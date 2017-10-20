On The Beach Group PLC (OTB.L)
OTB.L on London Stock Exchange
447.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
447.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
7.50 (+1.70%)
7.50 (+1.70%)
Prev Close
440.00
440.00
Open
439.25
439.25
Day's High
447.50
447.50
Day's Low
439.25
439.25
Volume
386,245
386,245
Avg. Vol
293,722
293,722
52-wk High
482.82
482.82
52-wk Low
198.00
198.00
Summary
Richard Segal
|52
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
Simon Cooper
|43
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Paul Meehan
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Smith
|44
|Chief Technology Officer
Alistair Daly
|45
|Chief Marketing Officer
Kirsteen Vickerstaff
|36
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
William Allen
|50
|Supply Director
Oliver Garner
|35
|International Director
Lee Ginsberg
|59
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
David Kelly
|41
|Non-Executive Director
Biographies
Richard Segal
Simon Cooper
Paul Meehan
|Mr. Paul Meehan has served as Chief Financial Officer of On The Beach Group Plc since January 16, 2017. Prior to that, Paul was a Director at Gala Coral Interactive (Gibraltar) Ltd. (now part of the newly merged Ladbrokes Coral Group plc). Paul joined Gala Interactive as Finance Director in April 2012, as part of a new management team, re-launching an online gaming business in Gibraltar. The business successfully launched three new online gaming sites, taking the largest brand to be UK market leader. In November 2014, Gala Coral's two businesses in Gibraltar (Gala Interactive and Coral Interactive) were integrated. Paul became Finance Director of the combined business which continued to deliver market leading growth. More recently, Paul was the director responsible for the interactive planning and integration aspects of the merger between Gala Coral Group Limited and Ladbrokes plc which was announced in June 2015 and completed in November 2016. Paul previously held CFO/FD positions in a number of businesses in the UK, including online, gaming and technology businesses.
Jonathan Smith
Alistair Daly
Kirsteen Vickerstaff
William Allen
Oliver Garner
|Mr. Oliver Garner is the International Director of the Group, responsible for the strategic, operational development and performance of the Group's international business. Oliver joined the Group in 2014 from Expedia Inc, where he was Marketing Director EMEA, responsible for business performance in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Nordics and new and emerging markets. Oliver has also held senior managerial roles in both TUI and Thomas Cook, focusing particularly on their online channels of distribution.
Lee Ginsberg
David Kelly
