Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBBG.DE)

Name Description

Guenther Braeunig Dr. Guenther Braeunig is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG since August 26, 2014. He is Chairman of Presidential, Nominations, Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit, Risk Management and Strategy Committee. He also serves as Member of the Management Board at KfW, Sales Finance Manager Airbus Industrie, Investment Banking Division, later Group Head of Commerzbank AG, Frankfurt / Main, Trainee lawyer at Wiesbaden district court, Member of the Strategic Committee of AFT - Agence France Tresor, Chairman of the Advisory Council at True Sale International GmbH. He obtained Doctorate in Law from University of Mainz in 1982.

Andreas Arndt Mr. Andreas Arndt is Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG since April 15, 2017. He served as Co-Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Hypo Real Estate Holding AG, Member of the Management Board (Chief Financial Officer) at BAWAG P.S.K AG, Vienna, Member of the Management Board at Deutsche Bank Privat- und Geschäftskunden AG, Corporate & Real Estate in Deutschland Managing Director und Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Bank AG, Managing Director at George Werkzeuge und Werkzeugmaschinen, Hildesheim/Magdeburg and among others.

Thomas Koentgen Mr. Thomas Koentgen is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG since May 12, 2016. He serves as Co-Chairman of the Management Board of Hypo Real Estate Holding AG, Spokesman of the Management Board, initially responsible for global Commercial Real Estate Finance, Human Resources, Strategy, Communications, Business Development and Debt Capital Markets, Then responsible for Commercial and Consumer Real Estate Finance Germany, Human Resources and Business Development of Eurohypo AG respectively since 09/2012 Hypothekenbank Frankfurt, Credit Risk Management Real Estate Finance, since 1999 Head of International Credit Risk Management at Deutsche Bank AG, Trainee and Analyst at AHB Allgemeine Hypothekenbank, Design and Sales of Closed End Property Funds of IC Immobilien Consulting & Anlagegesellschaft mbH, Colonia-Nordstern Immobilien AG.

Dagmar Kollmann Mr. Dagmar P. Kollmann is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee, Member of the Presidential, Nominations, Risk Management, Strategy, and Remuneration Control Committee. He is an Entrepreneur. He serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Morgan Stanley & Co. International Ltd., Morgan Stanley International Ltd., Chairman of the Management Board of Morgan Stanley Bank AG, Frankfurt / Main, Member of the Board at UBS Phillips and Drew, London / UK, Member of the Monopolies Commission, Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH, Frankfurt, Bank Gutmann AG, Vienna, Austria, Unibail-Rodamco SE, Paris and Member of the Advisory Board at Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg - (L-Bank).

Andreas Schenk Mr. Andreas Schenk is Member of the Management Board and Chief Risk Officer of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG since March 1, 2014. He also served as Head of Securitization at Hypo Real Estate Bank International AG, Stuttgart.

Bernhard Scholz Dr. Bernhard Scholz is Member of the Management Board, Real Estate Finance/Public Investment Finance of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG since 2010. He served as Member of the Management Board of Hypo Real Estate Holding AG, Member of the Management Board at Münchener Hypothekenbank eG, Senior Risk Manager for Real Estate Investors and Developer with supra-regional responsibility 2001 Head of Commercial Real Estate Finance, regional responsibility for Berlin, Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia after spin-off of Hypo Real Estate Head of Workout Bayerische Hypo- und Vereinsbank AG, and among others.

Thomas Duhnkrack Dr. Thomas Duhnkrack is Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG since July 21, 2015. He is a Businessman. He served as Member of the Divisional Board Corporate and Real Estate Finance, Frankfurt and Member of the Corporate and Investment Banking Board (CIB), London of Deutsche Bank Group, Operating Partner at Advent International, Frankfurt and London, Founding Partner at PREMIUM Equity Partners GmbH, Frankfurt and among others. He also serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Lloyd Fonds AG, Hamburg, Member of the Supervisory Board at Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA, Frankfurt.

Christian Gebauer-Rochholz Dr. Christian Gebauer-Rochholz is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG. She is Bank Employee. She serves as Expert Application Management at Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, Eschborn, Business Analyst, System Analyst, Team Head of DEPFA Bank plc., Frankfurt, IT-Developer at DEPFA Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, Wiesbaden. She obtained Doctorate and Research Fellow at the Institute for Physical Chemistry from Justus-Liebig-Universität, Giessen in 1996.

Georg Kordick Mr. Georg Kordick is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG. He is Bank Employee. He serves as Specialist Portfolio Processing, Chairman of the Joint and Group Works Council, Exempt member of the works council, Loan Specialist, Loan Officer, Military Service, Finance Department: participation at half-year financial statement, Apprenticeship as Banker at Bayerische Handelsbank AG, Hypo Real Estate Bank AG.

Joachim Plesser Mr. Joachim Plesser is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG since August 26, 2014. He serves as Chairman of the Risk Management, Strategy Committee, and Member of the Executive, Nomination, Audit, Remuneration Committee. He was former member of the Management Board of Eurohypo AG. He serves as Member of the Management board of Eurohypo Aktiengesellschaft, Eurohypo Aktiengesellschaft Europäische Hypothekenbank der Deutschen Bank, Deutsche Centralbodenkredit AG, Deutsche Kreditbank für Baufinanzierung AG, Head of Real Estate Finance at Deutsche Bank AG, Various Positions (since 1975 on executive level) in Private and Corporate Banking, focussed on Mortgaging at Deutsche Bank AG, Member of the Supervisory Board of DIC Beteiligungs AG, and among others.

Heike Theissing Ms. Heike Theissing is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG. She is Member of the Remuneration Committee. She is Bank Employee. She serves as Data Protection Officer of HRE Holding / Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG of Hypo Real Estate Holding AG / Hypo Real Estate Bank AG resp. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, Munich, Real Estate Finance Department of Bayerische Vereinsbank AG, Bayerische Hypo- und Vereinsbank AG, Product Manager for technical law of WEKA Verlag, Kissing, and Member of the Board of Trustees at pbb Stiftung für Kunst und Wissenschaft.