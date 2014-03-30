Persistent Systems Ltd (PERS.NS)

Name Description

Anand Deshpande Dr. Anand Deshpande, Ph.D, serves as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Persistent Systems Limited. He is the Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Persistent Systems a Company that he founded in 1990. He has a B. Tech (1984) in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Kharagpur, a Masters (1986) and a Ph.D. (1989) in Computer Science from Indiana University, Bloomington (USA). Anand worked as MTS at Hewlett-Packard Laboratories in Palo Alto, California from 1989 to 1990. He has actively participated in program committees of international conferences like member of Industrial Program Committee: VLDB 2003 in Berlin, VLDB 2004 in Toronto, IEEE 2005, ICDE 2005 in Tokyo, VLDB 2007 in Vienna; Program Committee Chair for Annual Convention CSI 2009 in Pune; General Chair for COMAD 2008 in Mumbai; Industrial Program Committee Chair for DASFAA 2008 in New Delhi; Organizing Committee Chair for ISEC 2009 in Pune; launched the ACM India Council, 2009. Anand is also a member of the IEEE, IE (India), CSI and YPO. He is currently the co-convener for Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) India Council, member of the Executive Committee of NASSCOM, serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council of the School of Informatics of Indiana University and is on the Executive Committee of MCCIA. In the past, Anand was the President of SEAP from 2005-07 and Chairman of the Pune Chapter of CSI from 2003-05 and is the Chairman of CII, Pune zonal council 2008-09. In recognition of his contribution to the Information Technology sector he was awarded the Entrepreneur Award, at the Brihan Maharashtra Mandal Convention held in Atlanta, USA, 2005. He is the recipient of the CSI Fellowship Award in 2007 for achievement in the field of Information Technology. He was awarded the career achievement award of the School of Informatics at Indiana University, Bloomington in 2009 and serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council of the School of Informatics of Indiana University.

Ranganath Puranik Mr. Ranganath Puranik serves as President and Head of Sales of Persistent Systems Inc. As President of Persistent Systems Inc., Ranga is responsible for the company’s global sales, marketing and business development initiatives and for positioning Persistent as a leader in software product and technology services. Mr. Puranik began his tenure with Persistent Systems in 2010 as the Executive Vice President of New Initiatives where he was instrumental in the development and execution of the company’s growth strategy in the Cloud, Big Data, Social and Mobility areas. Ranga brings with him strong global experience in software, telecom, enterprise and global product development having worked with GE, Motorola and Sasken in various leadership roles over the past 20 years. Prior to joining Persistent, Ranga was Senior Vice President at Sasken and head of the Network Solutions Group. Ranga was also Head of the North America region for Sasken, where he successfully drove sales growth across Sasken’s entire portfolio to the company’s installed customer base and into strategic new customer accounts. Ranga worked at Motorola and GE for over fifteen years in various senior management and leadership roles in the telecom, healthcare, and software segments. Positions Ranga has held include General Manager & Managing Director designate, Motorola India Electronics Ltd, Bangalore; Director of Advanced Technology Business and Senior Director of Global R&D Strategy & Operations at Motorola's Networks Division in Chicago. Before joining Motorola, Ranga worked as lead software engineer and project manager in PSI Data Systems and the Aeronautical Development Agency in India. Ranga holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Engineering, Electronics & Communication from Karnatak University.

Mritunjay Singh Mr. Mritunjay Singh serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Persistent Systems Limited. He brings over 20 years of operations experience at startups and large companies in India and abroad in the Financial Service and Insurance, Retail and Manufacturing industries. Munjay has held various senior level positions in Account Management, Delivery Management and Development Center Management at Infosys, Kanbay, S3C and Tata Steel. Prior to joining Persistent Systems, Munjay was Development Center Head for a 26,000+ people center in Pune and Delivery Head of the Financial Services ADM unit managing a $400+ million global business. He established the Singapore Development Center and was credited with winning the company's first large outsourcing contract. Munjay was instrumental in formulating key policies for the organization. Munjay also led the Hinjewadi Industry Association in Pune for many years as its President, working very closely with the government to bring about systemic development to the high-tech area. Munjay has a Bachelor's Degree in Technology in Electronics & Communications from IIT BHU, Varanasi.

Nitin Kulkarni Mr. Nitin Kulkarni serves as an Executive Director of the Board of Directors at Persistent Systems Limited. He is responsible for defining the corporate strategy, developing the Executive Leadership Program and growing the company’s Platform Solutions business. Nitin brings over 22 years of experience heading offshore development centers, driving M&A integration, managing strategic customer accounts in the product development and IT services space. He has worked in various capacities at Infosys, Siemens Information Systems Limited and NELCO (a TATA group company). A strong operations person with deep expertise in heading delivery operations for companies, Nitin is well versed in quality frameworks and Agile development models and is deeply involved in the company’s Cloud Computing, Analytics, Social and Mobility initiatives. Nitin is very passionate about HR and has won awards for people and talent management. He likes to drive innovations in HR and has worked extensively in bringing innovation to Persistent’s organization development and performance management systems. Nitin holds a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in Electronics from Mumbai University and a Master’s degree in Engineering in Electronics from VNIT, Nagpur University.

Sameer Bendre Mr. Sameer Bendre serves as Chief People Officer of Persistent Systems Limited. Sameer is responsible for Persistent's Global HR practices, People Engagement, Talent Acquisition and Development initiatives. He joined Persistent in August 2003. Sameer brings with him over 20 years of experience covering variety of roles in technology, finance and operations. He was responsible for setting up the Nagpur and Hyderabad Centers and the Head of Operations for Nagpur before taking over as the Chief People Officer. Prior to Persistent Sameer was an entrepreneur running his own industry Nagpur Motors Pvt. Ltd. manufacturing electric motors. As an active member of the entrepreneurship and social community Sameer was responsible for hosting the TiECon in Nagpur for the three consecutive years from 2009 to 2012. He is also the co-founder of the TiE Nagpur Chapter. Sameer is actively involved in various organizations like Rotary, Vidarbha Association of Software exporters (VASE), CII and NASSCOM at Nagpur. Sameer is often invited to speak on entrepreneurship, workforce management and business leadership. He holds a Bachelors degree in Electronics Engineering from Nagpur University. He has attended executive management programs at IIM Ahmedabad. He is also a certified ISO lead auditor.

Srikanth Sundararajan Dr. Srikanth Sundararajan serves as Worldwide Head - Corporate Strategy and Technology of the Persistent Systems Limited. He previously, Chief Operating Officer of Persistent Systems, Ltd, amassed more than 25 years of innovative international IT experience with Hewlett-Packard (HP), Informix, and his own startup(s), HCL Technologies, and Cognizant Tech Solutions. During this tenure at HP, he was part of the original team that architected and implemented the first IDE on Unix for C/C++/Cobol called SoftBench. He was responsible for the consolidation of the services revenue stream and technology initiatives between the HCL group companies. Srikanth then transitioned to became the worldwide CTO for Cognizant, where he drove all technology initiatives for customers and provided a technology roadmap for competitive advantage. Srikanth was also responsible for setting up and driving worldwide product development for International Decision Systems, a financial services product company. At Persistent Systems, Srikanth spent the first 4 years of his tenure as the company’s COO, the worldwide operations and technology initiatives; he established industry best practices in the areas of Cloud Computing, Mobility, Analytics, and Collaborations Today these domains are recognized as the building blocks for the company’s future and contribute to a portion of Persistent’s revenues. In 2010, Srikanth launched a course on Cloud Computing at Virgina Tech which was aimed at CIO’s, professors and ISV’s; versions of this course have been abbreviated into shorter versions for the Enterprise customers. Srikanth earned a B.Tech degree from IIT Madras, and attained his M S and Ph.D. in Computer & Information Sciences from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Jacqueline White Ms. Jacqueline White serves as Chief Customer Officer of the Company. Ms. White brings over 25 years of experience of consulting services, and enterprise software experience. Most recently she served as SAP's SVP of Global Financial Services Consulting and was a Managing Director at Accenture leading a national team across 17 sub-industries.

Thomas Kendra Mr. Thomas W. Kendra has been re-appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Indiana University, Bloomington.

Pradeep Bhargava Mr. Pradeep Kumar Bhargava serves as an Independent Director of Persistent Systems Limited., since April 26, 2012. Mr. Bhargava is Director of Cummins India Limited. Mr. Bhargava was working as the Managing Director of Cummins Generator Technologies India Limited from May 2003 till April 2012. He has steered the growth of the organization, made it a Market Leader and a major global player. Mr. Bhargava's association with Cummins started way back in 2000, where he was first responsible for steering growth and transforming a leading engine business into a wholesome energy solutions enterprise. Mr. Bhargava was the Executive member of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous institution of the University Grant Commission for three years. He is involved with education institutions such as TMTC, YASHADA, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bengaluru as a guest faculty. The engagement with Symbiosis is long and involved - Member of the Planning Cell as well as the Board of Management of Symbiosis University. Mr. Bhargava has been on the Executive Council of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) for the last 4 years. He earned his Bachelor of Science (Honors) from Rajasthan University, Jaipur and earned Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He further earned Master in Business Administration from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Sanjay Bhattacharyya Mr. Sanjay Kumar Bhattacharyya serves as an Independent Director on Persistent Systems Limited., since May 12, 2011. Mr. Bhattacharyya brings more than 38 years of experience In the banking and financial industry. As an astute senior level banker, his expertise spans areas such as international and corporate banking across geographies, retail banking, credit & risk management, liability management and human resource management. He was the Managing Director and Chief Credit and Risk Officer of State Bank of India (SBI) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ) and the SBI (International) Mauritius; participating in providing leadership to the Indian financial system and being in the forefront of various initiatives undertaken by the SBI Group. Mr. Bhattacharyya joined the State Bank of India as a Probationary Officer in the year 1972. During his tenure with State Bank of India, Mr. Bhattacharyya has held a number of important positions, including those of Chief General Manager of Hyderabad Circle and DGM (Vigilance) at Chennai Circle. Also, Mr. Bhattacharyya was posted abroad as Managing Director of SBI International (Mauritius) Ltd., Mauritius. Mr. Bhattacharyya brings in extensive experience in leading the bank in complex transaction situations affecting both the top-line and bottom-line, regulatory compliance and has also headed bank committees regarding strategic alternatives, capital structure and liquidity, impact on earnings per share and shareholders’ disputes. In his role as the head of the highest level credit committee of the bank, he has been involved with the evaluation of large value projects involving sanction of funds for mergers, acquisitions, green field and brown field projects. Mr. Bhattacharyya was also a Member of the Basel-II Implementation and Risk Management Committee of Indian Banks Association and Member of the Expert Committee on Banking & Finance of ASSOCHAM.

Prakash Telang Mr. Prakash Telang serves as an Independent Director of Persistent Systems Limited., since August 19, 2010. Mr. Telang earned a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from VNIT, Nagpur in 1967 and worked for three years with Larsen and Toubro. He then completed his Master’s in Business Administration from IIM Ahmedabad in 1972. He joined the Tata Group through the prestigious Tata Administrative Service (TAS) in 1972 and retired in June 2012 after four decades of meritorious services as the Managing Director (India operations), Tata Motors Limited. During his services at Tata Motors Limited, Mr. Telang was involved in many new product developments in both commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle space and in setting up many green field plants both in India and abroad and also in major acquisitions abroad. He is also credited with a massive cost reduction drive which helped Tata Motors Limited in a major turnaround about a decade earlier. Currently, Mr. Telang is the Chairman of Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Limited. He serves as a Director on the Boards of Cummins India Limited, SKF India Limited Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Tata Lockheed Martin Aeroastructures Limited and Tata Aerospace Systems Limited.