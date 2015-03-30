Edition:
PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS)

PCJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

360.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.90 (-1.88%)
Prev Close
Rs367.70
Open
Rs368.00
Day's High
Rs369.75
Day's Low
Rs356.80
Volume
247,839
Avg. Vol
2,374,150
52-wk High
Rs395.70
52-wk Low
Rs143.98

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Padam Gupta

60 2011 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Sanjeev Bhatia

52 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Ramesh Sharma

58 2014 Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director

Vijay Panwar

38 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Balram Garg

45 2005 Managing Director, Whole Time Director

Muneesh Chawla

2016 Non-Executive Non-Independent Nominee Director

Krishan Khurana

57 2011 Non-Executive Independent Director

Miyar Nayak

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Manohar Singla

55 2011 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Padam Gupta

Shri. Padam Chand Gupta is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of PC Jeweller Ltd. His other directorships includes: Jagram Finvest Private Limited, Shivani Sarees Private Limited. He has completed basic education. He has more than 20 years of experience in the jewellery industry. Prior to joining the Company, he worked for run business venture.

Sanjeev Bhatia

Mr. Sanjeev Bhatia is Chief Financial Officer of PC Jeweller Ltd. He holds a bachelor's degree in arts, from University of Delhi, New Delhi, a master's degree in arts from University of Delhi, New Delhi and a master's degree in business administration from University of Delhi, New Delhi. He is an associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has more than 25 years of experience in the finance sector. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Sanjeev Bhatia was associated with the State Bank of India. He joined the Company in August 2008 and currently supervises the finance department of the Company and is also in charge of overall project management.

Ramesh Sharma

Shri. Ramesh Kumar Sharma is Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director of the Company. He holds B.Com. & M.Com. from University of Rajasthan, Jaipur and Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

Vijay Panwar

Shri. Vijay Panwar is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of PC Jeweller Ltd. He is a qualified Company Secretary, holds a bachelor's degree in science from M. J. P. Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, a bachelor's degree in law from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut and a master's degree in business administration from Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi. Prior to joining the Company, he was associated with Genus Paper Products Limited and Mast Mobile Media Private Limited. He has more than six years of experience in legal and secretarial functions. He joined the Company in February 2008 and is currently responsible for the legal and secretarial functions of the Company.

Balram Garg

Mr. Balram Garg is Managing Director, Whole Time Director of PC Jeweller Ltd. His other directorships includes: Trigun Infrastructures Private Limited, Amar Garments Private Limited, Shivani Sarees Private Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi, New Delhi. He has more than 25 years of experience in the jewellery industry.

Muneesh Chawla

Krishan Khurana

Shri. Krishan Kumar Khurana is Non-Executive Independent Director of PC Jeweller Ltd. He holds a master's degree in arts from Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra. Mr. Khurana also holds a bachelors degree in law from the University of Delhi. Mr. Khurana is a practising advocate of the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of New Delhi. He represents the State of Punjab in his capacity as an Additional Advocate General. He has over 25 years experience in legal services industry. He joined the Board on September 20, 2011.

Miyar Nayak

Manohar Singla

Dr. Manohar Lal Singla is Non-Executive Independent Director of PC Jeweller Ltd. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering (mechanical) from Punjab University (Guru Nanak Engineering College, Ludhiana), a master's degree in business administration and doctor of philosophy in management from the University of Delhi, New Delhi. He has over 25 years experience in academics. He is currently a professor of management at the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, New Delhi. He joined the Board on September 20, 2011.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Padam Gupta

165,000

Sanjeev Bhatia

--

Ramesh Sharma

2,730,000

Vijay Panwar

--

Balram Garg

60,000,000

Muneesh Chawla

--

Krishan Khurana

--

Miyar Nayak

--

Manohar Singla

--
As Of  30 Mar 2015

