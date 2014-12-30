Osisko Mining Inc (OSK.TO)

Name Description

Sean Roosen Mr. Sean E.O. Roosen serves as Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Co-Chairman of the Board of the Company. Sean Roosen is Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Osisko since June 2014. Prior to this, Mr. Roosen was the President and CEO of Old Osisko. He has led the transition of Old Osisko from a junior exploration company to a leading intermediate gold producer. He was responsible for leading the strategic development of Old Osisko and was instrumental in securing the necessary financing to fund the development of the $1 billion Canadian Malartic Mine. Among other awards, Mr. Roosen was a co-winner of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's "Prospector of the Year Award" for 2007, and was named, together with John Burzynski and Robert Wares as "Mining Men of the Year" for 2009 by the Northern Miner. Mr. Roosen is a Supervisory Board member of EurAsia Resource Holdings AG – a European based venture capital fund – and a director of EurAsia Resource Value SE. Mr. Roosen also sits on the Board of Directors of the following publicly listed companies: Astur Gold Corporation, Bowmore Exploration Ltd., Condor Petroleum Inc., Dalradian Resources Inc., Falco Resources Ltd. and NioGold Mining Corporation. Mr. Roosen is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines and has had various progressive positions in the mining industry both domestically and internationally

John Burzynski Mr. John F. Burzynski is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company, He was an Independent Chairman of the Board of the company. His current principal occupation is Senior Vice President, New Business Development and director of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd since June 2014. From 2006 to 2014, Mr. Burzynski was the Vice President, Business Development of Osisko Mining Corporation. He is one of the three founders of Osisko Mining Corporation. Mr. Burzynski holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in geology from Mount Allison University, and a Master of Science in exploration and mineral economics from Queen's University. He is a registered P.Geo. in the province of Québec, and has over 25 years experience as a professional geologist on international mining and development projects. He currently serves as a Director with Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI:TSX),. Mr. Burzynski is also a founding member of EurAsia Resource Holdings AG, a private resource fund based in Europe.

Blair Zaritsky Mr. Blair D. Zaritsky is the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Zaritsky was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation in June 2011 and Corporate Secretary of the Corporation in September 2012. Prior to the Business Combination, he was also the Chief Financial Officer and a director of OEL. He was previously the Corporate Controller for INV Metals Inc., a Canadian mineral resource company focused on base and precious metal projects, and before that a Senior Manager for accounting firm Smith Nixon LLP (now Collins Barrow Toronto LLP). Mr. Zaritsky possesses over nine years of Canadian public practice experience with exposure to various types of engagements and clients, gained through managing audit engagements of publicly listed companies traded on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian National Stock Exchange ("CNSX"). Mr. Zaritsky is currently also a director of Gungnir Resources Inc. formally, Anglo Swiss Resources Inc. He obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant designation in 2003 and holds dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in accounting and economics from Brock University and Western University, respectively.

Jose Vizquerra Mr. Jose Alberto Vizquerra is Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President - Corporate Development , Director of the Company. Mr. Vizquerra has been for over 4 years the President & CEO of Oban Mining Corporation (Combination of Braeval Mining Corporation and Oban Exploration Limited). Mr. Vizquerra previously worked as Head of Business Development for Compania de Minas Buenaventura (BVN:NYSE), prior to which he worked as production and exploration geologist at the Red Lake gold mine. He is currently a board member of Timmins Gold. Mr Vizquerra holds a M.Sc. from Queens University in MINEX, and is a QP (AIPG-11679)

Robert Wares Mr. Robert P. Wares is Executive Vice President - Exploration and Resource Development, Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Wares is a professional geologist with over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and research. His current principal occupation is President and Chief Executive Officer for NioGold Mining Corporation. He is also Chief Geologist for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Mr. Wares is a professional geologist with over 35 years experience in mineral exploration and development. He was responsible for the discovery of the Canadian Malartic bulk tonnage gold deposit, and is one of the three founders of Osisko Mining Corporation which subsequently developed the mine into one of Canada's largest gold producers. Mr. Wares is also the President and Director of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec, and sits on the Board of Directors of the following public companies: NioGold Mining Corporation, Bowmore Exploration Inc., Komet Resources Inc., Oban Mining Corporation and Wildcat Silver Inc. Mr. Wares has a BSc. and an Honorary Doctorate in Earth Sciences from McGill University.

Alexandra Drapack Ms. Alexandra Drapack is Vice President - Environment Services & Sustainable Development of the Company. Ms. Drapack is a professional engineer with over 20 years of experience in managing mining, environmental and transportation projects in Canada and the USA, spanning operations, consulting and corporate office settings. She graduated from UBC with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering. She also holds an MBA from Arizona State University, is a member (P. Eng.) of the Professional Engineers of Ontario, and has her Project Management Professional designation (PMP). From 2011 to 2014, as Director of Sustainable Development for Osisko Mining Corporation, she led the combined federal and provincial environmental assessment process for the Osisko Hammond Reef Project and was responsible for Aboriginal engagement, public consultation and government relations. Previously she developed and implemented the Environmental Management Program for TransLink and has had mining operations experience including working as a Mill Shift foreman for Inco Ltd

Mathieu Savard Mr. Mathieu Savard is Vice President - of Exploration Quebec of the Company. Mr. Mathieu graduated from the Universite du Quebec a Montreal with a bachelors degree (B.Sc.) in earth sciences and economic geology. Prior to joining Osisko Mining, he was Chief Geologist at Osisko Exploration James Bay Ltd. for all their activities in Quebec. For 15 years prior to working with the Osisko Group, Mathieu was a senior member of the Virginia Gold and Virginia Gold Mines teams and, as Project Manager, was instrumental to the development of the world-class Eleonore gold deposit in Northern Quebec and was part of the discovery team of the Coulon base metal deposit. Mr. Savard and the Virginia team received the AEMQ's prestigious Prospector of the Year Award in 2004 for the discovery of both the Eleonore gold deposit and Coulon base metal deposit. He is a member of the Ordre des Geologues du Quebec and is a director of the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (AEQM) where he currently serves as Vice-President.

Gernot Wober Mr. Gernot Wober is the Vice President, Exploration of the Company. Mr. Wober was appointed Vice President, Exploration of the Corporation in June 2012. He was previously employed by the Pebble Limited Partnership and worked as Director of Site Operations at the Pebble Project in Iliamna, Alaska. Mr. Wober has 29 years of exploration and development experience including working on projects in Canada (British Columbia, Yukon Territories, Northwest Territories, and Manitoba), USA (Alaska and Nevada), Mexico, Uruguay, Brazil, Eritrea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Sudan, Mozambique and South Africa. He has excellent technical, logistical and management skills and has worked extensively on advanced projects through feasibility stages. He was also the Vice President, Exploration of OEL prior to the Business Combination. Mr. Wober attended the University of British Columbia, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree, and obtained a P.Geo. designation in 1996.

Amy Satov Ms. Amy Satov, B.A., LL.B., M.B.A. serves as Director of the Company. She is the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Litron Distributors Ltd., a national lighting distributor. Founded in Montreal, Litron expanded across Canada in 2014, adding locations in Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto, Saskatoon, Calgary and Edmonton and subsequently in Quebec City and Vancouver. Litron has experienced exponential growth since inception. For the 12 years prior to Litron, Ms. Satov was the Executive Vice President of Legal, Compliance and Distribution and Corporate Secretary of Dundee Wealth, a wealth management company with $80 billion dollars of assets under management that was acquired by The Bank of Nova Scotia in 2011. In her role as EVP, she was in charge of all legal and compliance matters, was actively involved in Dundee Wealth's expansion into Europe and the U.S. and sat on various subsidiary boards. Ms. Satov advised on all M&A activities as well as securities, regulatory and all other corporate commercial matters. In 2010 Ms. Satov was recognized by Strathmore's "Who's Who" for excellence and achievement in her profession. Ms. Satov is also a member of the McGill University Chancellor's Advisory Group.

Patrick Anderson Mr. Patrick F. N. Anderson is an Independent Director of the Company. His current principal occupation is Chief Executive Officer of Dalradian Resources Inc., an exploration-stage gold mining company active in Northern Ireland and Norway. He is an exploration geologist, entrepreneur, and business executive with over 16 years of experience working in the resource sector. Since the start of his career, Mr. Anderson has been a consulting geologist on gold, base metals and diamond projects for junior explorers, major producers and mineral industry consulting firms in South America, North America and Europe. Mr. Anderson was a director, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Aurelian Resources Inc., which discovered a 13.7 million ounce gold deposit in 2006 and was acquired by Kinross Gold Corp. in 2008. He was named "Mining Man of the Year" by The Northern Miner in 2009 and received the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's Thayer Lindsley award for international discovery in 2008. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from the University of Toronto.

Bernardo Calderon Mr. Bernardo Alvarez Calderon is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Calderon was appointed as a director of the Corporation on April 14, 2014. His current principal occupation is Chief Executive Officer of Analytica Mineral Services since January 2005. Mr. Alvarez Calderon has taken the Owners/President Management Program at the Harvard Business School and holds a Bachelor of Science in geological engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.