Provident Financial PLC (PFG.L)

Manjit Wolstenholme Ms. Manjit Wolstenholme is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Provident Financial plc. She has Extensive experience of corporate finance matters, having spent 13 years in investment banking. Her Previous board and management experience: Co-head of investment banking at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, partner at Gleacher Shacklock and non-executive director of Aviva Investors Holdings Limited. Her Current external appointments: Non-executive director of Future plc, the Unite Group plc, CALA Group (Holdings) Limited and CMC Markets plc.

Peter Crook Mr. Peter Crook is a Chief Executive, Executive Director of Provident Financial Plc. His key achievements are Overseeing the succession planning at Moneybarn, specifically the appointment of Peter Minter as executive chairman and the appointment of Shamus Hodgson as managing director in his place. Enhancing the local profile of the group by becoming Interim Chair of Producer City Board and arranging for the group to be one of the key sponsors of the Bradford Literature Festival. Assisting the Vanquis Bank managing director with the reconstitution of the Vanquis Bank executive committee. He was Director of UK managing director, Barclaycard. He is Director of Non-executive director of Cabot (Group Holdings) Limited.

Andrew Fisher Mr. Andrew C. Fisher is a Finance Director, Executive Director of Provident Financial PLC. His key achievements are Renegotiating and refinancing the group’s core bank facility resulting in an increased facility of £450m, an uplift of £67.5m, with a maturity date of May 2020. Assisting and advising the nomination committee on the recruitment of a new non-executive director to assume the role of audit committee chair in 2017. Overseeing the submission of the group and Vanquis Bank ICAAP to the PRA. Ensuring the audit partner rotation was effectively implemented. Realigning the role and responsibilities of the risk advisory group and the risk advisory committee which inter alia included transferring the review and reporting of conduct risk across the group from the risk advisory committee to the risk advisory group. His Previous board and management experience: Finance director of Premier Farnell plc and partner at Price Waterhouse LLP. His Current external appointments: Non-executive director of Arrow Global Group plc.

Kenneth Mullen Mr. Kenneth J. Mullen is a General Counsel, Company Secretary of Provident Financial PLC. His key achievements include : Reorganising the property and employment legal teams. Developing a legal risk register and creation of a legal audit function. Negotiating Heads of Terms to secure the redevelopment of the premises adjacent to the group’s head office in Bradford. Overseeing the group’s participation in the Legal Social Mobility Partnership Work Experience Programme for 26 students from local schools in Leeds. Joining the GC100 and taking part in a number of events. His Previous board and management experience: Company secretary and general counsel of Premier Farnell plc, Silentnight plc and Whessoe plc. His Current external appointments: Chairman of Rexel UK Limited Pension Scheme.

Mark Stevens Mr. Mark Stevens is a Managing Director - Consumer Credit Division of Provident Financial PLC. Mr. Mark joined Provident Financial plc in September 2012 as Commercial Director, CCD, having held board level roles in retail financial services, consultancy and private equity. Mark has the skills and experience to lead CCD through the next phase of its development.

Robert Anderson Mr. Robert William Anderson is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Provident Financial PLC. He has Extensive retail experience and knowledge of the type of consumer served by the group. Operational business experience which is relevant to the group’s businesses. His Previous board and management experience: Director of childrenswear business unit of Marks & Spencer and chief executive of Signet Jewelers Limited’s UK Division.

Andrea Blance Ms. Andrea Blance is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Andrea has held a variety of finance roles during a 29 year career at Legal & General Group plc. Latterly she led the strategy and marketing functions and prior to this she was group chief risk officer where she led contact with the regulator. She is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and holds degrees from the London School of Economics and City University. Her experience of conduct risk and the regulatory agenda, particularly regarding customer outcomes, will be invaluable to the group in the current regulatory environment. Her Current external appointments: Non-executive director at Scottish Widows and Lloyds Banking Group’s insurance division where she also chairs the risk oversight committee.

Malcolm Le May Mr. Malcolm J. Le May is a Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Provident Financial plc. Mr. Malcolm has over 30 years experience in banking, asset management and insurance. His Previous board and management experience: Co-head of banking for Barclays in New York; head of investment banking, Europe at UBS, global head of corporate and investment banking at ING Barings, deputy CEO at Morley Fund Management (now Aviva Investors), president of JER Europe, senior independent director of Pendragon plc and non-executive director of RSA Insurance Group plc. His Current external appointments: Senior independent director of IG Group Holdings plc, non-executive director of Hastings Group Holdings plc, governor of Twyford School, senior advisor to Heidrick & Struggles, trustee of the Grange Festival and partner at Opus Corporate Finance and Juno Capital LLP.

David Sear Mr. David Valentine James Sear has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 1 January 2017. David is a well-recognised financial services professional having worked in the financial services sector since the 1990s. He has a strong track record as an executive of leading multicountry, technology led companies with a particularly in-depth insight into and experience in the payments sector. A key theme throughout his career has been digital transformation and customer engagement. His Previous board and management experience: Group chief executive officer at Skrill Ltd (now Paysafe), and chief executive officer of Weve. Divisional managing director and chief executive of two divisions of Travelex, outsourcing and global business payments. Founder and chief operating officer at Worldpay. His Current external appointments: Chairman of Bango (BGO) and chairman of Semafone. Non-executive director of Fintrax Group.

Stuart Sinclair Mr. Stuart Sinclair is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Provident Financial plc. Mr. Stuart Extensive experience in financial services in the UK and overseas. 10 years in US-based management consulting, 14 years as CEO or equivalent in retail banking organisations and seven years on financial services boards. His Previous board and management experience: Chairman of GE Capital China and GE Capital Bank (UK), chief executive officer of Tesco Personal Finance, director of Virgin Direct, director of Retail Banking at The Royal Bank of Scotland, non-executive director at Liverpool Victoria and TSB plc and council member of the Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House). His Current external appointments: Senior independent director of Swinton Group Limited, QBE Insurance (Europe) Limited and QBE Underwriting Limited, non-executive director of Lloyds Bank plc, Lloyds Banking Group Limited, Bank of Scotland plc and HBOS plc.