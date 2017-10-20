Instituto Hermes Pardini SA (PARD3.SA)

Name Description

Victor Pardini Mr. Victor Cavalcanti Pardini serves as Chairman at Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. He has been with the Company since 1984. He served as Assistant Professor of the Medical Residency of Endocrinology at Santa Casa and there he was responsible for the Endocrinology and Functional Tests sector. In the Company, he implemented the departments of Human Genetics, Criovida (Umbilical Cord Bank, Semen Bank and Cell Technology Center) and Cytogenetics. He graduated in Medicine from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, specializing in General Practice, Master in Clinical Endocrinology from the Escola Paulista de Medicina and Doctor in Clinical Endocrinology from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) / Escola Paulista de Medicina.

Roberto Santoro Mr. Roberto Santoro serves as Chief Executive Officer at Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. Before becoming Chief Executive Officer he was the company's Director of Diagnostic Medicine. He has been with the company since 2003. He holds a degree in medicine with specialization in Gastroenterology from the Universidad Federal de Minas Gerais and obtained an Executive MBA from the Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC), with an international program at the Kellogg School of Management (Chicago-USA). He has a post-graduate qualification in Strategic Business Management from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Camilo De Lelis Mr. Camilo De Lelis serves as Administrative and Finance Director, Investor Relations Officer at Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. He worked as the Finance Director at Fiat's plant in Mexico in 2001. He was responsible for TEKSID's Finance Department in Mexico (from 2001 to 2007). In 2007 he took up a similar position in the London & Scandinavian Metallurgical Co. He has been with the company since 2010. He holds a degree in Accountancy from Centro Universitario Newton Paiva, an MBA in Business from Harvard University, in partnership with UDEM University (Monterrey, Mexico) and a post-graduate qualification in Business Management from UNA/MG.

Guilherme Collares Mr. Guilherme Collares serves as Production Director at Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. He co-ordinated UFMG's Hospital das Clinicas' Emergency Laboratory (from 2004 to 2011) and worked as a professor of Clinical Pathology at the Minas Gerais Medical Association (from 2005 to 2014). He has been working in the company since 2010. He holds a degree in medicine with specialization in Clinical Pathology from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais. He has a Masters degree in Microbiology from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais and an Executive MBA from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Alessandro Ferreira Mr. Alessandro Ferreira serves as Commercial Corporate Director at Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. He has been with the company since 1998. He worked as Professor of Biotechnology and Biochemistry on Post-Graduate courses. At the company he managed the Development and Innovation, Products, Integration and Processes areas. In addition to this he set up the Research and Development (R&D) area. He holds a degree in Pharmacy and Biochemistry from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais. He has a Masters degree in Genetics from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais and a Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais. He has an Executive MBA from IBMEC.

Adriana Linhares Ms. Adriana Linhares serves as Business Director at Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. She has been with the company since 1999. She has experience as a manager in the company's technical and customer service areas, being one of the architects of the Pardini Customer Service model (PSC). She has a degree in Pharmacy and Biochemistry from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais. She has an Executive MBA from IBMEC and a post-graduate qualification in Clinical Analysis from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Carlos Bartilotti Mr. Carlos Emilio Bartilotti serves as Director at Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. He served as a counselor at COI - Clinicas Oncologicas Integradas (from 2012 to 2014), at the Coral Group (from 2011 to 2013), at Hospitalar - Santa Celina Group (from 2013 to 2015), GS International (from 2013 to 2015) and In the Master Brasil (from 2011 to 2015). Currently, in addition to being a member of the Company's Board of Directors, he acts as advisor to the following companies: AgroAmazonia, Colorado Maquinas e Maqcampo. He was a professor of corporate finance at Fundacao Dom Cabral and Fundacao Getulio Vargas. He holds Bachelors degree in Economic Sciences from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, Masters in Finance from the Faculdade de Estudos Administrativos de Minas Gerais - FEAD and MBA in Finance from the IBMEC Business School

Amaury Guilherme Bier Mr. Amaury Guilherme Bier serves as Director at Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. He joined Gavea Investimentos as a partner in January 2004 and became the company's president in October 2007. He is also a member of the Investment Committee of the long-term funds of Gavea Investimentos (GIFs), the Risk Committee and the Executive Committee. From 2002 to 2004, he was Executive Director of the World Bank (World Bank), IFC and MIGA and Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance (from April 1999 to November 2002). He had held positions of seniority within the federal government, notably Secretary of Economic Policy of the Ministry of Finance (between 1998 and 1999) and chief economist of the Ministry of Planning and Budget (1996-1998). In the private sector, he was chief economist at Citibank Brazil (from early 1994 to mid-1996) and a partner at consulting firm Kandir & Associates (1992-1993). He holds a Bachelors Degree in Economics from the Universidade de Sao Paulo, and has completed Masters and Ph.D. in Economics in 1986, both from the Universidade de Sao Paulo. Between 1985 and 1986, he was a professor at the Faculty of Economics and Administration at the University of Sao Paulo. In addition to being a member of the Company's Board of Directors, he is also a managing partner of Gavea Investimentos Ltda., Member of the Board of Directors of Paschoalotto Servicos Financeiros S.A. and member of the Fiscal Council of Instituto FHC.

Haroldo Brasil Mr. Haroldo Guimaraes Brasil serves as Director at Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. He is currently Professor of the Faculty of Human Sciences of Pedro Leopoldo, Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais S / A, Counselor of Precon Industrial and Fiscal Counsel of Falconi Consultores de Resultados. He has experience in Economics, with emphasis on Economic Theory. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais in 1985, Specialization in Economic Engineering from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC) in 1986, Specialization in Public Policy and Governmental Management by the Brazilian School of Public Administration Enap in 1990, Masters in Administration by the Universidad Federal de Minas Gerais in 1991 and Ph.D. in Economics from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1997.