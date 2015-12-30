Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)

Name Description

Dennis Jones Mr. Dennis Jones is a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Paysafe Group Plc. Mr. Dennis was appointed to the Board as Non- Executive Chairman on 30 July 2014. Dennis has had extensive experience in the payments and payment processing sector, having held executive roles in the UK, mainland Europe, China and the US. He is currently Chief Operating Officer of TSYS International. Dennis was formerly a Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of RBS National Bank in the US, a Non-Executive Director of Argus Information Services Inc. (a US provider of data analytics to payment providers across the US, Latin America and the UK), and a Non- Executive Director of Kroger Personal Finance LLC (the financial services arm of the Kroger Corporation, the second largest retailer in the US). Until December 2015, Dennis was Non-Executive Chairman of Paysafe Financial Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Dennis is also a member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology.

Joel Leonoff Mr. Joel Leonoff is a President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Paysafe Group Plc. Mr. Joel serves as executive director and President and CEO of Optimal Payments PLC (Listed on the AIM exchange on the LSE), a company formed through the merger of NEOVIA Financials (Neteller) and Optimal Payments. Joel is an entrepreneurial leader and visionary, with a proven track record, having served as CEO, COO and CFO of private and publicly traded companies. Joel created the E-Commerce powerhouse BCE Emergis through the merger of Mpact Immedia Ltd with Bell Canada Enterprises. He later founded SureFire Commerce Inc. (renamed Terra Payments), a Canadian TSE-listed payments company in 1998, where he served as COO and CFO. Surefire Commerce later merged with the Optimal Group to form Optimal Payments Inc., a NASDAQ listed on-line payments company. Mr. Leonoff has also previously served as Group Operations Director/COO of Partygaming PLC, a FTSE 100 Company, regarded as the leading on-line gaming company in the world.

Brian McArthur-Muscroft Mr. Brian David McArthur-Muscroft is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Paysafe Group Plc. Prior to joining the Group as CFO on 1 January 2015, Brian was Group Finance Director at Telecity Group plc where he led the IPO of the business in 2007 and raised £400 million in senior debt facilities with major UK institutions. Brian was chosen as Business Week’s Finance Director of the Year in 2013 and ICAEW’s FTSE 250 Finance Director of the Year in 2012. Since May 2013, he has served as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Robert Walters plc. Also a restructuring specialist, Brian was the Interim CFO on the successful turnaround of MCI Worldcom EMEA. Brian holds a law degree and qualified as a chartered accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers in London.

Oscar Nieboer Mr. Oscar Nieboer serves as Group's first Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. Nieboer brings extensive experience in ecommerce, technology and payments. He has worked both in the UK and Silicon Valley, holding senior strategic roles with companies including Amazon, PayPal and Betfair. Before joining Paysafe, Nieboer was CMO at Amazon Instant Video, an internet video on demand service developed, owned and operated by Amazon. Prior to that, he was CMO at PayPal EMEA, responsible for the company's EMEA marketing function and driving its B2B, B2C, analytics and insights capabilities. Nieboer was previously Global Marketing and Brand Director for five years at Betfair, a leading global sports betting and gaming group, and also served as Managing Director of Virgin Games.

Ian Jenks Mr. Ian Tudor Jenks is a Senior Independent Director of Paysafe Group Plc. Mr. Ian joined the Board on 30 July 2014 as a Non-Executive Director. Ian has more than 30 years of board-level experience in the communications and industrial technology fields, both as an investor and as Chief Executive Officer of companies operating in the US and Europe. He is currently Chairman of Birdstep Technology ASA, a publicly listed company in Norway. Ian was formerly a partner of Crescendo Ventures LLP in Palo Alto, USA and Chairman of Oplink Communications Incorporated, a publicly listed company on the NASDAQ Exchange. Ian is an associate member of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and has a BSC in Aeronautical Engineering from Bristol University.

Jennifer Allerton Ms. Jennifer Allerton is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Jennifer Allerton brings a wealth of international experience in payments technology, data innovation, operations and IT strategy. She is the former CIO of the pharmaceutical division of Hoffmann-La Roche, where she was a member of the pharmaceutical executive committee which doubled sales and quadrupled profits in a five-year period. Before joining Hoffmann La Roche, Jennifer was Technology Director of Barclaycard and played a key role in the move to data mining and customer profiling there. Jennifer is currently a non-executive director on the boards of Sandvik AB, Iron Mountain Inc. and Aveva Group plc, and was previously on the board of Oxford Instruments plc.

Andrew Dark Mr. Andrew Dark is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Paysafe Group Plc. Mr. Andrew joined the Board on 30 July 2014 as a Non-Executive Director. Andrew is currently Chief Executive Officer of Displaydata Limited. Andrew is also Chairman of Miura Systems Limited, a Director of New Era Sports Digital Limited and a Non-Executive Director of Wildark Risk Management Limited. Andrew was formerly Chief Executive Officer of the online payments company Datacash Group plc during its period of rapid growth; it was subsequently sold to MasterCard. Andrew is the former Chief Executive Officer of mBlox Limited, which facilitates communication between businesses and customers’ mobile devices. He was also a Director of the payments company Dione plc.

Ian Francis Mr. Ian Raymond Francis is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Paysafe Group Plc. Mr. Ian was appointed to the Board on 1 September 2010 as a Non-Executive Director. Ian was most recently a senior audit partner and member in the London practice of Ernst and Young LLP where he was responsible for a number of the firm’s leading audit clients. He was also a Non-Executive Director of Umeme Limited, the privatised national power distribution company of Uganda, from September 2009 to November 2014.

Brahm Gelfand Mr. Brahm Marvin Gelfand is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Paysafe Group Plc. Mr. Brahm was appointed a Director on 13 March 2014. He is a practising lawyer in Montreal, Canada and is counsel to Lapointe Rosenstein Marchand Melançon LLP, where he had previously served as a partner. Brahm is currently a Director of Tefron Ltd., a leading Israeli producer of seamless textile fabrics, and Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. He is also a member of the Independent Review Committee of 1832 Asset Management LP, an indirect subsidiary of the Bank of Nova Scotia, and is Chairman of the Independent Review Committee of Goodman Investment Counsel, a subsidiary of Dundee Corporation. Until April 2015, Brahm was a Director of two leading Montreal health care institutions: the Sir Mortimer B. Davis Jewish General Hospital and the Douglas Mental Health University Institute. He is also a founding Director of the Summit School Foundation and the Roasters Foundation.