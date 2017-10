Industrias Penoles SAB de CV (PENOLES.MX)

Name Description

Alberto Bailleres Gonzalez Mr. Alberto Bailleres Gonzalez serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B de C.V. since 2003. He has been on the Company's Board since 1962. Previously, from 2000 to 2003, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has served as Member of the Executive, Finance and Planning, Nominating, Evaluation and Compensation Committees of the Company. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fresnillo plc, Grupo Palacio de Hierro SAB de CV, Grupo Nacional Provincial SAB, Grupo Profuturo SAB de CV, Profuturo GNP SA de CV Afore, Profuturo GNP Pensiones SA de CV, Tane SA de CV, Albacor SA de CV, Bal Holdings Inc and Minera Penmont S de RL de CV. He has also served as President of Asociacion Mexicana de Cultura AC and Chairman of the Board of Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and Fundacion de Estudios Financieros (FUNDEF). Since 1992, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer. Since 1977, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of BBV Bancomer. In addition, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Valores Mexicanos Casa de Bolsa SA de CV, Valmex Soluciones Financieras SA de CV, S.O.F.O.M., E.R.N., Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FEMSA), Grupo Kuo SAB de CV, Dine SAB de CV, Grupo Televisa SAB and Consejo Mexicano de Hombres de Negocios, among others. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the same academic institution. He also has been awarded the degree of Doctor Honoris Causa.

Sergio Fernando Alanis Ortega Mr. Sergio Fernando Alanis Ortega serves as Chief Executive Officer of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He joined the Company in 1997 and became Board Member on 2009. Prior to this, he served as Director of Metals and Chemicals within the Company. In addition, he has acted as Member of the Board of Bal Holdings Inc, Minera Tizapa SA de CV and Chairman of the Board of Minas Penoles SA de CV, Met-Mex Penoles SA de CV and Fuerza Eolica SA de CV. He is Chemical Engineer and studied at Stanford University.

Leopoldo Antonio Alarcon Ruiz Mr. Leopoldo Antonio Alarcon Ruiz serves as Finance Director of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1990.

Rafael Rebollar Gonzalez Mr. Rafael Rebollar Gonzalez serves as Vice President of Metals and Chemicals Division of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1998.

Armando Sanchez Lopez Mr. Armando Sanchez Lopez serves as Director of Mining Division of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1976.

Arturo Vaca Duran Mr. Arturo Vaca Duran serves as Vice President of Energy and Technology of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1995.

Sergio Rodriguez Molleda Mr. Sergio Rodriguez Molleda serves as Director of Legal Affairs and Secretary of the Board of Directors of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 30, 2010. He joined the Company in 2008.

Manuel Medina Pegram Mr. Manuel Medina Pegram serves as Director of Sales of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2014. He joined the company in 1975.

Augusto Sanchez Marroquin Mr. Augusto Sanchez Marroquin serves as Director of Human Resources of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the company in 1977.

Enrique Miguel Cortes Perez Mr. Enrique Miguel Cortes Perez serves as Director of Engineering and Construction of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1971.

Javier Garcia Fons Mr. Javier Garcia Fons serves as Director of Exploration Division of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1976.

Rodolfo Gomez Maturano Mr. Rodolfo Gomez Maturano serves as Director of Internal Audit of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1991.

Javier Hernandez Gallegos Mr. Javier Hernandez Gallegos serves as Director of Metals and Chemicals Operations of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 1, 2011. He joined the Company in 1987.

Alejandro Bailleres Gual Mr. Alejandro Bailleres Gual serves as Director of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. He held this post from 1989 to March 1990 and was reappointed in 1997. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Nacional Provincial S.A.B. He has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Palacio de Hierro SAB de CV, Grupo Profuturo GNP SA de CV, Profuturo GNP Pensiones SA de CV, Valores Mexicanos-Casa de Bolsa SA de CV, Credito Afianzador SA, Medica Integral GNP SA de CV, Albacor SA de CV, Met-Mex Penoles, Fresnillo plc, Minera Bismark, Minera Penmont S de RL de CV, Quimica del Rey, TECSA, Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV and Tane SA de CV. He took part in the Executive Program at Stanford University.

Juan Pablo Bailleres Gual Mr. Juan Pablo Bailleres Gual serves as Director of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. He has served as Director of Agribusiness Division of Grupo BAL. Moreover, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Palacio de Hierro SAB de CV, Profuturo GNP SA de CV, Profuturo GNP Pensiones SA de CV, Medica Integral GNP SA de CV, Albacor SA de CV and Tane SA de CV. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Arizona State University.

Raul Bailleres Gual Mr. Raul Bailleres Gual serves as Director of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1982. He has served as Strategic Information Manager of Tecnica Administrativa BAL, Moreover, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Palacio de Hierro SAB de CV, Valores Mexicanos-Casa de Bolsa SA de CV, Grupo Nacional Provincial SAB, Tane SA de CV, Credito Afianzador SA, Albacor SA de CV and Quimica del Rey.

Juan Bordes Aznar Eng. Juan Bordes Aznar serves as Director of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. He held this post from 1980 to 1987 and was reappointed in 1990. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Fresnillo plc, Grupo Palacio de Hierro SAB de CV, Grupo Nacional Provincial SAB, Profuturo GNP SA de CV, Profuturo GNP Pensiones SA de CV, Valores Mexicanos-Casa de Bolsa SA de CV, Credito Afianzador SA, Medica Integral GNP SA de CV, Albacor SA de CV, Bal Holdings Inc, Met-Mex Penoles SA de CV, Minera Tizapa SA de CV, Minera Bismark, Minera Penmont S de RL de CV, Quimica del Rey, TECSA, and Chairman of the Board of Bal-Ondeo S de RL de CV, TECSA and ASIM. Moreover, he has been Corporate Director of Tecnica Administrativa BAL. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of values Mexican Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, as well as a Masters degree in Business Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Arturo Manuel Fernandez Perez Dr. Arturo Manuel Fernandez Perez serves as Director of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1993. He has been Member of the Evaluation and Planning Committees of the Company. He acts as Dean of Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico. In addition, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Profuturo SAB de CV, Grupo Palacio de Hierro SAB de CV, Profuturo GNP SA de CV, Profuturo GNP Pensiones SA de CV, Valores Mexicanos-Casa de Bolsa SA de CV, Credito Afianzador SA, Medica Integral GNP SA de CV, Fresnillo plc, Minera Penmont S de RL de CV, Quimica del Rey, TECSA, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, BBV-Bancomer SA and Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico, as well as a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the University of Chicago.

Jose Octavio Figueroa Garcia Mr. Jose Octavio Figueroa Garcia serves as Director of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He served as Director of Grupo Palacio de Hierro, S.A.B. de C.V., Grupo Nacional Provincial, S.A.B., Grupo Profuturo, S.A.B. de C.V., Profuturo GNP, S.A. de C.V., Profuturo GNP Pensiones, S.A. de C.V., Valores Mexicanos Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., Tane, S.A. de C.V. and Algunas subsidiarias de Fresnillo plc. He holds as degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and also attended AD-2 program at Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Jaime Lomelin Guillen Mr. Jaime Lomelin Guillen serves as Director of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. He held this post from April 11, 2008 to 2009, from 1986 to 2003 and was reappointed on 2012. He also served as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company between 2003 and April 11, 2008, when he became Chief Executive Officer of the Fresnillo Group. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Profuturo, Grupo Palacio de Hierro, Valores Mexicanos-Casa de Bolsa, Bal Holdings, Met-Mex Penoles, Compania Fresnillo, Minera Tizapa Bismark, Minera Penmont, Quimica del Rey, TECSA, Bal-Ondeo, IACMEX and Desarrollos Hidraulicos de Cancun, among others. He has also been Corporate Director of Tecnica Administrativa Bal SA de CV. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and obtained a degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1959.

Tomas Lozano Molina Mr. Tomas Lozano Molina serves as Director of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. He has served as Member of the Board of Directors at GRUPO NACIONAL PROVINCIAL, S.A.B. since 2002. He also collaborates with such companies as Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V., Grupo Palacio de Hierro, S.A.B. de C.V., Grupo Profuturo, S.A.B. de C.V., Profuturo GNP, S.A. de C.V. Afore, Profuturo GNP Pensiones, S.A. de C.V., Valores Mexicanos Casa de Bolsa, S.A. de C.V., Crédito Afianzador, S.A. Cía. Mexicana de Garantías, Fideicomiso Museo Dolores Olmedo Patiño, Fondo para la Paz, I.A.P., Fundación de Ayuda a la Ancianidad I.A.P. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Andreas Raczynski von Oppen Mr. Andreas Magnus Raczynski von Oppen serves as Director of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He has served as Member of the Executive, Finance and Planning Committees of the Company. He has served as Corporate Director of Tecnica Administrativa BAL. Moreover, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Nacional Provincial SAB, Met-Mex Penoles SA de CV, Minera Tizapa SA de CV, Minera Penmont S de RL de CV, Minera Escondida Limitada, Technologia y Servicios de Agua SA de CV, Minera Quellaveco and Consultant for International Finance Corporation and Grupo BAL. He holds a degree in Geology from Universidad de Chile, a postgraduate degree in Economical and Mining Geology from Berlin Technische Universitaet and has attended to the Harvard University.

Jose Eduardo Silva Pylypciow Mr. Jose Eduardo Silva Pylypciow serves as Director of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors at Grupo Nacional Provincial, S.A.B. since 1997. Currently, he also is a General Director of Grupo Profuturo, S.A.B. de C.V. He is graduated in Business Administration and he holds a Master degree in Administration.

Juan Francisco Beckmann Vidal Mr. Juan Francisco Beckmann Vidal serves as Independent Director of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He has also acted as Chairman of the Board of Casa Cuervo SA de CV and its subsidiaries and JB and its subsidiaries. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Consejo Coordinador Empresarial, Confederacion Patronal de la Republica Mexicana, Consejo Mexicano de Comercio Exterior, Consejo Mexicano de Hombres de Negocios AC, Banamex Grupo Financiero and Instituto Mexicano para la Competitividad AC. He is Public Accountant and holds a Masters degree in Administration from Tecnologico de Monterrey. He attended seminars at Stanford University.

Jose Fernandez Carbajal Eng. Jose Antonio Fernandez Carbajal serves as Independent Director of Industrias Penoles, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He has also served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B de C.V, Chairman of the Board of Tecnologico de Monterrey, and Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Televisa SAB, Concesionaria Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A de C.V, Vice Chairman of the Board of Heineken Holding and Chairman of the Americas Committee of Heineken. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Administration from the same academic institution.