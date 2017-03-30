PayPoint plc (PAYP.L)

Name Description

Nicholas Wiles Mr. Nicholas Wiles is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Paypoint Plc. Mr. Nick retired as Chairman of UK investment banking at Nomura in 2012. He has worked in banking for more than 20 years, with the majority of this time at Cazenove & Co, where he was a partner prior to incorporation. Nick was appointed as non-executive Chairman on 8 May 2015. He is currently a non-executive director of Primary Health Properties plc.

Dominic Taylor Mr. Dominic C. Taylor is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Paypoint Plc. Mr. Dominic joined PayPoint in 1997 as Retail Director and was appointed to his current role in August 1998. He was a Royal Naval officer for 12 years, following which he completed an MBA at the Cranfield School of Management. In 1991, Dominic joined the Vodafone Group where he led a number of initiatives including the development of its SMS service and a bid for the National Lottery, before becoming Sales and Marketing Director for the indirect sales of mobile phones to retailers. In 1996, Dominic joined Granada plc as a director of Granada Technology Group and Managing Director of Granada Business Technology, supplying film and telecommunications products into the hotel and leisure sectors.

Rachel Kentleton Ms. Rachel Kentleton is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Rachel is currently Group Director Strategy and Implementation at easyJet plc. Prior to joining easyJet Rachel held finance and investor relations roles at SABMiller, Diageo, NatWest and Unilever. Rachel is also a Non Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Persimmon plc.

Tim Watkin-Rees Mr. Tim D. Watkin-Rees is Business Development Director, Executive Director of PayPoint Plc. Mr. Tim was the founder Sales and Marketing Director of PayPoint in 1996. Since 2000, he has been responsible for strategic business development. Prior to PayPoint, he was a specialist in retail banking and payment systems, starting with Lloyds Bank in 1984, then as a Senior Consultant with KPMG Management Consultants in 1988 and Head of Business Planning and Director of Consulting with Nexus (later Sligos and now Atos) from 1989. He is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.

Giles Kerr Mr. Giles F. B. Kerr is a Non-Executive Director of Paypoint Plc. Mr. Giles was formerly National Partner with Arthur Anderson & Co and previously held a number of positions with Amersham plc within finance and corporate development, culminating in his role as Group Finance Director. Giles is Director of Finance of Oxford University and is non-executive director of BTG plc and Senior plc.

David Morrison Mr. David John Morrison is a Non-Executive Director of PayPoint Plc. Mr. David has been Chief Executive of Prospect Investment Management (Prospect) since 1999, when he started the company. He became a director of PayPoint in 1999 following an investment in the company by clients of Prospect. Prior to establishing Prospect, he had worked in the venture capital sector with 3i, Abingworth Management and Botts & Company. He is currently non-executive director of Record plc and several private companies.

Gill Barr Ms. Gill Barr is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Paypoint Plc. Ms. Gill has held senior marketing positions at John Lewis, MasterCard and Kingfisher and most recently she was Group Marketing Director for The Co-operative Group. She also has valuable non-executive director experience with Morgan Sindall plc, UK Breast Cancer Coalition and as a Trustee Director for the master trust pension fund established by Willis Towers Watson. She was recently appointed as Chair, Customer Consultation Group of Severn Trent Water plc.