OneSavings Bank PLC (OSBO.L)
OSBO.L on London Stock Exchange
415.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Weymouth
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Andy Golding
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
April Talintyre
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Jason Elphick
|2017
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Graham Allatt
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
Andrew Doman
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Timothy Hanford
|Non-Executive Director
|
Margaret Hassall
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Mary McNamara
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
|
Eric Anstee
|64
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Rodney Duke
|2017
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
David Weymouth
|Mr. David Weymouth has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective 1 September 2017. David has nearly 40 years' experience in financial services. This includes roles as Chief Information Officer at Barclays Bank plc and Chief Risk Officer at RSA Insurance Group plc where he sat on both companies' executive committees. His experience as an executive includes a wide range of senior roles in operations, technology, risk and leadership. David is Chairman of Mizuho International Plc and his current Non-Executive Directorships include Fidelity International Holdings (UK) Limited and The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society. He will be stepping down from the Board of Bank of Ireland (UK) plc.
|
Andy Golding
|Mr. Andy Golding serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. Prior to joining OneSavings Bank he was the CEO of Saffron Building Society, where he had been since 2004. In the past he held senior positions at NatWest, John Charcol and Bradford & Bingley. He currently holds a number of posts with industry institutions including membership of the Council of Mortgage Lenders Executive Committee. He is also a Director of the Building Societies Trust and has also served as a Non- Executive Director for Northamptonshire NHS. Andy has over 29 years’ experience in financial services. Andy was previously CEO of Saffron Building Society, where he had been since 2004. Prior to that he held senior positions at NatWest, John Charcol and Bradford & Bingley. He currently holds a number of posts with industry institutions including membership of the Council of Mortgage Lenders Executive Committee. He is also a Director of the Building Societies Trust and has also served as a Non-Executive Director for Northamptonshire NHS.
|
April Talintyre
|Ms. April Talintyre serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company. Prior to joining OneSavings Bank, April worked for Goldman Sachs International for over 16 years, most recently as an Executive Director in the Rothesay Life pensions insurance business and prior to that as an Executive Director in the Controllers division in London and New York. April began her career at KPMG in a general audit department. She has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales since 1992. April was previously an Executive Director in the Rothesay Life pensions insurance business of Goldman Sachs. Prior to that she worked for Goldman Sachs International for over 16 years, including as an Executive Director in the Controllers division in London and New York. April began her career at KPMG in a general audit department. She has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales since 1992.
|
Jason Elphick
|Mr. Jason Elphick is the Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Jason joins from Santander UK plc where he was Legal Director, Head of UK Banking Legal.
|
Graham Allatt
|Mr. Graham Allatt serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Graham was previously Acting Group Credit Director at Lloyds TSB and Chief Credit Officer at Abbey National. Prior to this he spent 18 years in the NatWest Group culminating in the role of Managing Director, Credit Risk at NatWest Markets. A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Graham is on the Finance Committee of the Friends of the British Library and was involved in housing associations for nearly 30 years as Treasurer and Board member in the North of England and in London. Graham has significant banking and credit risk experience and financial services experience.
|
Andrew Doman
|Mr. Andrew Spencer Doman serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Andrew is an experienced financial services executive. Formerly CEO of Premium Credit Limited and Frank Russell Company and a senior director of McKinsey & Company where he focussed on the financial services sector. Previously he was a senior director of McKinsey & Company, management consultants, based in the London office. He focussed on the financial services sector, serving a number of leading banks, insurance companies and asset managers across a wide range of topics including strategy, performance improvement and risk. He was formerly a non-executive director of The Wesleyan.
|
Timothy Hanford
|Mr. Timothy J. Hanford serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Tim is Managing Director of J.C. Flowers & Co. UK Ltd. Prior to his role at JCF, he was Head of Private Equity at Dresdner Bank and a member of the Institutional Restructuring Unit’s Executive Committee. Tim has also served as a Board Director of Schroders, based in Hong Kong and Tokyo, where he was responsible for structured finance. Tim has over 25 years’ experience in banking and investment, including in credit strategies, risk management, mergers and acquisitions. Tim is Managing Director of J.C. Flowers & Co. UK Ltd. Previously, he was Head of Private Equity at Dresdner Bank and a member of the Institutional Restructuring Unit’s Executive Committee. Tim has also served as a Board Director of Schroders, based in Hong Kong and Tokyo, where he was responsible for structured finance.
|
Margaret Hassall
|Ms. Margaret Hassall serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Margaret brings a broad range of experience developed across various industry sectors including manufacturing, utilities, and financial services. She spent 7 years working for Deloitte and Touche as a consultant and led the financial services consulting business for Charteris Plc. More latterly Margaret has been engaged as chief operations officer or chief information officer for divisions within some of the world's largest banks, namely Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and RBS. Margaret is a non-executive director for Ascension Trust (Scotland). Margaret has been chief operations officer or chief information officer for divisions of some of the world's largest banks including Barclays and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. She previously led the financial services consulting business for Charteris Plc.
|
Mary McNamara
|Ms. Mary Jane McNamara serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial Division and Board Director of the Banking Division at Close Brothers Group PLC, responsible for the Asset, Invoice and Leasing businesses in the United Kingdom and overseas from 2010 to 2013. Ms. McNamara spent a year as Chief Operating Officer of Skandia and prior to that, 17 years at GE Capital, running a number of businesses including GE Fleet Services Europe and GE Equipment Finance. She is Chairman of Governors of the Leasing Foundation. Mary was previously CEO of the Commercial Division and Board Director of the Banking Division at Close Brothers Group PLC. Prior to that Mary was COO of Skandia, the European arm of Old Mutual Group and prior to that, 17 years at GE Capital, running a number of businesses including GE Fleet Services Europe and GE Equipment Finance. Mary is Chair of Governors of the Leasing Foundation.
|
Eric Anstee
|Mr. Eric E. Anstee serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Eric was Chairman of CPPGroup plc from 2014 to 2015. Prior to this he was Chief Executive of the City of London Group plc, the first Chief Executive of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and Group Finance Director of Old Mutual plc. Eric was also Group Finance Director at The Energy Group plc and advisor to Lord Hanson on the Demerger of Hanson plc. Prior to this Eric spent 17 years at Ernst & Young Management Consultants. Eric is also a Non-Executive director of Sun Life Financial of Canada Limited, Insight Asset Management, a member of the Takeover Panel Appeals Board and Visiting Professor, London Metropolitan University Business School.
|
Rodney Duke
|Mr. Rodney Duke has been appointed as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective 1 September 2017. He currently serves as Interim Chairman of the Board of the Company. Rod was formerly Group General Manager, HSBC with responsibility for UK distribution – branches, call centres and internet banking – for both personal and commercial customers. Rod was with HSBC for 33 years. Previous directorships include VISA (UK), HFC Bank plc and HSBC Life. He also served on the Board of Alliance & Leicester plc until its takeover by Santander. Rod is a Fellow of the Institute of Financial Services. Rod was previously Group General Manager, HSBC with responsibility for UK distribution – branches, call centres and internet banking – for both personal and commercial customers. Rod was with HSBC for 33 years. Previous directorships include VISA (UK), HFC Bank plc and HSBC Life. He also served on the Board of Alliance & Leicester plc until its takeover by Santander. Rod is a Fellow of the Institute of Financial Services.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
David Weymouth
|--
|
Andy Golding
|657,000
|
April Talintyre
|460,000
|
Jason Elphick
|--
|
Graham Allatt
|73,000
|
Andrew Doman
|26,000
|
Timothy Hanford
|60,000
|
Margaret Hassall
|26,000
|
Mary McNamara
|70,000
|
Eric Anstee
|72,000
|
Rodney Duke
|77,000
As Of 30 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
David Weymouth
|0
|0
|
Andy Golding
|0
|0
|
April Talintyre
|0
|0
|
Jason Elphick
|0
|0
|
Graham Allatt
|0
|0
|
Andrew Doman
|0
|0
|
Timothy Hanford
|0
|0
|
Margaret Hassall
|0
|0
|
Mary McNamara
|0
|0
|
Eric Anstee
|0
|0
|
Rodney Duke
|0
|0