wijnbergen
|0
|0
|
J. Barrie Shineton
|0
|0
|
Robin Lampard
|0
|0
|
Michael Dawson
|0
|0
|
Nigel Banks
|0
|0
|
Karl Morris
|0
|0
|
Elaine Toomey
|0
|0
|
Paul Houston
|0
|0
|
Jack Cockwell
|0
|0
|
Pierre Dupuis
|0
|0
|
Paul Gagne
|0
|0
|
Denis Turcotte
|0
|0