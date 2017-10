Petrobras Argentina SA (PER.BA)

Mr. Hector Daniel Casal serves as Director of Legal Affairs of Petrobras Argentina S.A. He joined the Company in 1991. During his professional career, he was appointed Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Petrobras Energia Internacional SA, Member of the Board of Directors of Compania Inversora en Transmision Electrica Citelec SA, Distrilec Inversora SA, Petrobras Financial Services Austria GMBH and Petrobras Holding Austria AG, as well as Alternate Director of Edesur SA and Petrobras Energia Participaciones SA.