Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)

Name Description

Vedji Ticku Mr. Vedji Ticku serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Page Industries Limited. He joined the Company as Regional Sales Manager for South Zone. He is a Bachelor of Electronics (Mechanical). After setting up the business in South, he was promoted as Senior Sales Manager, with additional charge of North Zone in the year 2001. Prior to joining the Company he was working with Eureka Forbes Limited. His Nature of Duties are to Direct and oversee sales and marketing function, develop and manage sales and marketing budgets and to research and develop strategies and plans to identify marketing opportunities. He has 19 years to experience in sales field.

Sunder Genomal Mr. Sunder Genomal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Page Industries Limited. He is Master of Technology in Industrial Management Engineering, DeLaSalle University, Manila, Philippines where he was ranked among the top 3 students. Mr. Genomal is a member of the Young President’s Organisation and the World Presidents Organisation. He received an award during the 125th anniversary of Jockey International in 2001 for his dedicated association with Jockey International. Mr. Sunder Genomal laid the foundation of Page Industries Limited in 1994 and has been the key inspiration for the company’s personnel and his leadership has established foundation for company’s future. As Managing Director, he oversees the entire working and affairs of the Company’s management.

Shamir Genomal Mr. Shamir Genomal has been appointed as Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Director of Page Industries Ltd., with effect from June 01, 2014. Mr. Shamir Genomal is a graduate of Bachelors in Business Administration from Babson College, Massachusetts. He joined the Company in 2008 as Operations-in-Charge and later got elevated to GMOperations in June, 2010. He has been with the organization over five years. Apart from the operations of the Company, he is also entrusted with the additional responsibility of the product development team, the Speedo brand team and the outsourcing team.

Nari Genomal Mr. Nari Genomal is Non-Executive Director of Page Industries Limited. He served as Non Executive Chairman, has over 40 years experience in various facets of the textile industry. Mr. Nari Genomal is a Post Graduate in Commerce from the Letran College, Manila, Philippines. In the year 2001 which was the 125th anniversary of Jockey International Inc, he received an award for his dedicated work and association with Jockey International Inc.

Ramesh Genomal Mr. Ramesh Genomal is Non Executive Director of Page Industries Limited. He has over 30 years experience in the textile and garmenting industry. Mr. Ramesh Genomal is a Post Graduate in Business Administration from the Hofstra University, New York. Mr. Ramesh Genomal has been elected as the Director of the Philippine- Indian Chamber of Commerce. In the year 2001 which was the 125th anniversary of Jockey International Inc, he received an award for his dedicated work and association with Jockey International Inc. He is responsible for the production process innovations in the company.

Timothy Wheeler Mr. Timothy Ralph Wheeler is Non-Executive Director of Page Industries Limited. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the USA. He has 3 decades of business experience and 25 years experience in textiles and apparels. He is a Post Graduate Majoring in Accountancy and Political Science. He is presently President (International Division), Jockey International Inc. He has been associated with Price Waterhouse & Co as a senior auditor, Lacoste, Dawson International Plc.

B. Prabhakar Mr. B. C Prabhakar is Independent Director of Page Industries Ltd. He has 42 years of experience in legal practice. He holds B.A & B.L from the University of Mysore.