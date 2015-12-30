PAION AG (PA8G.DE)

Name Description

Joerg Spiekerkoetter Dr. Joerg Spiekerkoetter is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Paion AG since May 19, 2010. He was previously Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Paion AG from August 6, 2008. Prior to that, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from June 20, 2007. He has many years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry where he has held executive positions in the areas of finance, law and human resources. Until May 2007, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Organon BioSciences NV, Oss, the Netherlands. He left after the acquisition of the company by the US pharmaceutical company Schering-Plough. Until September 2006, he was Chief Financial Officer at Schering AG in Berlin, Germany, and before that, he was Head of the Legal Department at Hoechst Schering AgrEvo GmbH in Berlin, Germany. Dr. Spiekerkoetter studied at Universitaet Bielefeld, University de Lausanne and Universitaet Freiburg, and holds a Ph.D. degree in law. In November 2007, he became Chief Financial Officer of Conergy AG, Hamburg, Germany.

Wolfgang Soehngen Dr. Wolfgang Soehngen is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Paion AG from October 31, 2009. Previously, he has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at the Company. He is responsible for the areas of Investor Relations, Business Development and Strategic Planning at the Company. He initially worked as pharmaceutical representative for Pfizer Pharma GmbH. He received a Ph.D. degree in 1985, after having graduated from Rhenisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen (RWTH Aachen Medical School) in 1984. After two years as an intern in internal medicine at a teaching hospital, he took on a post doc position in cardiovascular pharmacology (1986-1987) at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Subsequently, he worked for Gruenenthal GmbH, where his tasks included clinical development, project management, corporate development and strategic planning. In 1996, he received a Diploma in Pharmaceutical Medicine (DGPharMed). In 1997, he founded his own consulting firm Virtueality, which specialized in healthcare and clinical development. He also obtained a Master of Business Communication in 1999. Together with Dr. Mariola Soehngen, he founded Paion AG and Paion Deutschland GmbH. He curently serves also as a Managing Director of Paion Deutschland GmbH. He has held the position of CEO of the Company since 2004.

Karin Dorrepaal Dr. Karin Louise Dorrepaal is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at PAION AG since October 29, 2012. Between 2004 and 2006, Dr. Dorrepaal was a member of the Management Board of Schering AG in Berlin. From 1990 to 2004 she worked as management consultant at Booz Allen & Hamilton in Amsterdam and New York. From 1985 until 1988 she was a Ph. D. Research Fellow at The Netherlands Cancer Institute in Amsterdam.

Abdelghani Omari Mr. Abdelghani Omari has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of PAION AG since September 1, 2014. He has been with the Company as Vice President Finance since October 2008. Mr. Omari has intensively worked on the restructuring process and the repositioning of PAION AG in the last years and was responsible and involved in various capital market transactions and licensing agreements as Vice President Finance. Prior to joining the company, he held various positions at KPMG, Cologne in auditing and advisory. He studied at the University of Aachen and has a Diploma in Business Administration.