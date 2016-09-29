Osram Licht AG (OSRn.DE)

Name Description

Peter Bauer Mr. Peter Bauer has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OSRAM Licht AG since November 27, 2013. Prior to that, he was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company. He is Chairman of the Company’s Executive, Nomination, Strategy and Technology as well as Mediation Committees. He is an Advisor. In addition to his duties at the Company, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG, among others.

Olaf Berlien Dr. Olaf Berlien has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of OSRAM Licht AG since January 1, 2015. Moreover, he is Labor Relations Director at the Company. In 2014 he was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of M+W Group GmbH. From 2002 to 2013 he held various managerial positions at ThyssenKrupp AG and from 1996 to 2012, he was Member of the Managing Board of Carl Zeiss AG and Managing Director, Carl Zeiss Industrielle Messtechnik GmbH, Member of the Supervisory Board of Droege International Group AG and among others. Prior to that, he served at Buderus Heiztechnik GmbH and IBM Deutschland GmbH. He holds doctorate degree in Business Administration from Technische Universitaet Berlin.

Roland Busch Dr. Roland Busch serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OSRAM Licht AG. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board on November 27, 2013. He is Member of the Executive, Audit, Nomination and Mediation Committee at the Company. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Ltd. Chairman and held the same position at Siemens Schweiz AG until December 1, 2014. He is Member of the Board of Directors at Atos S.A., Siemens India Ltd., among others. He is Member of the Managing Board of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, among others.

Michael Knuth Mr. Michael Knuth serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of OSRAM Licht AG. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board on September 3, 2013. He is Member of the Company’s Executive, Audit and Mediation Committees. He is also Trade union secretary and press spokesman for IG Metall (union) Bavaria. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board at FTE Group Holding GmbH, among others.

Ingo Bank Mr. Ingo Bank has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of OSRAM Licht AG since September 1, 2016. He holds Master in Business Administration from the University Witten-Herdecke. From 1995 to 1996 he was an Auditor at Philips, Hamburg (Germany) and from 1996 to 1999 he served as Senior Project Manager M&A at Philips, Eindhoven/Amsterdam. From 1999 until 2002 he served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board at Hosiden and Philips Display Corporation (HAPD), Kobe (Japan). Between 2002 and 2005 he held the position of Chief Financial Officer and Vice President at Philips Mobile Display Systems (MDS), Hong Kong and from 2005 to 2008 he was Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at Philips Lighting, Lamps Europe, Eindhoven. From 2008 to 2009 he served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at Philips Lighting, BG Lamps, Eindhoven. Moreover, from 2010 till 2011 he was Chief Audit Executive Philips and Head of Management Development Finance, Amsterdam and from 2011 to 2013 he acted as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Philips Healthcare, Andover, MA (USA). From 2013 to 2016 he was Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at PAREXEL International Corporation, Waltham, MA (USA).

Stefan Kampmann Dr. Stefan Kampmann has been Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Management Board at OSRAM Licht AG since July 1, 2016. In 1989 he obtained a degree in Physics from Julius-Maximilians-Universitaet Wuerzburg. From 1990 to 1994 he was Research associate at the Chair of Technical Thermodynamics at Friedrich-Alexander-Universitaet Erlangen-Nuernberg, where he received a Doctorate (Dr.-Ing.) in technical combustion. In 1994 he joined Robert Bosch GmbH, where he held several positions until 2016, including Group Leader in Corporate Research, Project Manager, Department Head, Vice President Diesel Technology and Member of the Divisional Board.

Christine Bortenlaenger Dr. Christine Bortenlaenger has been Member the Supervisory Board of OSRAM Licht AG since August 27, 2013. She is Member of the Company’s Audit Committee at the Company. She is also Chief Executive of Deutsches Aktieninstitut e.V. She serves also at the Supervisory Boards of SGL Carbon SE and TUV Sued AG, among others.

Werner Brandt Dr. Werner Brandt has been Member of the Supervisory Board of OSRAM Licht AG since August 7, 2014. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Prosiebensat.1 SE, Innogy SE and RWE AG and Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa AG, among others.

Lothar Frey Prof. Dr. Lothar Frey has been Member the Supervisory Board of OSRAM Licht AG since August 27, 2013. He is Member of the Company’s Strategy and Technology Committee at the Company. He is also Professor at University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and head of the Frauhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology.

Franciscus Lakerveld Mr. Franciscus H. (Frank) Lakerveld has been Member the Supervisory Board of OSRAM Licht AG since August 27, 2013. He is Member of the Company’s Strategy and Technology Committee. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Sonepar SA, Aliaxis SA and Technische Unie, among others.

Hubert Rosskopf Mr. Hubert Rosskopf has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of OSRAM Licht AG since September 3, 2013. He is Member of the Company’s Audit and Strategy and Technology Committees. He is also Member of the Works Council of LEDVANCE GmbH Eichstaett plant and was Member of the Supervisory Board of OSRAM GmbH.

Ulrike Salb Ms. Ulrike Salb has been Member of the Supervisory Board of OSRAM Licht AG since March 1, 2016. She is Head of Corporate Procurement at OSRAM Licht AG.

Willi Sattler Mr. Willi Sattler has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of OSRAM Licht AG since September 3, 2013. He is Member of the Company’s Executive, Strategy and Technology and Mediation Committees. He also serves at the Works Council of LEDVANCE GmbH, Augsburg plant and is Chairman of the General Works Council of LEDVANCE GmbH.

Irene Schulz Ms. Irene Schulz has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of OSRAM Licht AG since September 3, 2013. She is Member of the Company’s Audit Committee. She is also Executive Member of the Managing Board of IG Metall, Frankfurt and Member of the Supervisory Board of Audi AG and Osram GmbH.