Paragon AG (PGNG.DE)

Name Description

Lutz Eckstein Prof. Dr. Lutz Eckstein is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of paragon Aktiengesellschaft since May 14, 2014. He is Director of Institute for Automotive Engineering (ika) at RWTH Aachen. Previously he was active for 15 years at two German automakers. He serves as Supervisory Board member at ATC GmbH, Chairman of the Advisory Board at fka mbH among others.

Klaus Dieter Frers Mr. Klaus Dieter Frers is Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board of paragon Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2014. As Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Klaus Dieter Frers is responsible for business strategy and development, production, finance, and human resources. He began his career in various positions firstly at AEG-Telefunken in Frankfurt am Main and Seligenstadt and subsequently from 1983 to 1987 at Nixdorf Computer AG, where he was production director at the electronics plant in Paderborn. Klaus Dieter Frers founded paragon electronic GmbH in 1988 und paragon AG in 1999, into which paragon electronic GmbH was merged following its IPO. Klaus Dieter Frers has received numerous awards for his entrepreneurial activity, e.g. the “Oskar des Mittelstands” from the Oskar Patzelt Foundation in 2000, a nomination as “Entrepreneur of the Year” from Ernst & Young in 2006, the “Premier” award from the Oskar Patzelt Foundation in the same year and in 2010 the “Plastics Oscar” from SPE Central Europe. He graduated in mechanical engineering.

Hermann Boernemeier Mr. Hermann Boernemeier is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at paragon Aktiengesellschaft since September 30, 2010. He serves as Tax advisor, Managing Director of Treu-Union Treuhandgesellschaft mbH. He holds a diploma in Finance and Taxes.

Stefan Schwehr Dr. Stefan Schwehr is Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Management Board of paragon Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2014. He is responsible for development and sales, as well as for customer management at the Company. He gained around 20 years of management experience in the advance and frontline development of electronics components at Daimler AG, where he was most recently responsible for the advance development of vehicle display and control systems. Prior to that, he headed various departments, instrumentation and mechatronics, and thus addressed many topics of prime significance for paragon AG as well. In the Managing Board at paragon AG, he is responsible for development and sales, as well as for customer management. He studied electrical engineering.