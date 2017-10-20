Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (PCAR4.SA)

Name Description

Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Mr. Jean-Charles Henri Naouri serves as Chairman of the Board of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao. Mr. Naouri is also the chairman and chief executive officer of the Casino Group, president of its ultimate parent company, Euris S.A.S., and chairman of the board of directors of Cnova. He also holds the following positions: chairman of the board of directors of Rallye S.A., member of the board of directors of F. Marc de Lacharrière FIMALAC S.A., vice-chairman of the Casino Group Corporate Foundation and chairman of the Euris Foundation. In June 2013, Mr. Naouri was appointed by France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be a special representative for economic relations with Brazil. In the past five years, he has served as chairman and chief executive officer (until 2013) and member of the supervisory board (until 2013) of Monoprix S.A., chief executive officer of Rallye S.A. (until 2013), chairman of Finatis S.A. (until 2010), and member of the board of directors and audit committee of Natixis S.A. (until 2010). From 1982 to 1986, Mr. Naouri served as chief of staff for the Minister of Social Affairs and National Solidarity of France and the Minister of Economy, Finance and Budget of France. Mr. Naouri is Inspecteur des Finances (Finance Inspector) for the French government. Mr. Naouri has graduated from Ecole Normale Superieure and Ecole Nationale d’Administration and a Ph.D. in mathematics and has studied at Harvard University.

Ronaldo Labrudi dos Santos Pereira Mr. Ronaldo Labrudi dos Santos Pereira is Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board at Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao since January 20, 2014. He has also been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Via Varejo since 2014, where he was elected as member of the Board of Directors in 2013. Previously, he was the Chairman of Lupatech’s and Contax’s Board of Directors. He also worked as member of the board of officers of Oi / Telemar and Cemar. Iabrudi also worked as Magnesita’s CEO between 2007 and 2001. Between 1999 and 2006, he worked for Telemar Group, where he held various positions, including chairman and CEO of Telemar Operadora and chairman of Contax. From 1997 to 1999, he had worked as CEO of FCA "Ferrovia Centro-Atlântica". From 1984 to 1997, he had held the positions of Financial and Administrative Officer and General Manager of Human Resources of Group Gerdau. He holds a bachelor degree in psychology from PUC-MG, with Masters degree in adult education and in change management by Universite Paris IX Dauphine.

Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser Mr. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser is Vice Chairman of the Board of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao. He has also been a member of the board of directors of Cnova since 2014, of Exito since 2010 and Via Varejo since 2012 (where he has served as vice-chairman since 2013). Until 2014, he also served as a member of the board of directors of the Big C Supercenter plc. He has worked for the Casino Group since 2007, where he currently serves as corporate development and equity interests officer. Until 2009, he was advisor to the chairman for international development of the Casino Group. He also worked in the Cabinet of the Prime Minister of France in 2005, as mission head, and in the Cabinet of Renaud Dutreil, French Minister of Companies and Trade, from 2005 to 2007, as special advisor. He holds a Bachelors degree from Ecole Nationale d'Administration and Masters degrees from Ecole Pratique des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (EPHEC) and Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris.

Christophe Jose Hidalgo Mr. Christophe Jose Hidalgo serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao. He joined the Casino Group in 2000, where he has held several positions in finance and controllership, including chief financial officer of Exito from 2010 to 2012. From 1996 to 2000, he was chief financial officer of Castorama. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law and a Masters degree in Finance and Accounting from Universite de Bordeaux.

Antonio Sergio Salvador dos Santos Mr. Antonio Sergio Salvador dos Santos serves as Executive Vice-President of Human Resources and Management of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao since March 22, 2016. Prior to this he served as Personnel Vice President of the company. He was Hewlett-Packard’s Human Resources vice chief executive officer in Brazil from 2010 to 2013. From 2007 to 2010, he was the Human Resources executive officer of PricewaterhouseCoopers Brazil, partner at IBM Global Business Services partner from 2003 to 2007, executive officer at Promon Tecnologia from 2001 to 2003, senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers Brazil from 1997 to 2001 and Brahma’s corporate University manager from 1994 to 1997. Mr. Salvador holds a Bachelors degree in social communication from the Gama Filho University and an executive MBA from the Universidade Candido Mendes. In addition, he took part in business administration programs at Getulio Vargas Foundation, INSEAD and Harvard Business School.

Luis Emilio Moreno Sanchez Mr. Luis Emilio Moreno Sanchez serves as the Vice President of Multivarejo Business of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao since May 1, 2016. He worked for Libertad S.A. (Groupe Casino) from 2014 to 2016, as CEO General Director. He also worked for Walmart from 2005 to 2013, as CMO - Head of Merchandising, VP New Formats Development, VP Structural Supply Chain Transformation Food Private Labels, and Sr. Director Real Estate Development; for Ahold from 2001 to 2005, as Grocery Buying Director, Hypermarket Format Director and COO & Formats Director; and for Carrefour from 1992 to 2001, as Deputy Director & Category Management Project Lead, New Markets Operations and Store Director. He graduated in Business Administration & International Trade from Universidad de Salamanca.

Daniela Sabbag Ms. Daniela Sabbag serves as Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao since April 19, 2013. Prior to this, she served as Investor Relations Officer of the company. Ms. Sabbag was our investor relations non-executive officer from 2006 to 2010 and strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions and new business officer from 2010 to 2013. Previously, Ms. Sabbag worked at Deutsche Bank and the Jeronimo Martins Group. She holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and has completed post-graduate studies in capital markets at the Universidade de São Paulo and an MBA program at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Marcos Baruki Samaha Mr. Marcos Baruki Samaha serves as Executive Officer of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao since March 22, 2016. He was the Chief Executive Officer of Jequiti Cosméticos from 2015 to 2016; the Chief Executive Officer of JBS Foods at 2013. He has also worked for Walmart, as Commercial Director, Supercenter Department Vice-President, South Region Vice-President, Executive Vice-President - Retail Division Chief Operational Officer, Chief Executive Officer Central America (five countries) and as Chief Executive Officer Brazil, from 1999 to 2010. Before that he has worked for GPA from 1997 to 1999 as Hypermarket Director. He graduated in Psychology from Universidade de Taubate - UNITAU (1989), he obtained an MBA in Business Administration from Fundacao Instituto de Administracao (1998) and he has a Masters degree in course of Human and Social Management from Mackenzie Presbyterian University (2016).

Belmiro Gomes Mr. Belmiro Gomes serves as Wholesale Business Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao. He has been the Cash and Carry Officer of the company since 2012. He joined the Company in 2010, having also held the position of commercial director. Previously, he worked in several areas of the Atacado chain for 22 years. In 2007, he coordinated the sale process of the Atacado chain to the Carrefour Group, subsequently serving as an executive director responsible for the commercial, logistics, marketing and business strategy areas.

Yves Desjacques Mr. Yves Desjacques serves as Director of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao since 2014. He has been a member of the board of directors since 2014. He also serves as a member of the board of directors of Exito and Mercialys S.A., a French real estate affiliate of the Casino Group. Mr. Desjacques has been executive vice-president of human resources of the Casino Group since 2007. From 2001 to 2007, he served as vice-president of human resources and member of the executive committee of VÃ©dior France. From 1994 to 2001, Mr. Desjacques held several positions at Generali Assurances, including human resources manager from 1994 to 1997, vice-president of human resources from 1997 to 2001 and vice-president of human resources for shared corporate functions from 1998 to 2001. From 1992 to 1994, he was human resources officer at Commercial Union Assurances. Since 2007, Mr. Desjacques has been chairman of the French Equal Opportunity in Education Association. He holds a Masters degree in international human resources management from the Universite Paris II Pantheon-Assas, where he specialized in labor law, corporate relations and human resources.

Carlos Mario Diez Gomez Mr. Carlos Mario Diez Gomez serves as Director of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao. He has worked for Almacenes Éxito S.A. since 1992, holding positions such as store officer, food trade officer, integration manager Medellín-Bogotá-Êxito, supermarket management manager, commercial co-head, operations co-head and currently as retail business co-head. He is experienced in areas of management of distribution channels, productivity and strategy, leadership, mergers and acquisitions and marketing and mass consumption. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Universidad EAFIT.

Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno Dr. Carlos Mario Giraldo Moreno serves as Director of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao since 2015. He is also the chief executive officer of Éxito and a member of Casino’s executive committee. He joined Grupo Exito in 2007 as Chief Operational Officer and has been Grupo Exito‘s Chief Executive Officer since March 2013; Currently Member of the Casino’s Executive Committee. Prior to joining Éxito, Mr. Giraldo was the President of Industrias Alimenticias Noel S.A., from 1997 to 2005 (Main Cookies + Processed meat player) and President of Compañía de Galletas Noel S.A. & Executive Vicepresident Grupo Nutresa from 2005 to 2007 (Main Colombian Food Player). He is member of the following boards: The Consumer Goods Forum; The Coca-Cola Retailing Research Council for Latin America (Chairman 2013/2014); Copa Airlines and Interconección Electríca S.A. ISA in Colombia. In 2003, he was appointed Chairman of the board of the National Association of Business ANDI, main private sector Association in Colombia. He has a degree in Law from the Universidad de Medellin and Masters in Law from Tulane University. He has also participated in the Management Programs in Kellogs & Stanford University and the Strategic Planning Management in Retailing at Babson College.

Jose Gabriel Loaiza Herrera Dr. Jose Gabriel Loaiza Herrera serves as Director of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao since 2015. He is also International Business Vice-President of the Éxito Group, where he has also been Sales and Procurement Vice-President since 2011. Previously, he occupied the positions of Entertainment Officer, Consumer Electronics and Home Appliance Officer (2010-2011), Financial Planning Consultant (2008-2010) and Investor Relations Officer (2006-2008). He has a degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Nacional de Colombia and an MBA from Texas A&M University.

Luiz Aranha Correa do Lago Mr. Luiz Aranha Correa do Lago serves as Independent Director of the company since 2014. He has been an independent member board of directors since 2014. He has been a professor of economics at Pontifícia Universidade Católica from Rio de Janeiro since 1979, having served as associate professor from 1979 to 1995 and full professor since 1995. Previously, Mr. Lago served as planning and economic consultant and officer for Grupo Lorentzen, a member of the board of directors of Lorentzen Empreendimentos S.A. from 1985 to 2006, economic consultant of the Investment Bank Association (Associação Nacional Dos Bancos De Investimento), or ANBID, stock market officer of the Central Bank from 1987 to 1988, technical director of Primus Corretora de Valores e Câmbios S.A. from 1986 to 1987, chief of the Center for Monetary Studies and International Economics from 1981 to 1986 and economist of the Brazilian Institute of Economy from 1978 to 1986. Mr. Lago served as a member of board of directors of Aracruz Celulose S.A. from 1988 to 2008, Veracel S.A. from 2006 to 2008, Arapar S.A. from 1988 to 2009 and Companhia de Navegação Norsul from 1988 to 2010. Mr. Lago holds a degree in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, a Masters degree in Economics from Duke University and a Masters degree and Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University.

Eleazar de Carvalho Mr. Eleazar de Carvalho, Filho is Independent Director of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao since June 22, 2012. He was the Chief Executive Officer of Unibanco Banco de Investimentos, of Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES), of Banco UBS - Brasil, Chairman of BHP Billiton - Brasil and he was Member of the Board of Directors of Petrobras, Eletrobras, Vale, Tele Norte Leste Participacoes, Alpargatas, Rossi Residencial, Varig, Santista Textil and Telemig. He is Founding Partner of Virtus BR Partners and Iposeira Capital, as well Member of the Board of Directors of FMC Technologies Inc and of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners. He holds a Masters degree in Foreign Affairs from Johns Hopkins University and a graduation degree in Economic Sciences from New York University.

Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves Mr. Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves is Independent Directors of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao since June 22, 2012. He is a career diplomat who joined Brazil’s diplomatic service in March 1967. He served as the Brazilian ambassador to Japan, Mongolia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (2008-2010), China (2004-2008) and Paraguay (2000-2004). Mr. Castro Neves was also Deputy Secretary-General of Foreign Affairs, chairman of the board of directors of Itaipu Binacional, interim Minister of State and Head of the Secretariat of Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of Brazil. Mr. Castro Neves is a founding partner of CN Estudo e Projetos Ltda., Vice-President Emeritus of the Brazilian Center of Foreign Affairs, a member of the technical board of the National Trade Confederation and Chairman of the China-Brazil Business Council. Mr. Castro Neves graduated in Economics from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and Diplomacy from Instituto Rio Branco and holds a Masters degree in Economics from the University of London.