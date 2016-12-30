Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L)

Name Description

Rijnhard van Tets Mr. Rijnhard W. F. van Tets is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Petrofac Ltd. He has extensive financial background, with solid international board and senior management experience. Excellent experience of governance and audit committees. General partner of Laaken Asset Management NV. Advised the managing board of ABN AMRO between 2002 and 2007, having previously served as a managing board member for 12 years. Was appointed as the Company’s Senior Independent Director in May 2011 but stepped down on appointment as Chairman. External appointments Non-executive chairman of Euronext Amsterdam NV, Euronext NV and BNP Paribas OBAM NV.

Ayman Asfari Mr. Ayman Asfari is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Petrofac Ltd. He has Distinguished record with strong operational leadership skills and international focus. Extensive business development skills, a wealth of oil and gas industry knowledge and a clear strategic vision. Entrepreneurial track record. Experience Joined the Group in 1991 to establish Petrofac International, of which he was CEO. In 2005, led the successful initial public listing of the Company. Has more than 35 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry. Formerly worked as MD of a major civil and mechanical construction business in Oman. External appointments Founder and chairman of the Asfari Foundation. Member of the board of trustees of the American University of Beirut. Business Ambassador for the UK Prime Minister. Member of the board of trustees for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. Member of the Chatham House Senior Panel of Advisors.

Alastair Cochran Mr. Alastair Cochran is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has Wide-ranging experience in finance, strategy, M&A, planning and business development. Extensive knowledge of global capital markets, energy and natural resources industries. Deep understanding of corporate finance and investor relations. Joined Petrofac in October 2016 from BG Group plc, where he had been Transition Head of BG Strategy & Business Development and, prior to that, Group Head of M&A and Corporate Finance. A member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, he started his career with KPMG before enjoying a successful career in investment banking with Barclays de Zoete Wedd, Credit Suisse First Boston and Morgan Stanley.

Marwan Chedid Mr. Marwan Chedid is Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Petrofac Ltd. Thorough knowledge of the oil and gas sector and contracting environment. Solid commercial, operational and engineering experience. Excellent understanding of growing a business. Experience Joined Petrofac in 1992 when the business was first established in Sharjah. Appointed as COO of the Engineering & Construction International business in 2007 and became MD of Engineering & Construction Ventures in 2009. Appointed as chief executive of ECOM in 2012 and as Group Chief Operating Officer from 1 January 2016. External appointments Member of the board of trustees of the University of Balamand, Lebanon.

Sunder Kalyanam Mr. Sunder Kalyanam is Regional Managing Director - Engineering & Construction of the Company. He worked at Petrofac for 23 years, holding a range of operational positions within the Company. In 2016 he was promoted to the position of Regional Managing Director, E&C. His responsibilities cover all Petrofac’s onshore operations in Kuwait, Iraq and Oman. Professional experience His 30 years’ experience have been gathered in EPC and engineering consultancy environments covering multiple aspects of engineering design and project management, of oil and gas, refinery and petrochemical projects.

Craig Muir Mr. Craig Muir is Group Managing Director - Engineering & Production Services of the company. He Joined Petrofac in 2012 as MD of Engineering & Consulting Services, where his responsibilities included the management and execution of Petrofac’s engineering service centres. In 2016 Craig was appointed Group MD for EPS, which includes responsibility for all Petrofac’s reimbursable services, onshore and offshore. This includes operations and maintenance; engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCm); training and all consultancy services. Professional experience Has over 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry. Before joining Petrofac, Craig was an executive vice president within growth regions covering the Middle East, North Africa and CIS for AMEC. Prior to that, he held numerous roles in the oilfield service sector including with KBR, Brown & Root and AOC International. He has worked in the North Sea, extensively in the Middle East, and in Asia Pacific.

George Salibi Mr. George Salibi is Regional Managing Director - E&C of the company. He joined Petrofac in 1998 and has held a variety of positions within operations and management. From 2010 to 2013 was Senior Vice President and Head of Operations, North Africa. Between 2013 and 2016, was Executive Vice President (Operations – Special Projects) and Project Director for the Company’s ZADCO contract. He was appointed Regional Managing Director in 2016 and has responsibility for all of Petrofac’s operations in the UAE, Algeria and Asia. Professional experience Has 30 years’ experience in the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry and his professional affiliations include the Lebanese Order of Engineers and Canadian Order of Engineers.

E. Sathyanarayanan Mr. E. S. Sathyanarayanan is Managing Director - Technical Services of the Company. Since joining Petrofac in 1995, has had many operational roles, including project management, engineering management, and project director. His roles have also included that of project sponsor and head of country operations for Iraq. As MD Technical Services, he is responsible for all project engineering resources including Petrofac’s three Indian offices in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. Professional experience His early experience was gained over a number of years as a specialist mechanical engineer and systems engineer. Has more than 29 years of experience in the oil and gas sector.

Walter Thain Mr. Walter Thain is Managing Director - Engineering & Production Services (West) of the Company. Since joining the Company in 1998, he has spent 19 years with Petrofac in a variety of roles, in both the UK and UAE, including SVP for Offshore Projects and Operations and VP Sales and Marketing for Training Services. In 2016, he was appointed MD for Engineering & Production Services (West). In this role he is responsible for Petrofac’s reimbursable service portfolio, which includes engineering services, operations services, training and competence development in the UK, Europe, North Africa and the Americas. He is also responsible for global delivery for well engineering, well project management and asset management solutions. He was appointed to the Board of Oil and Gas UK in April 2016 and is the Chairman of the Oil and Gas UK Efficiency Task Force. Professional experience A Chartered Engineer with more than 25 years’ industry experience. Prior to joining Petrofac he held senior engineering and leadership positions with McDermott Engineering, delivering both brownfield and greenfield engineering projects.

Cathy McNulty Ms. Cathy McNulty is Group Director of Human Resources of the company. She joined Petrofac in 2014 and has overall responsibility for advising on all people aspects of the business. This includes developing the people strategy to support the Company in achieving its strategic ambitions, focusing on succession planning, talent management, leadership development, compensation and benefits, key hires, performance culture and employee engagement. She partners with the business leaders to build the strengths and capabilities needed to meet the changing demands of our markets and environments. Professional experience Has more than 25 years’ experience in HR, and has held a number of senior roles, most recently with Arup, the international consulting and engineering group, and Hewlett Packard.

Matthew Harwood Mr. Matthew Harwood is Group Head of Strategy of the company. He joined Petrofac in 2010 and his responsibilities have included market analysis, corporate strategy development and M&A strategy for the Group. He has responsibility for annual leadership events. In February 2016 was appointed as Chairman of Seven Energy UK Limited. Professional experience A Chartered Engineer with more than 20 years’ experience in the energy sector. Matthew also holds a PhD from the University of Cambridge in Atmospheric Science. Prior to joining Petrofac, he worked at Royal Dutch Shell, Booz Allen Hamilton and most recently at Scottish Power as Director of Strategy.

Rob Jewkes Mr. Rob Jewkes is Chief Operating Officer - Integrated Energy Services Business of Petrofac Ltd., effective February 28, 2014. He Joined Petrofac in 2004 to build a Europe-based engineering services business in Woking, UK, which now forms part of Petrofac’s EPS business. In 2009, he was appointed MD of Developments within the IES division, with responsibility for leveraging our engineering and project management capability through Risk Service Contracts and Equity Investments and to lead the development of our clients’ upstream assets and energy infrastructure assets, with ongoing projects in Mexico, Malaysia, Tunisia and UKCS. In 2014, Rob assumed the role of COO, IES, with full responsibility for the IES business portfolio. Professional experience Has over 35 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry. Prior to joining Petrofac, he served as chief executive officer of Clough Engineering, the main operating company of the Australian engineering group Clough Limited.

Mary Hitchon Ms. Mary Hitchon is Group Director of Legal, Secretarial and Compliance Services to the Board of Petrofac Ltd. She joined Petrofac in 2005 with responsibility for the Board’s governance and Group’s listing rule compliance framework. Over the last 12 years she has developed processes and procedures commensurate with a listed entity. She was appointed Group Director of Legal, Secretarial and Compliance Services in 2015 and now has responsibility for all key aspects of legal, regulatory and governance compliance across the Group. Professional experience A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries with 24 years’ experience in a UK listed environment. Previously worked at TBI plc, the AXA group and Savills plc.

Matthias Bichsel Mr. Matthias F. Bichsel is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has Over 35 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry. Extensive commercial and strategic capabilities. Deep understanding of operational and project management, as well as technology management. Experience Stepped down from the executive committee of Royal Dutch Shell plc at the end of 2014. Held a number of roles over his 34 year career with Shell, including director of Petroleum Development Oman; MD of deepwater services in Houston; executive vice president global exploration and executive vice president technical, of Shell Upstream. Ran Shell’s Project and Technology business from 2009. External appointments Vice-chairman of Sulzer AG. Non-executive director of Canadian Utilities Limited and South Pole Group. Member of the advisory board of Chrysalix Energy Venture Capital and of Highgate Capital Management.

Andrea Abt Ms. Andrea Abt is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She has extensive background in a variety of functional roles, including sales, finance, procurement and logistics. Specialist knowledge of the European market. Experience Joined Siemens in 1997 and held various leadership roles, including Head of Supply Chain Management and Chief Procurement Officer for Infrastructure & Cities from 2011 to 2014. She started her career in industry at Dornier Luftfahrt, then a company of the Daimler-Benz Group, where her last role was Director, Aircraft Sales Australia/ Pacific. Until February 2017, she was a non-executive director of Brammer plc. External appointments Non-executive director of SIG plc and a member of the supervisory board of Gerresheimer AG.

Thomas Andersen Mr. Thomas Thune Andersen is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Petrofac Ltd. He has Wide-ranging international experience with broad knowledge of the energy industry and markets. Proven track record executing growth strategies and developing organisations. Strong HSE experience. Extensive knowledge at board and senior management level from both an executive and non-executive standpoint. Experience Spent 32 years at the A.P. Møller-Mærsk Group, ending as CEO and president of Mærsk’s oil and gas company. Served on Mærsk’s main board and its executive committee for four years. Was a non-executive director of SSE plc until July 2014. Has a board portfolio across companies in the energy and critical infrastructure sectors. External appointments Chairman of the Lloyd’s Register Group and board of trustees for the Lloyd’s Register Foundation. Chairman of Dong Energy A/S, Vice Chairman of VKR Holding and NED of BW Offshore.

Rene Medori Dr. Rene Medori is Non-Executive Independent Director of Petrofac Ltd. He has extensive and current international financial experience, with knowledge of balance sheet strengthening opportunities and financing arrangements. Well-established knowledge of governance and regulatory matters and a good understanding of operational and strategic management. Experience Finance director of Anglo American plc since September 2005. From June 2000 to May 2005 was group finance director of The BOC Group plc. Until June 2012, was a non-executive director of SSE plc. External appointments Executive director of Anglo American plc and nonexecutive director of De Beers and Anglo Platinum Limited.