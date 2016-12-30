Edition:
Pendragon PLC (PDG.L)

PDG.L on London Stock Exchange

29.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.75 (-2.52%)
Prev Close
29.75
Open
30.00
Day's High
30.00
Day's Low
29.00
Volume
704,335
Avg. Vol
2,678,024
52-wk High
39.25
52-wk Low
27.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mel Egglenton

2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Trevor Finn

Chief Executive, Executive Director

Tim Holden

2009 Finance Director, Executive Director

Martin Casha

2017 Chief Operating Officer

Richard Maloney

2017 Secretary

Gillian Kent

53 2013 Non-Executive Director

Christopher Chambers

2014 Senior Non-Executive Independent Director

Jeremy King

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Mel Egglenton

Mr. Mel Egglenton is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Company. He joined Pendragon on 1 December 2010 and became Chairman on 23 May 2013. He spent his earlier career with KPMG, becoming their Midlands regional chairman and UK senior independent partner. Mel is non-executive chairman of Hansteen Holdings PLC, audit committee chairman and remuneration committee chairman of Irwin Mitchell Holdings Limited and is also a non-executive director of and adviser to one private company.

Trevor Finn

Mr. Trevor G. Finn is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Company. He spent a career in the retail motor industry, starting as an apprentice mechanic, Trevor became chief executive of Pendragon in 1989, when the company first listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Tim Holden

Mr. Tim P. Holden is Finance Director, Executive Director of Company. He is a chartered accountant and joined Pendragon from KPMG in June 2008, as group financial controller. He became finance director in December 2009.

Martin Casha

Mr. Martin S. Casha is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He spent his entire career with Pendragon businesses, from apprentice mechanic to group general manager, Martin became operations director in September 1995 and chief operating officer in November 2001.

Richard Maloney

Gillian Kent

Ms. Gillian Dawn Celia Kent is Non Executive director of Company. She joined Pendragon on 23 May 2013. Formerly managing director of MSN, UK, her expertise is in building markets and brands for online consumer products and web-based applications.

Christopher Chambers

Mr. Christopher Michael Chambers is an Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He Joined Pendragon on 28 January 2013. He is a banker with particular expertise in retail and property. He is a nonexecutive director of Swiss Prime Site AG and a member of the supervisory board of Berenberg Bank (Schweiz) AG. He is executive chairman of Lonrho Limited and vice-chairman of Cembra Money Bank AG Switzerland.

Jeremy King

Mr. Jeremy King is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has extensive transaction and advisory experience. He joins Pendragon following a professional career with PwC and its predecessor firms, retiring in December 2013. Latterly, Mr King was a Senior Client handling Partner and Global Relationship Partner. During this time, he provided multi-disciplinary and multi-territory services to a range of business clients, from significant listed companies to private businesses. His earlier PwC roles encompassed a range of senior management positions, including leading PwC's Tax Practice in the Midlands and London Regions.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Mel Egglenton

150,000

Trevor Finn

1,657,000

Tim Holden

758,000

Martin Casha

1,029,000

Richard Maloney

--

Gillian Kent

40,000

Christopher Chambers

47,000

Jeremy King

48,000
As Of  30 Dec 2016

Insider Trading

