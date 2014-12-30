Parrot SA (PARRO.PA)

Name Description

Henri Seydoux Mr. Henri Seydoux has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Parrot SA since January 31, 1994 and is the founder of the Company. He began his career in 1978 as Trainee with Journal Actuel, where he was later employed as a Journalist from 1979 to 1980. In 1981, he joined the sales team at the Matin de Paris newspaper. Then, in 1982, he joined SSCI as an Operating System Software Developer, before working for Microarchi from 1983 to 1984 in the same role. In 1985, he set up BBS, a company marketing the micro arch operating system. In 1986, he created BSCA, a synthetic 3D imaging company, and became its Chairman and Managing Director from 1986 to 1990. In 1991, with three other partners, he founded and became Director of the luxury goods company Christian Louboutin. Mr. Seydoux also holds several other mandates, including Chairman of Parrot Inc and of Parrot Italia Srl, Parrot UK Ltd, Parrot Asia Pacific Ltd, Parrot Iberia SL, Manager of Chez Parrot S.A.R.L., as well as Director of Trimaran and Seymechamlou, among others.

Gilles Labossiere Mr. Gilles Labossiere has served as Financial and Administrative Director of Parrot SA since September 1, 2008. He graduated from Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC). He began his career as Manager at Cabinet d'audit Arthur Andersen. In 1991, he served as Director of Audit of Logistique Saga, then Financial and Administrative Director. In 1997, he joined Techpack International as Financial and Administrative Director. In 2000, he co-founded Republic Alley, a French Venture Capital Fund supporting innovative companies where he served as President. In 2003, he became Administrative and financial director of Linedata Services before joining Rocamat as Deputy CEO.

Samuel Grand Mr. Samuel Grand has been Head of Varioptic Business Unit of Parrot SA since the end of 2011. He previously served as Director of Purchasing of the Company from September 2005 to 2011. He started his career in the telecommunications industry in Portugal, working for a company where he led a project to set up a tool to rate the performance of buyers. Between 1998 and 2001, he was respectively Buyer and Senior Buyer within Ireland-based companies Beta Electronics and ACT Manufacturing. Between 2001 and 2005, he was in charge of purchasing within Eurologic and then NCR.

Yannick Levy Mr. Yannick Levy has been Head of Digital Tuner Business Unit of Parrot SA since September 2011 following the acquisition of DiBcom. He graduated from Ecole Superieure d'Electricite in 1991 and gained a Ph.D. (Doctorate in Philosophy) degree from the University of Notre Dame in the United States in 1994. He started his career as a Project Manager at SAT, a subsidiary of Sagem, where he was in charge of the development of digital equipment for cable television networks. In 1997, he joined Astra in Luxembourg as a Systems Engineer. In 1998, he created a new business unit within a United States company, Atmel, and was in charge of the development and sales integrated circuits for digital television and fiber optics cable internet access. In 2000, he co-founded DiBcom, which he managed until 2011.

Eric Riyahi Mr. Eric Riyahi has been Chief Commercial Officer in charge of OEM activities at Parrot SA since 2005, when he joined the Company. After graduating from INSEAD and EUDIL (now Ecole Polytechniqe Universitaire de Lille), he joined the Valeo Electronique group in 1994 as an Applications Engineer and then Project Manager, responsible for costs, quality and deadlines. In 1999, he joined Visteon and served as a Client Account Manager from 1999 to 2004, before being appointed as Product Manager for Europe from 2004 to 2005.

Nicolas Halftermeyer Mr. Nicolas Halftermeyer is Director of Marketing and Communication at Parrot SA. He joined the Company in 2005 in the department of e-commerce and web. He later on became the Head of Digital Marketing and E-commerce. He graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce d'Amiens and started his career in 1996 at Netgem.

Christophe Sausse Mr. Christophe Sausse has been Director of Human Resources of Parrot SA since April, 2006. He began his career in 1995 within the Alcatel Group, where he was responsible for the recruitment and executive management program, before becoming Head of Personnel. In 1998, he joined the Sema Group as the Human Resources Development Manager. In 2000, he joined the human resources division of Bouygues Telecom and then became Head of Human Resources for the Reseau Club Bouygues Telecom subsidiary.

Xavier Bosgiraud Mr. Xavier Bosgiraud serves as Director of Validation of Parrot SA. He joined Parrot SA as Quality Engineer in 2003, later to become head of Validation in February 2007. He began his career at Altran Technologies.

Guillaume Pinto Mr. Guillaume Pinto has been Deputy Chief Technical Officer of Parrot SA since January 2006. After graduating from Ecole Polytechnique and Stanford University in California (the United States), he began his industrial career at Parrot SA in 2004 as Research Engineer on signal processing, a field in which he is currently teaching industrial applications at the Ecole Superieure de l'Electricite (Supelec). Before joining the Company, he served as a section commander from 2001 to 2002 within the Garde Republicaine's 1st (first) infantry regiment and spent one year as a Research Assistant at the University of Stanford's language and information research centre.

Philippe Poussin Mr. Philippe Poussin served as Chief Production and Quality Officer of Parrot SA. He joined the Company in 2005 and oversaw production and logistics. After graduating from the INSA and Institut d'Administration des Entreprises de Rennes (Universite de Rennes 1), he began his career in 1991 as an Industrialization Engineer within the Oce Group. In 1996, he joined Num, a subsidiary of Schneider Electric, working first as a Methods Engineer and then as Head of Production. In 2003, he joined ISS, a subsidiary of EADS, where he was in charge of industrialization.

Elise Tchen Thebault Ms. Elise Tchen Thebault has been Director of Industry and Quality and Chief Executive Officer of Parrot Asia Pacific at Parrot SA since September 2006. She joined the Company as Director of Industry and Quality in 2000. After graduating from Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Electricite et de Mecanique (ENSEM) in Nancy, she began her career at Renault, first in the research division, and then in the cable engineering research team.

Jean-Marie Painvin Mr. Jean-Marie Painvin has been Director of Parrot SA since January 31, 1994. After graduating from William Marsh Rice University in Texas with a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering, he began his career in 1975 as a Regional Director for Trailor SA, where he went on to become Sales and Marketing Director between 1981 and 1988. In 1988, he became Chairman of Deutsch Relays, Inc. in the United States, and was then appointed to the senior management team at Compagnie Deutsch in 1994, where he has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 1999. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Director of Boulogne, of Fin-Air and of Golf des Baux de Provence.

Edward Planchon Mr. Edward Planchon has served as Director of Parrot SA since May 4, 2004. He is also Director of CLEPA and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vignal Systems, to name but a few. Additionally, he was appointed during his professional career as Director of Electricfil SA and Parrot UK, as well as Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer of Parrot Iberia, S.L. He began his career in 1957 at Chrysler, where, for 22 years, in the United States, Europe and Japan, he was responsible in turn for financial management, marketing and sales worldwide. Over this time, he was in charge of Chrysler's European distribution subsidiaries, a negotiator on the Chrysler-Mitsubishi agreements, and Chief Executive Officer, responsible for distribution networks for the automobile and heavy goods vehicle brands for Chrysler, Dodge and Mitsubishi around the world (excluding North America and Japan). He joined Valeo in 1987 and was part of its general management team for 16 years. Overseeing international affairs and marketing, he was responsible for the worldwide commercial development of the group. In 2000, he was promoted Managing Director (CEO) of the Valeo group. He was then appointed as an adviser to Valeo’s Chairman in 2002, before leaving the group in 2003. He currently holds several other mandates, including Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer of Parrot Inc, Chairman of the Board and CEO of EKP Consult LLC and Director of Parrot UK Ltd, Groupe Electricfil, Alpen'Tech and Vignal Group. He holds a degree in Economic Sciences and International Affairs from the University of Michigan, where he also obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree.

Marie Ekeland Ms. Marie Ekeland is Independent Board Member of Parrot SA. Ms. Marie Ekeland is a Partner of Elaia Partners SAS. She started her career in JP Morgan, working in New York on the development of an office system. She is also Co-Founder and Co-President of France Digitale. She graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales with a Masters degree in Economics and from Universite Paris Dauphine with a degree in Computer Science.

Jean-Yves Helmer Mr. Jean-Yves Helmer has been Independent Director of Parrot SA since November 10, 2011. He was first appointed as Director of the Company on June 4, 2007. He has been also Member of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee since April 10, 2008. Mr. Helmer has been Managing Partner at Lazard Freres in Paris since April 2001. He previously spent five years as Delegate General for armament at the French Ministry of Defense, where he was responsible for armament acquisitions, as well as a range of industrial activities, such as the naval construction division. Before being appointed as Delegate General for armament by the French government in March 1996, he spent 18 years with the PSA Peugeot Citroen automobile group, where he held various positions, notably as Manager in charge of after-sales services and spare parts, Head of Exports, Head of Peugeot's Poissy automobile production centre and, from July 1988 to March 1996, Head of the group's automobile division. Before joining PSA Peugeot Citroen, he began his career in the civil service, notably in the Ministry of Finance's treasury division and as an Industrial Affairs Adviser for Prime Minister Raymond Barre from August 1976 to May 1978. Mr. Helmer is a Corps des Mines engineer, graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris, and holds a Ph.D in Economic Sciences.

Olivier Legrain Mr. Olivier Legrain has been Independent Director of Parrot SA since September14, 2006. Since 2001, he has been Chairman of the Board of Materis and, since May 2005, he has served as Director of Rhodia. Additionally, he holds a number of different positions at other companies, including Chairman of the Board of Solaire SAS and of Trefle SAS, Trefle II, among others. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Ecole des Mines de Paris and obtained a degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure dAdministration Economique (ENSAE). After various executive management positions within the Rhone Poulenc group, he served as the Deputy Managing Director for the Basic Chemicals Division from 1986 to 1990, for the Fibers and Polymers sector from 1990 to 1991, and for the Organic Intermediates and Minerals sector from 1991 to 1993. In 1994, he was appointed Deputy Managing Director for the Lafarge group and Member of the Executive Committee. In 1995, he was appointed to head up the Specialty Materials branch, before also taking on responsibility for the group's strategic coordination in 1997. He was Chairman and Manager of Materis, an LBO created out of the Lafarge group's Specialty Materials branch and holds other mandates, including Chairman and CEO of Kerneos.

Stephane Marie Mr. Stephane Marie has been Independent Director of Parrot SA since June 18, 2009. He studied at CPA and holds an Executive MBA (Masters of Business Administration) degree from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC). He worked for nine years at International Audit Cabinet, close to three years at the United States and then joined Cabinet Corevise in1994. He has worked as Auditor in the real estate, industry and distribution sectors. He currently serves as Deputy CEO and Director of Corevise and Fininter, and Co Manager of SCI Lak Vest.

Natalie Rastoin Ms. Natalie Rastoin has been Independent Director of Parrot SA since May 31, 2011. She has been Chief Executive Officer of Ogilvy France since 2005 and also became Chairman of Ogilvy One in 2010. Her previous positions include: Research Officer for The Creative Business (1980-82), strategic planning at Young & Rubicam France (1982-85), Chief Development Officer for Saatchi & Saatchi France (1986-90), Vice-President in charge of European development (1991-92), CEO of the Paris branch (1992-97) of BDDP Conseil and CEO of Ogilvy & Mather Paris (1997-2005).