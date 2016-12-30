Norbord Inc (OSB.TO)

Name Description

J. Peter Gordon Mr. J. Peter Gordon is Non-independent Chairman of the Board of Norbord Inc. Mr. Gordon is a Managing Partner of Brookfield, where he is a senior manager with Brookfield Business Partners L.P. He has over 25 years of industrial experience, principally in the mining and forest products industries, having held a number of senior management positions in the Brookfield portfolio companies.

Peter Wijnbergen Mr. Peter C. Wijnbergen is the President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-independent Director of Norbord Inc. Mr. Wijnbergen was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company in 2014. He served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from September 2010 to December 2013 and prior thereto held senior leadership positions in operations, strategic planning and sales, marketing and logistics.

J. Barrie Shineton Mr. J. Barrie Shineton is Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Norbord Inc. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation from 2004 through 2013. In 2013, Mr. Shineton was named #1 CEO of the Year by Financial Post Magazine. He has held various positions with Norbord, including Executive Vice President, Wood Products of Norbord Inc., President, Norbord Industries Inc., and Managing Director, Norbord Limited (UK). Mr. Shineton has more than 30 years of experience in the forest products industry, having held senior marketing, sales and operations positions for companies in North America and Europe.

Robin Lampard Ms. Robin E. Lampard is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Norbord Inc. Prior thereto, she held the position of Vice President, Treasurer from 2002 to February 2008.

Michael Dawson Mr. Michael J. Dawson is a Senior Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Logistics of the Company.

Nigel Banks Mr. Nigel A. Banks is a Senior Vice President - Corporate Services of Norbord Inc. Prior to his appointment with the Company, Mr. Banks was Vice President, Human Resources of LifeLabs BC LP from February 2001 to August 2010.

Karl Morris Mr. Karl R. Morris is a Senior Vice President - European Operations of Norbord Inc. Mr. Morris held the position of Managing Director of the Company’s European Operations from 2003, prior to which he was Site Director of the Company’s South Molton, UK manufacturing facility.

Elaine Toomey Ms. Elaine G. Toomey is a Assistant Corporate Secretary of the company.

Paul Houston Mr. Paul A. Houston is Lead Independent Director of Norbord Inc. Mr. Houston is a retired executive who has served on a number of boards in Canada and the US, most recently with Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd. (Ainsworth) as Lead Director from 2009 to March 2015. Mr. Houston has been Lead Director of the Company since May 2015. He has over 12 years of CEO experience in a variety of industries, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Alderwoods Group, a $1.2 billion US company. He has also operated businesses in Canada, US and Europe.

Jack Cockwell Mr. Jack L. Cockwell, CA, is a Non-independent Director of Norbord Inc. Mr. Cockwell is a Director of Brookfield, a global asset manager. Mr. Cockwell was Group Chair of Brookfield from June 2002 to June 2016 and was President and Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield from 1991 to 2002. In January 2016, Mr. Cockwell was named to the Order of Canada for his civic engagement in the areas of education, conservation and history.

Pierre Dupuis Mr. Pierre Dupuis is an Independent Director of Norbord Inc. Mr. Dupuis is a Corporate Director. From 1999 to 2005, Mr. Dupuis was Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Dorel Industries Inc., a global consumer products company. Prior to his appointment at Dorel, Mr. Dupuis was President and Chief Operating Officer of Transcontinental Inc., a Canadian printing and publishing company.

Paul Gagne Mr. Paul E. Gagne is Independent Director of Norbord Inc. Mr. Gagné, a retired executive, has extensive experience in the natural resource sector and is a Chartered Accountant. He is currently serving as Chairman of the Board of Wajax Corporation, a leading distributor and service provider of mobile equipment, power systems and industrial components.