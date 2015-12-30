Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF.TO)

Name Description

Kelvin Johnston Mr. Kelvin B. (Kel) Johnston serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Pengrowth Energy Corporation., since June 28, 2016. Mr. Johnston is an executive with more than 30 years' experience in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Johnston serves as President of Wylander Crude Corp., a private oil and gas company, a position he has held since July 2006, and as Vice President, Corporate Development of Lakeview Energy Inc., a private oil and gas company, a position held since June 2009. Prior positions include serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Alberta Clipper Energy Inc., Vice-President, Exploration of Thunder Energy Ltd., and various senior technical, executive and board capacities at Husky Oil Ltd., Startech Energy Inc., Impact Energy Inc., Mustang Resources Ltd. and Peerless Energy Inc. Mr. Johnston holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in Geology from the University of Manitoba and a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Calgary.

Derek Evans Mr. Derek W. Evans serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Pengrowth Energy Corporation. He was appointed as the President and Chief Operating Officer and as a director of Pengrowth Corporation on May 25, 2009. On September 13, 2009, Mr. Evans was appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Pengrowth Corporation. Mr. Evans previously served as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of Focus Energy Trust from May 2002 until March 2008. Mr. Evans has over 34 years’ experience in a variety of operational and senior management positions in the oil and gas business in Western Canada. Mr. Evans holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering from Queen’s University and is a registered Professional Engineer in the Province of Alberta.

Christopher Webster Mr. Christopher G. (Chris) Webster serves as Chief Financial Officer of Pengrowth Energy Corp. Mr. Webster joined Pengrowth in 2000 and was appointed Treasurer in 2001. In March 2005, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Pengrowth, he held a variety of progressively senior accounting and finance positions within the petroleum industry. Mr. Webster graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Concordia University, and holds both the Certified General Accountant ("CGA") and the Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") designations.

Andrew Grasby Mr. Andrew D. Grasby serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Pengrowth Energy Corp., since February 2012. Andrew D. Grasby y joined Pengrowth in September 2010 as our Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. He was appointed Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary in February 2012. Prior to joining Pengrowth, he was a partner with McCarthy Tétrault LLP where he practiced corporate finance and securities law for 19 years. He has served as a director and corporate secretary of several private and public companies. Mr. Grasby holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree majoring in accounting from the University of Calgary, a Masters of Business Administration degree from Dalhousie University and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Dalhousie University. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”), a holder of the ICD.D designation and a member of the Law Society of Alberta and the Law Society of England and Wales.

Stephen De Maio Mr. Stephen J. (Steve) De Maio serves as Senior Vice President - Thermal Operations of the Company. He served as Senior Vice President, Thermal Operations of Pengrowth since May 2015; prior thereto Vice President In-Situ Development & Operations of Pengrowth.

Randall Steele Mr. Randall Scott (Randy) Steele serves as Senior Vice President - Conventional Operations of the Company. He is Senior Vice President, Conventional Operations of Pengrowth since May 2015; prior thereto General Manager, Conventional Operations of Pengrowth since 2013; prior thereto General Manager, Swan Hills of Pengrowth.

Douglas Bowles Mr. Douglas C. (Doug) Bowles serves as Vice President and Controller of Pengrowth Energy Corp. He is Vice President since March 1, 2006 and Controller since 2005. He was Financial Reporting Manager from 2003 to 2005 of ExxonMobil Canada.

David Granger Mr. David M. Granger is Vice President of Human Resources of the Company. He serves as Vice President, Human Resources of Pengrowth since April 2016; prior thereto, Principal, Ener-G HR Consulting Ltd. from April 2014 to March 2016; prior thereto, Vice President, Human Resources, Brewers Retail Inc.

Wayne Foo Mr. Wayne Kim Foo serves as an Independent Director of Pengrowth Energy Corp. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Parex Resources Inc. (energy company) since January 2015; prior thereto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parex Resources Inc.

James McFarland Dr. James D. (Jim) McFarland, Ph.D., serves as an Independent Director of Pengrowth Energy Corp. Mr. McFarland has more than 44 years' experience in the oil and gas industry, most recently as President, Chief Executive Officer, director and co-founder of Valeura Energy Inc., a TSX listed issuer. Prior thereto Mr. McFarland was President, Chief Executive Officer, director and a co-founder of Verenex Energy Inc., a TSX listed issuer. He has served in senior executive roles as Managing Director of Southern Pacific Petroleum N.L. in Australia (an Australian Securities Exchange listed issuer), President and Chief Operating Officer of Husky Oil Limited (a TSX listed issuer) and in a wide range of upstream and corporate functions in an earlier 23-year career with Imperial Oil Limited and other ExxonMobil affiliates in Canada, the US and western Europe. Mr. McFarland currently serves as a director of MEG Energy Corp. and is a past director of Aventura Energy Inc., Vermilion Energy Trust and Vermilion Resources Ltd. (all TSX-listed issuers). Mr. McFarland is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, the Society of Petroleum Engineers International, the Program Committee of the World Petroleum Council and the Institute of Corporate Directors. He is also a past member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Mr. McFarland received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Queen's University and a Master of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Alberta.

A. Terence Poole Mr. A. Terence (Terry) Poole is an Independent Director of Pengrowth Energy Corp. Mr. Poole brings extensive senior financial management, accounting, capital and debt market experience to Pengrowth. He retired from Nova Chemicals Corporation in 2006 where he had held various senior management positions including Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Development. Mr. Poole currently serves on the board of directors for Methanex Corporation. Mr. Poole received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University and holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation.

Jamie Sokalsky Mr. Jamie C. Sokalsky serves as an Independent Director of Pengrowth Energy Corporation., since 14 April 2015. Mr. Sokalsky currently serves as the Chairman of, and as the Chair of the audit committee of, Probe Metals Inc., a TSX-V listed company. He is currently a member of the audit committees of Agnico-Eagle Mines Limited and Royal Gold Inc., both TSX-listed companies. Pengrowth's Board has determined that, the fact that Mr. Sokalsky sits on the audit committees of a total of four public companies, does not impair his ability to effectively serve on Pengrowth's Audit and Risk Committee. He was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Barrick Gold Corporation (2012-2014) and prior to that, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Barrick Gold Corporation (1999-2012). He is the former Chairman of Probe Mining Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (honours) from Lakehead University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.