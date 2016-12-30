Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)

Name Description

Ian Read Mr. Ian C. Read is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer since December 2011. President and Chief Executive Officer from December 2010. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President and Group President of the Worldwide Biopharmaceutical Businesses, which he led from 2006 through December 2010. In that role, he oversaw five global business units—Primary Care, Specialty Care, Oncology, Established Products and Emerging Markets. Mr. Read began his career with Pfizer in 1978 as an operational auditor. He worked in Latin America through 1995, holding positions including Chief Financial Officer, Pfizer Mexico, and Country Manager, Pfizer Brazil. In 1996, he was appointed President of Pfizer’s International Pharmaceuticals Group, with responsibility for Latin America and Canada. He became Executive Vice President, Europe, in 2000, was named a Corporate Vice President in 2001, and assumed responsibility for Canada, in addition to Europe, in 2002. Mr. Read later became accountable for operations in both the Africa/Middle East region and Latin America as well. Director of Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Mr. Read also serves on the Boards of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) and the Partnership of New York City.

Frank D'Amelio Mr. Frank A. D'Amelio is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Business Operations of the Company. He was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from September 2007 until December 2010. Prior to joining Pfizer, he was Senior Executive Vice President of Integration and Chief Administrative Officer of Alcatel-Lucent from November 2006 until August 2007. Prior to the Alcatel-Lucent merger, he was Chief Operating Officer of Lucent and before that Chief Financial Officer of Lucent. Director of Zoetis Inc. and of Humana Inc. and Chair of the Humana Audit Committee. He is a Director of the Independent College Fund of New Jersey.

Albert Bourla Mr. Albert Bourla is Group President - Pfizer Innovative Health of the company. He was Group President, Global Innovative Pharma Business from February 2016 until June 2016 and Group President, Vaccines, Oncology and Consumer Healthcare since January 2014. President and General Manager of Established Products Business Unit from December 2010 until December 2013. Area President Europe, Africa, Asia and Pacific of Pfizer Animal Health from 2009 until November 2010. Area President Europe, Africa and Middle East of Pfizer Animal Health from 2005 until 2009.

Mikael Dolsten Dr. Mikael Dolsten, M.D., Ph.D., is President - Worldwide Research and Development of the Company. He was Senior Vice President; President of Worldwide Research and Development from May 2010 until December 2010. Senior Vice President; President of Pfizer BioTherapeutics Research & Development Group from October 2009 until May 2010. He was Senior Vice President of Wyeth and President, Wyeth Research from June 2008 until October 2009. He was a Private Equity Partner at Orbimed Advisors, LLC from January 2008 until June 2008. Director of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Chairman of the Translational Advisory Board of Apple Tree Partners.

John Young Mr. John D. Young is Group President - Pfizer Essential Health of the Company. He was Group President, Global Established Pharma Business from January 2014 until June 2016. President and General Manager, Pfizer Primary Care from June 2012 until December 2013. Primary Care Business Unit’s Regional President for Europe and Canada from 2009 until June 2012. U.K. Country Manager from 2007 until 2009.

Rady Johnson Mr. Rady A. Johnson, II, is Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer of the Company. Mr. Johnson is Senior Vice President and Associate General Counsel from October 2006 until December 2013.

Douglas Lankler Mr. Douglas M. Lankler is Executive Vice President, General Counsel of the Company. Mr. Lankler was corporate Secretary from January 2014 until February 2014. Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer from February 2011 until December 2013. Executive Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer from December 2010 until February 2011. Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer from January 2010 until December 2010. Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer from August 2009 until January 2010. Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer from October 2006 until August 2009.

Charles Hill Mr. Charles H. Hill, III, is Executive Vice President - Worldwide Human Resources of the Company. Mr. Hill was Senior Vice President, Human Resources for Worldwide Biopharmaceuticals Businesses from 2008 through December 2010. Vice President, Human Resources, Worldwide Pharmaceutical Operations from 2004 through 2008. Director of Zoetis Inc. from July 2012 until June 2013.

Freda Lewis-Hall Dr. Freda C. Lewis-Hall, M.D., is Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. Dr. Lewis-Hall was Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer from May 2009 until December 2010. Previously, she was Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, Medicines Development at Vertex Pharmaceuticals from June 2008 until May 2009. Dr. Lewis-Hall was Senior Vice President, U.S. Pharmaceuticals, Medical Affairs for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from 2003 until May 2008. Director of Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen Ms. Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen is a Executive Vice President, President - Pfizer Global Supply of the Company. She was ice President, Innovative Health Product Portfolio Management and Consumer Operations from August 2015 until December 2016. Vice President, Vaccines, Oncology, Consumer Product Portfolio Management and Consumer Operations from January 2014 until August 2015. Vice President, Product Portfolio Management for Primary Care, Established Products and Oncology from December 2012 until December 2013. Vice President of the Primary Care and Oncology Operating Unit (Manufacturing Sites in Europe, Singapore, Canada) from October 2009 until November 2012. Vice President of the Patented Products Operating Unit (Manufacturing Sites in Europe, Singapore) from May 2008 until October 2009.

Alexander Mackenzie Dr. Alexander R. Mackenzie is Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer of the company. He was Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer from March 2016 until June 2016. Group Senior Vice President and Head, Pharma Therapeutics Research and Development from 2010 until March 2016. Senior Vice President, Head of Worldwide Research from 2007 until 2010. Dr. MacKenzie represents Pfizer as a member of the Board of Directors of ViiV Healthcare Limited.

Laurie Olson Ms. Laurie J. Olson is a Executive Vice President - Strategy, Portfolio and Commercial Operations of the Company. She was Senior Vice President - Strategy and Portfolio Management from 2011 until July 2012. Senior Vice President - Portfolio Management and Analytics from 2008 until 2010. Since joining Pfizer in 1987 as an Analyst in the Company’s marketing research organization, Ms. Olson has served in a variety of marketing leadership positions with increasing responsibility in both the Company’s U.S. and global commercial organizations.

Sally Susman Ms. Sally Susman is Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs of the Company. She was Senior Vice President, Policy, External Affairs and Communications from December 2009 until December 2010. Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer from February 2008 until December 2009. Prior to joining Pfizer, Ms. Susman held senior level positions at The Estée Lauder Companies, including Executive Vice President from 2004 to January 2008. Director of WPP plc.

Dennis Ausiello Dr. Dennis A. Ausiello, M.D., is Lead Independent Director of Pfizer Inc., with effective from April 2015. He is Director, Center for Assessment Technology and Continuous Health (CATCH). Physician-in-Chief, Emeritus at Massachusetts General Hospital and Chief of Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital from 1996 until April 2013. Jackson Distinguished Professor of Clinical Medicine at Harvard Medical School. President of the Association of American Physicians in 2006. Member of the National Academy of Medicine and a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Director of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Inc. and TARIS BioMedical LLC.

Ronald Blaylock Mr. Ronald E. Blaylock serves as Director of the Company. He is Founder, Managing Partner of GenNx360 Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in industrial and business services companies in the U.S. middle market, since 2006. Prior to launching GenNx360 Capital Partners, Mr. Blaylock founded and managed Blaylock & Company, an investment banking firm. Also held senior management positions at UBS, PaineWebber Group and Citicorp. Director of CarMax, Inc., Radio One, Inc. and W.R. Berkley, Inc., an insurance holding company. Director of Syncreon U.S., a for-profit private company. Member of the Board of Trustees of Carnegie Hall. Member of the Board of Overseers of New York University Stern School of Business. Member of the Board of Trustees of Prep for Prep, a not-for-profit organization.

W. Don Cornwell Mr. W. Don Cornwell is Independent Director of Pfizer Inc. He has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Granite Broadcasting Corporation (Granite) from 1988 until his retirement in August 2009, and served as Vice Chairman of the Board until December 2009. Director of American International Group, Inc. and Avon Products, Inc. Director of the Edna McConnell Clark Foundation. Director of the Wallace Foundation from 2002 until 2012 and previously served as a Director of CVS Caremark (including two years as Chair of its Compensation Committee) for over 10 years. Trustee of Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City.

Joseph Echevarria Mr. Joseph J. Echevarria is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Echevarria was Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte LLP (Deloitte), a global provider of professional services, from 2011 until his retirement in 2014. During his 36-year tenure with Deloitte, served in various leadership roles, including Deputy Managing Partner, Southeast Region Audit Managing Partner and U.S. Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer. Director of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Unum Group, a provider of financial protection benefits, and Xerox Corporation. Member of the President’s Export Council and former member of the Presidential Commission on Election Administration. Chair Emeritus of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. Member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Miami.

Frances Fergusson Dr. Frances Daly Fergusson, Ph.D., is Independent Director of Pfizer Inc., since September 25, 2009. Dr. Fergusson is President Emeritus of Vassar College since 2006 and President from 1986 to 2006. Served on the Mayo Clinic Board for 14 years, the last four years as its Chairman, and as President of the Board of Overseers of Harvard University from 2007 through 2008. Director of Wyeth from 2005 until 2009. Director of Mattel, Inc. A Trustee of the J. Paul Getty Trust (executive committee), Director of the Second Stage Theatre, and Vice Chair of the Board of The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art Foundation, Inc.

Helen Hobbs Dr. Helen H. Hobbs, M.D., is Independent Director of Pfizer Inc., since December 12, 2011. She is Investigator, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute since 2002, Professor of Internal Medicine and Molecular Genetics and Director of the McDermott Center for Human Growth and Development at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation and the Association of American Physicians. Elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2004, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2006, and the National Academy of Sciences in 2007. Received both the Clinical Research Prize (2005) and Distinguished Scientist Award (2007) from the American Heart Association. In 2012, received the inaugural International Society of Atherosclerosis Prize and in 2015, received both the Pearl Meister Greengard Award and the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences. In 2016, received the Passano Award and the Gill Award.

James Kilts Mr. James Marshall Kilts is Independent Director of Pfizer Inc., since September 27, 2007. He is Founding Partner, Centerview Capital, a private equity firm, since 2006. Vice Chairman, The Procter & Gamble Company (Procter & Gamble), from 2005 to 2006. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Gillette Company (Gillette), from 2001 to 2005 and President, Gillette, from 2003 to 2005. President and Chief Executive Officer, Nabisco Group Holdings Corporation (Nabisco), from 1998 until its acquisition in 2000. Non-Executive Director of the Board of Nielsen Holdings PLC (Nielsen Holdings), Chairman of the Board of Nielsen Holdings (from January 2011 until December 2013) and Chairman of the Nielsen Company B.V. (from 2009 until 2014). Executive Chairman of the Board of Conyers Park Acquisition Corporation (a special purpose acquisition company and an affiliate of Centerview Capital). Director of MetLife, Inc. and Unifi, Inc. (a textile manufacturing company). Chairman of Big Heart Pet Brands until March 2015 and Director of Meadwestvaco Corporation until April 2014. Life Trustee of Knox College and Trustee of the University of Chicago, a member of the Board of Overseers of Weill Cornell Medicine, and Founder and Co-Chair, Steering Committee, of the Kilts Center for Marketing at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Shantanu Narayen Mr. Shantanu Narayen is Independent Director of Pfizer Inc., since September 27, 2013. Mr. Narayen is President and Chief Executive Officer and Director (Chairman since February 2017) of Adobe Systems Incorporated (Adobe), a producer of creative and digital marketing software. Prior to his appointment as CEO in December 2007, held various leadership roles at Adobe, including President and Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Products, and Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Development. Director of Dell Inc. from 2009 until October 2013 and Director of Metavante Technologies Inc. from 2007 until 2009. President of the Board of Adobe Foundation, which funds philanthropic initiatives around the world.

Suzanne Nora Johnson Ms. Suzanne Nora Johnson, J.D., is Independent Director of Pfizer Inc., since September 27, 2007. She is Retired Vice Chairman, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman Sachs), since 2007. During her 21-year tenure with Goldman Sachs, served in various leadership roles, including Chair of the Global Markets Institute, Head of Global Research, and Head of Global Health Care. Director of American International Group, Inc., Intuit Inc. and Visa Inc. Vice Chair, Board of Trustees of The Brookings Institution; Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Carnegie Institution of Washington; Co-Chair of the Board of Trustees of the University of Southern California; and member of the Global Agenda Council on the Future of Financial and Monetary Systems for the World Economic Forum.

Stephen Sanger Mr. Stephen W. Sanger is Independent Director of Pfizer Inc., since February 1, 2009. He served as Chairman of General Mills, Inc. (General Mills), a packaged food producer and distributor, from 1995 until his retirement in 2008 and its Chief Executive Officer from 1995 to 2007. Former Chairman of the Grocery Manufacturers of America. Recipient of the Woodrow Wilson Award for Public Service in 2009. Chaired the Fiscal Policy Committee of the Business Roundtable and served as a director of Catalyst. Director of Wells Fargo & Company (Chairman since October 2016). Director of Target Corporation from 1996 until 2013.