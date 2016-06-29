Pan African Resources PLC (PANJ.J)
PANJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
243.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
243.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.41%)
1.00 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
242.00
242.00
Open
242.00
242.00
Day's High
243.00
243.00
Day's Low
240.00
240.00
Volume
1,920,062
1,920,062
Avg. Vol
1,999,491
1,999,491
52-wk High
377.00
377.00
52-wk Low
219.00
219.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Keith Spencer
|66
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Jacobus Loots
|38
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Gideon Louw
|54
|2015
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Anaki Karigeni
|48
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Andre van den Bergh
|60
|2013
|Executive - Human Resources
|
Phil Dexter
|Company Secretary & Investor Relations
|
Hester Hickey
|62
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Thabo Mosololi
|47
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Rowan Smith
|52
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Keith Spencer
|Mr. Keith Cousens Spencer serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Pan African Resources Plc. Keith is a qualified mining engineer with 48 years’ practical mining experience. He has managed some of the largest gold mines in the world. In 1984 Keith was appointed as general manager of Greenside Colliery and in 1986 moved to Kloof Gold Mine as general manager. In 1989 he was appointed consulting engineer for Gold Fields, South Africa including Doornfontein Gold Mine, Driefontein Consolidated Gold Mine, Greenside Colliery and Tsumeb Base Metals Mine. He also served as managing director of Driefontein Consolidated, chairman and managing director of Deelkraal Gold Mine and as a board member of all gold mines belonging to Gold Fields, South Africa. In 1999 Keith joined Metorex, fi rst as a private consultant and later as a permanent member of the executive, managing the Wakefi eld Coal operations, O’kiep Copper Company, Barberton Mines and Metmin Manganese Mine. In 2001 Keith became operations director for Metorex.
|
Jacobus Loots
|Mr. Jacobus Albertus Johannes Loots serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Pan African Resources Plc. Cobus served articles with Deloitte & Touche and became an audit manager with the firm before leaving to pursue a career in finance. His experience includes mining-specific acquisitions and finance as well as the management of both exploration and production of mineral assets, most recently before 2009 as managing director of Shanduka Resources. Cobus has been a director of Pan African Resources since 2009 (Financial Director during 2009–2011 and a non- executive director during 2011–2013). He served as joint Chief Executive Officer alongside Ron Holding until assuming the office of Financial Director on 1 October 2013. Cobus was appointed Chief Executive Officer on 1 March 2015.
|
Gideon Louw
|Mr. Gideon Petrus Louw serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of Pan African Resources Plc., effective 1 March 2015. Deon has extensive fi nance and business experience, which includes investment banking, advisory and business administration in the fi nance and mining sectors. He has fulfi lled the roles of fi nancial director of Sentula Mining Limited, chief fi nancial offi cer of Shanduka Coal, Director of Resource Finance Advisers and Head of resource structured fi nance at Investec Bank. Deon was appointed as Financial Director on 1 March 2015.
|
Anaki Karigeni
|Mr. Anaki Karigeni serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He holds BSc Mining Engineering, MSc Project. He has 24 years of mining-related experience.
|
Andre van den Bergh
|Mr. Andre van den Bergh serves as Executive - Human Resources of Pan African Resources Plc. He has Diploma in HR Management Diploma LR Management; He has 41 years of mining-related experience.
|
Phil Dexter
|
Hester Hickey
|Ms. Hester Helena Hickey serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Pan African Resources PLC. Hester worked at AngloGold Ashanti, initially as group internal audit manager and later as executive offi cer: head of risk. Prior to this she worked at Ernst & Young and Liberty Life and was acting head of internal audit at Transnet. In her early career she lectured at the University of Witwatersrand, was a partner at Ironside Greenwood and was the national technical and training manager at BDO Spencer Steward. Hester has also previously served as the chairperson of SAICA. She currently performs board evaluations and director training for the IoDSA and serves on the following boards: Northam Platinum Limited, Omnia Limited, Cashbuild Limited and African Dawn Capital Limited. Hester is also a trustee on the Sentinel Pension Fund.
|
Thabo Mosololi
|Mr. Thabo Felix Mosololi serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Thabo brings a wealth of experience in fi nancial management, corporate governance and audit, having qualifi ed as a chartered accountant with KPMG in 1994. Since then, he has served on various boards as a member and chairman of audit committees in the resources and other industries in South Africa. He is currently a director of MFT Investment Holdings, a family-owned investment company strategically placed to capitalise on B-BBEE investment opportunities.
|
Rowan Smith
|Mr. Rowan Murray Smith serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Pan African Resources plc. Rowan has nearly three decades of collective experience in the resources and investment banking industries. He was a founding shareholder and managing director of Shanduka Resources, which he helped develop from a start-up in 2002 until his departure in 2012. Key milestones achieved at Shanduka Resources included signifi cant investments in Mondi Shanduka Newsprint, Mondi Packaging, Kangra Coal, Shanduka Coal (with Glencore), Pan African Resources, DRA Projects, Lonmin (through Incwala), Assore and Lace Diamonds. Rowan’s post-investment involvement included his representation on the executive committees and boards of most of the investee companies, including an executive directorship of the Shanduka group. Before Shanduka, Rowan was a director of Investec Bank’s Mining Finance team in Johannesburg and worked on a number of debt and equity-based transactions in the sub-Saharan region. He also worked for Swiss-based Société Générale de Surveillance in Geneva, which entailed the management of audits on mineral consignments throughout the world. He started his career as a valuation geologist at the Harmony mine. Rowan is currently chairman of Rail2Rail, an adviser to Athena Capital and a director of Hlanganani Capital.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Keith Spencer
|59,697
|
Jacobus Loots
|455,009
|
Gideon Louw
|308,320
|
Anaki Karigeni
|--
|
Andre van den Bergh
|479,817
|
Phil Dexter
|--
|
Hester Hickey
|47,455
|
Thabo Mosololi
|45,754
|
Rowan Smith
|44,054
As Of 29 Jun 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Keith Spencer
|0
|0
|
Jacobus Loots
|0
|0
|
Gideon Louw
|0
|0
|
Anaki Karigeni
|0
|0
|
Andre van den Bergh
|0
|0
|
Phil Dexter
|0
|0
|
Hester Hickey
|0
|0
|
Thabo Mosololi
|0
|0
|
Rowan Smith
|0
|0