Pernod Ricard SA (PERP.PA)

Alexandre Ricard Mr. Alexandre Ricard is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Ricard is a graduate of ESCP, the Wharton School of Business (MBA majoring in finance and entrepreneurship) and of the University of Pennsylvania (MA in International Studies). After working for seven years outside the Group, for Accenture (Management and Consulting) and Morgan Stanley (Mergers and Acquisitions Consulting), he joined the Pernod Ricard group in 2003, in the Audit and Development Department at the Headquarters. At the end of 2004 he became the Chief Financial and Administration Officer of Irish Distillers Group, and then CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia Duty Free in September 2006. In July 2008, he was appointed as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Irish Distillers Group and became a member of Pernod Ricard’s Executive Committee. In September 2011, he joined the Group General Management as Managing Director, Distribution Network and became a member of the Executive Board. Mr Alexandre Ricard was the permanent representative of Société Paul Ricard (Director of the Board of Directors of Pernod Ricard) from 2 November 2009 until 29 August 2012, date on which he was co-opted as Director of Pernod Ricard and appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer. On 11 February 2015, he was then appointed Chairman & CEO of the Group by the Board of Directors.

Pierre Pringuet Mr. Pierre Pringuet serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He a graduate of the École Polytechnique and the École des Mines, started his career in the French civil service. He was an advisor to government minister Michel Rocard (1981–1985), before being given responsibility for the Farming and Food Processing Industries at the Ministry of Agriculture. He joined Pernod Ricard in 1987 as Development Director, playing an active role in the Group’s international development and holding the positions of Managing Director of Société pour l’Exportation de Grandes Marques (1987-1996) and then Chairman & CEO of Pernod Ricard Europe (1997-2000). In 2000, he joined Mr Patrick Ricard at the Headquarters as one of Pernod Ricard’s two joint CEOs, together with Richard Burrows. He was appointed Director of Pernod Ricard in 2004 and led the successful acquisition of Allied Domecq in 2005 and its subsequent integration. In December of the same year, he became the Group’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer. In 2008, Mr Pierre Pringuet carried out the acquisition of Vin&Sprit (V&S) and its brand Absolut Vodka, which completed Pernod Ricard’s international development. Following the withdrawal of Mr Patrick Ricard from his operational duties, Mr Pierre Pringuet was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard on 5 November 2008. He performed his duties as CEO until 11 February 2015, when his term of office expired pursuant to the Company’s bylaws. Mr Pierre Pringuet was President of the Association Française des Entreprises Privées (AFEP) (French Association of Private Enterprises) from June 2012 until May 2017.

Cesar Giron Mr. Cesar Giron is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët (MMPJ), Member of the Executive Committee, Director of the Company. After graduating from the École Supérieure de Commerce de Lyon, Mr César Giron joined the Pernod Ricard group in 1987 where he has spent his entire career. In 2000, he was appointed CEO of Pernod Ricard Swiss SA before becoming Chairman & CEO of Wyborowa SA in Poland in December 2003. From July 2009, Mr César Giron acted as Chairman & CEO of Pernod until his appointment, on 1 July 2015, as Chairman & CEO of Société Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët. Mr César Giron is a member of the Management Board of Société Paul Ricard

Jean-Christophe Coutures Mr. Jean-Christophe Coutures is Chairman & CEO of Irish Distillers Group, Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2016. He joined Pernod Ricard in 1997 as Business Analyst at CSR Pampryl before being appointed Chief Financial Officer of Pernod Ricard Asia in 2000 and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Korea in 2005. In 2006, he became Managing Director of Jinro Ballantine’s Company Limited (JBC) and Jinro Ballantine’s Import Company Limited (JBI C). In 2008, he was appointed Head of Pernod Ricard Pacific. In 2010, took the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the newly created affiliate Premium Wine Brands, now Pernod Ricard Winemakers.Since the 1st of July he is the chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers.

Paul Duffy Mr. Paul Duffy is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard North America, Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2016. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Absolut Company, Member of the Executive Committee at Pernod Ricard SA since September 1, 2012. He previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Irish Distillers Ltd at the Company from May 2005 until July 1, 2008, when he moved on to Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard USA. Mr. Duffy graduated from Trinity College, and joined the Company as Assistant Finance Director of Treasury/Planning of Irish Distillers Limited. In January 1996, he was appointed Financial Controller of Irish Distillers Group, and became its Finance Director in March 1997. In January 2001 he was appointed Chairman and Managing Director (CEO) of Pernod Ricard UK.

Philippe Guettat Mr. Philippe Guettat is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Asia, Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2015. He has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouet, Member of the Executive Committee at Pernod Ricard SA as of October 1, 2012. He previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Absolut Company, Member of the Executive Committee at Pernod Ricard SA from July 1, 2009 until September 1, 2012. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales. After starting his career in Steelcase Strafor, Italy, in Marketing, he moved to Sodima International in Paris (Yoplait), for three years and then joined the Pernod Ricard Group in September 1991 at Renault Bisquit as Export Sales Manager. In October 1992, he was appointed Marketing Manager at Prasia Distribution, Singapore (now Pernod Ricard Singapore). He was then promoted to Regional Marketing Director of Pernod Ricard Far East in January 1994. In November, he was appointed Sales and Marketing Director of Casella Far East Ltd. Hong Kong (now Pernod Ricard Hong Kong) before being promoted to the position of Managing Director in March 1997. In April 1999, Mr. Guettat became Marketing & International Director of Pernod SA in France and in September 2002, he was appointed to the position of Managing Director of Pernod Ricard China.

Laurent Lacassagne Mr. Laurent Lacassagne is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chivas Brothers Ltd., Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. as of July 1, 2013. A graduate from Hautes Etudes Commerciales, he joined the Company in 1988 as Internal Auditor at Pernod Ricard SA before being appointed Finance and Administration Director of Besserat de Bellefon, Cusenier and then SEGM (former name for Pernod Ricard Europe). In January 1997, he became Pernod Ricard SA's Finance Director. In November 2003, he was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orlando Wyndham in Australia. In February 2006, he was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Pacific, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company and on July 1, 2008, he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Europe, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company.

Mohit Lal Mr. Mohit Lal is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2016. After starting his career within Nestlé India and managing Perfetti India’s finances from 1996 to 1999, in November 1999, he joined Seagram India as Financial Director, a position he held until 2006, the company having been acquired by Pernod Ricard in 2001 and renamed Pernod Ricard India in 2005. After serving as Irish Distillers’s Financial Director from 2006 to 2011, he returned to India as Managing Director of Pernod Ricard India in 2011. He was then appointed Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Travel Retail Asia in 2015. Since hte 1st of July 2016, Mohit is the Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail. Close

Anna Malmhake Ms. Anna Malmhake is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of The Absolut Company, Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2016. She was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Irish Distillers Group, Member of the Executive Committee. Anna Malmhake holds a Bachelor of Social Science, Business and Law degree from the University of Stockholm. She started her career in 1991 at Procter & Gamble in Sweden and then joined The Coca Cola Company in Stockholm at the end of 1996, where she held various marketing positions. From 2001 to 2003, Anna worked for Motorola in Sweden, London and Chicago. Returning to work in Sweden at the end of 2003, she became Managing Director of Temo AB, a Swedish consulting firm specialising in consumer insights, opinion polls and innovation. She joined the ABSOLUT Company in 2007 as Global Brand Director and, in September 2009, was appointed Marketing Director of the ABSOLUT Company.

Christian Porta Mr. Christian Porta is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Europe, Middle East and Africa, Member of the Executive Committee at PERNOD RICARD S.A. as of July 1, 2013. Prior to this, he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chivas Brothers, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company in 2004. Mr. Porta joined Pernod Ricard SA in 1988 as Internal Auditor before taking the position of Head of Financial Services. In 1994, he was appointed Finance and Administration Director of Pernod, and became in 1998 Managing Director of Campbell Distillers. In 1999, he was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orlando Wyndham, the Group subsidiary in Australia. He graduated from ESCP.

Bruno Rain Mr. Bruno Rain is a Chairman and CEO of Pernod RIcard Winemakers, Member of the Executive Board and Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 1, 2016. He joined Pernod Ricard in 1987 as an auditor and became Group Finance Director by 1994. In early 1997, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Argentina and then, in 2000, took on the same position within the Group’s Spanish subsidiary. From 1 September 2006 until 2010 he was Managing Director, Human Resources. In 2010, he also took over management of the Group’s CSR policies, including responsible drinking, environmental responsibility and social ethics.Since the 1st of July 2016 he has been Chairman and CEO of Pernod RIcard Winemakers.

Philippe Savinel Mr. Philippe Savinel is a Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ricard SA and Pernod SA, Member of the Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since July 2015. He served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ricard SA, Member of the Executive Committee at Pernod Ricard SA. He graduated from ESSEC Business School. Mr. Savinel joined Pernod Ricard SA in 1985 as Internal Auditor, before taking responsibility for the Planning Budgeting Service at the Holding in 1987. In 1989, he was appointed Finance Director of Orangina and in 1993 he joins the Ricard company where he was Finance Director and then National Sales Director as of 1997. In 2001, he was appointed Chief Executive of Irish Distillers.

Cedric Ramat Mr. Cedric Ramat is Executive Vice President - Human Resources and Sustainability & Responsibility, Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He holds a Master Degree in HR Management from Paris-Dauphine University. Prior to joining Pernod Ricard, he worked at Microsoft as Training & Compensation Manager. In 1993, he joined Orangina France where he held successively the positions of HR Manager, Regional Sales Director and HR Director. After the merger of Orangina and Pampryl, he became Human Resources & Information Systems Director of Orangina Pampryl in 1999, before joining Ricard SA as HR Director in 2002. Cédric was appointed Executive VP Human Resources of Pernod Ricard Americas in July 2008. As of July 2016, he is Human Resources and Sustainability & Reponsibility Director.

Ian FitzSimons Mr. Ian FitzSimons is General Counsel, Member of the Executive Board and Executive Committee of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since 2002. He joined the Group in 2002 as General Counsel, having previously held the position of Director of Legal Affairs, Europe & Africa for Seagram. Prior to joining Seagram, he is European Legal Director of Reckitt & Colman plc, where he works for seven years. He is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales and spent four years in the London office of Baker & McKenzie.

Gilles Bogaert Mr. Gilles Bogaert serves as Managing Director - Finance and Operations and Member of the Executive Board of PERNOD RICARD S.A. Before that, he served as Chairman and Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Brasil of Pernod Ricard SA from July 1, 2008 to June 30, 2009. Between June 2003 and July 1, 2008, he held the function of Director of Audit and Business Development of the Company. A graduate of ESCP, he joined Pernod Ricard SA in July 1995 as an Internal Auditor. In November 1998, he was appointed Administrative and Financial Director of Pernod Ricard Argentina before becoming Administrative and Financial Director of Pernod Ricard Central and South America (CESAM) in February 2002. .

Conor McQuaid Mr. Conor McQuaid is Global Business Development Director, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Board of PERNOD RICARD S.A. since March 1, 2015. He began his career with Golden Vale Group plc before joining Irish Distillers Ltd in 1998 as Regional Manager for Southern Europe. He subsequently became Regional Director for Europe in 2000 before taking up the position of International Commercial Director of Irish Distillers Ltd in July 2005. He was appointed Managing Director of Pernod Ricard South Africa in July 2011.

Sylvain Carre Mr. Sylvain Carre serves as Director - Employee Representative of the Company. He joined the Pernod Ricard group in 1988 at its affiliate Pernod as a highly skilled worker in the fields of distillation and new products. In 1993, he was appointed Bottling Line Supervisor. Since 2012, he has been Production Team Manager at Pernod’s Thuir facility. Mr Sylvain Carré has been a Director representing the employees since the Board of Directors’ meeting of 21 January 2014 following his nomination by the Group Committee (France) on 2 December 2013

Manousos Charkoftakis Mr. Manousos Charkoftakis is Director - Employee Representative of the Company. He joined the Pernod Ricard group in 1998 as an employee of Pernod Ricard Hellas, its Greek affiliate. In 2002, he was appointed Area Sales Manager for Crete and the Aegean Islands. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and he is also a member of the Greek Management Association. Mr Manousos Charkoftakis has been a Director representing the employees since the Board of Directors’ meeting of 21 January 2014 following his election by the European Works Council on 28 November 2013.

Martina Gonzalez-Gallarza Ms. Martina Gonzalez-Gallarza is an Director of the Company. Ms. Martina Gonzalez-Gallarza graduated from the Jesuit ICADE Business School in Madrid (Licenciatura) and holds a PhD in Marketing from the University of Valencia. She pursued her career in the academic world and held various roles in the Faculty of Business Studies at the Universitat Politècnica de València, including Manager of the Marketing Department and Head of the International Office. In 2004, she joined the Catholic University of Valencia where she held the position of Dean of the Business Studies Faculty until 2008. In November 2008, Ms Martina Gonzalez- Gallarza joined the Marketing Department where, currently as a Full Professor, she has been researching consumer behaviour (with more than 50 articles published in academic journals and more than 90 papers presented at Conventions or international Conferences) and teaches international master’s programmes in Valencia (Chamber of Commerce, UV and UCV) and abroad (at the IAE in Rennes and at the IGC in Bremen (Germany)) and other professional degree programmes. She was a visiting scholar at Columbia University (New York City), at ESCP France and at the University of Sassari (Sardinia, Italy). In addition, Ms Martina Gonzalez-Gallarza is a member of the American Marketing Association, of the Spanish and French marketing associations, as well as a member of the International Association of Scientific Experts in Tourism (AIEST).

Paul-Charles Ricard Mr. Paul-Charles Ricard has served as Director - Representative of Société Paul Ricard at PERNOD RICARD S.A. since August 29, 2012. Mr. Ricard graduated from Euromed Marseille Business School with a Master’s in Management Science, and from Panthéon-Assas Paris 2 University with a Master 2 in Communications (Media Law) and a Master’s in Business Law. He joined Pernod Ricard in 2008 as an Internal Auditor in the Audit and Business Development Department at the Headquarters. In 2010, Mr Paul-Charles Ricard was appointed G.H. Mumm International Brand Manager at Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët before being appointed Group Innovation Manager. Mr Paul-Charles Ricard is a grandson of Mr Paul Ricard, the founder of Société Ricard.

Veronica Vargas Ms. Veronica Vargas is Director of the Company. Ms. Vargas received a MEng degree in Industrial Engineering from the “Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingenieros” (Seville, Spain) and completed her degree in France at École Centrale Paris (ECP). Ms Veronica Vargas started her professional career at the beginning of 2007 at Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking in Paris as part of the “Strategic and Acquisition Finance” team. She joined the London team in 2009, where she continues to be involved in advising clients on all aspects related to the optimisation of their capital structure, as well as executing strategic transactions to support clients’ key business needs, including acquisitions, spin-offs, share buybacks, and other strategic transactions.

Nicole Bouton Ms. Nicole Bouton has been Independent Director of the Company. She is a graduate of the Institut d’Études Politiques in Paris. From 1970 to 1984, she held the positions of Sub-Manager and then Deputy Manager in the Central Administration function of Crédit Commercial de France. From 1984 to 1996, Ms Nicole Bouton went on to hold the positions of Deputy Manager, Manager and finally Managing Director of Lazard Frères et Cie and Lazard Frères Gestion. In 1996, she was appointed as a member of the Executive Committee of Banque NSMD (ABN AMRO France group) and became Manager responsible for Institutional and Bank Clients before being appointed a member of the Management Board in 2000. She also took up the duties of Vice Chairman of the ABN AMRO France Holding Company the same year. She was also appointed as Chairwoman of the Management Board and then Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Asset Allocation Advisors and Chairwoman of the Banque du Phénix, which she merged with Banque NSMD in October 1998. Ms Nicole Bouton left ABN AMRO in 2001, and in 2002 she founded Groupe Financière Centuria, which she chaired until June 2010. In this capacity, she chairs several affiliates including Financière Accréditée, which was acquired in 2006. She is also a Director of several other affiliates of Groupe Financière Centuria. At the end of June 2010, she sold her shares in Centuria and remains Chairwoman of Financière Accréditée. She was appointed Chairwoman of the Strategic Committee of Friedland Gestion, an investment management company, alongside with two new partners. Ms Nicole Bouton has been a Director of Pernod Ricard since 2007.

Wolfgang Colberg Dr. Wolfgang Colberg has been Independent Director of the Company. He holds a PhD in Political Science (in addition to qualifications in Business Administration and Business Informatics). He has spent his entire career with the Robert Bosch group and the BSH group. After joining the Robert Bosch group in 1988, he became Business Analyst (Headquarters), and then went on to become Head of Business Administration at the Göttingen production site (1990-1993), then Head of the Business Analyst Team and Economic Planning (Headquarters) (1993-1994), before being appointed as General Manager for the Group’s Turkey and Central Asia affiliate. In 1996, he was appointed Senior Vice Chairman – Central Purchasing and Logistics (Headquarters). Between 2001 and 2009, Mr Wolfgang Colberg was Chief Financial Officer at BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeräte GmbH and a member of the Executive Committee. He was then Chief Financial Officer of Evonik Industries AG as well as a member of the Executive Committee between 2009 and 2013. Mr Wolfgang Colberg has been an Industrial Partner of CVC Capital Partners since 2013.

Ian Gallienne Mr. Ian Gallienne is an Independent Director of the Company. He has been Managing Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert since January 2012. He holds an MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau. From 1998 to 2005, he was Manager of the Rhône Capital LLC private equity fund in New York and London. In 2005, he founded the private equity fund Ergon Capital Partners of which he was Managing Director until 2012. Mr Ian Gallienne has been a Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert since 2009, of Imerys since 2010, of SGS since 2013 and of Adidas since 2016.

Anne Lange Ms. Anne Lange is Independent Director of the Company. She is graduate of the Institut d’Études Politiques of Paris and of the École Nationale d’Administration (ENA), Ms Anne Lange began her career within the office of the Prime Minister as Director of the State-Controlled Broadcasting Office. In 1998, she joined Thomson as Manager of Strategic Planning before being appointed Head of the eBusiness Europe Department in 2000. In 2003, Ms Anne Lange took up the function of General Secretary of the Rights on the Internet Forum, a public body reporting to the office of the Prime Minister. From 2004 to 2014, she went on to successively hold the positions of Director of Public Sector Europe, Executive Director Media and Public Sector Operations (in the USA) and then Innovation Executive Director within the Internet Business Solution Group division at Cisco. She is currently co-founder and CEO of Mentis, a company which develops applications and platforms in the field of connected objects and collaborates with groups on mobility solutions and management of urban spaces. She is a Director of Orange and the Imprimerie Nationale. Ms Anne Lange has expertise in innovation and digital technology which she has developed for 20 years in both private and public sectors.

Gilles Samyn Mr. Gilles Samyn is Independent Board Member of the Company. He holds a Commercial Engineering degree from the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) – Solvay Business School, in which he held academic and scientific roles from 1969 to 2016. He began his professional career as a consultant at the Mouvement Coopératif Belge before joining Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in 1974. In 1983, after one year as an independent advisor, he joined Groupe Frère Bourgeois where he is now Managing Director.