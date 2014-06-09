Palm Hills Developments Company SAE (PHDC.CA)

Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Yassin Mansour

2005 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Tariq Abdul Rahman

2014 Co-Chief Executive Officer

Timuthi Collins

2014 Vice Chairman of the Board

Mohammed Al Amin Mansour

2011 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Ali Farghali

2011 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board

Amro Al Badri

2015 Head of Commercial Real Estate

Hisham Salah

2008 Vice President of Technology

Ahmad Atalla

2010 Vice President - Development - New Cairo, Red Sea & KSA

Shihab Mazhar

2011 Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer - Engineering and Executive Member of the Board

Mohammed Sultan

2011 Managing Director, Executive Member of the Board

Mona Al Helw

2015 Chief Sales Officer

Ehsan Faizy

Vice President for Marketing

Azza Al Bendary

2015 Chief Officer of Human Resources & Administration

Ahmad Hasan

2015 Business Development and Investor Relations Manager

Alaa Arafa

Vice President for Control

Amr Mahfouz

Vice President for Developments - New Cairo

Sherif Sabry

Head of International Business Development

Majed Salah

Vice President for Portfolio Management

Tamer Shendidy

Vice President for Client Relations & Community Management

Chad Tappendorf

2014 Member of the Board, representing Ibar Investments Co.

Yousef Al Far

2010 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Yaser Al Malwani

2010 Non-Executive Member of the Board

Hasan Darwish

2011 Non-Executive Member of the Board
Biographies

Name Description

Yassin Mansour

Mr. Yassin Ibrahim Lutfi Mansour is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE since January 2005. He is Co-Founder and active member of Lead Foundation, national Cancer Institute, and as a Secretary General for Future Foundation. Prior to that, Mr. Mansour was the President and Chief Executive Officer of El Mansour and El Maghraby Investment and Development Co (MMID). He is also a Founding Member and Chairman of Manfoods; the operator of the McDonald's franchise in Egypt, Chairman of Mantrac, Untrac, Credit Agricol Egypt, and Royal Sun Alliance Co. (Egypt), in addition to being a Board Member of the Commercial International Life Insurance Co (CIL). He began his career at Mansour Motors Group, serving the Group from 1986 to 1994. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Finance and a minor in Marketing from George Washington University, 1982.

Tariq Abdul Rahman

Mr. Tariq Abdul Rahman serves as co-Chief Ececutive Officer of Palm Hills Developments Company SAE since June 9, 2014. He previously served as Chief Investment Officer from March 31, 2014 till June 9, 2014. overseeing finance, IR, Business Development, marketing and portfolio management and Member of the Board since March 31, 2014. He served as Chief Investment Officer of Palm Hills Developments Company SAE since October 21, 2013 till March 31, 2014. Before PHD, he was founding partner at Akanar Partners. He spent four years with Akana advising some Egypt’s corporate on merger and acquisition and restructuring. He was senior investment banker with Beltone Investment Banking. He also worked with Citigroup London’s project finance department as well as EFG-Hermes and HSBC. He Graduated from the American University in Cairo in 1995 and received his MBA from London Business School in 2004.

Timuthi Collins

Mohammed Al Amin Mansour

Mr. Mohammed Al Amin Ismail Lutfi Mansour is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. He also serves as Chairman of the Company’s Nominating and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Investment Committee.

Ali Farghali

Mr. Ali Thabet Al Sayid Farghali is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Member of the Board for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. Mr. Farghali has over 20 years experience in the finance and accounting field, he joined Palm Hills Development Company SAE in 1997 in the capacity of Vice President for Finance, Accounting and Administration. Previously, Mr. Farghali managed his own office for Chartered Accounting and Financial Management Services. He also acts a consultant for the Egyptian Society for Public Finances and Taxes. Mr. Farghali holds a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from Ain Shams University and a MIBA (Masters in International Business Administration) in 2010 from the ESLSCA Business School.

Amro Al Badri

Hisham Salah

Mr. Hisham Salah is Vice President of Technology for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. Prior to joining in 2008, Mr. Salah was at Microsoft Corp (Egypt). Before joining Microsoft in 2001, Mr. Salah participated in the establishment of Commercial International Life Insurance Company as Head of Information Technology from 1998 to 2001. Mr. Salah holds a Master of Science in Information Technology - School of Computer Science from Middlesex University in London and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Foreign Trade.

Ahmad Atalla

Eng. Ahmad Atalla is Vice President - Development - New Cairo, Red Sea & KSA at Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. Previously, he served as Vice President Operations - New Cairo since January 2008. Prior to that, he was the Co-Founder of GRID (Group of Integrated Design), the Chief Executive Officer of Good News Development, and a board member of the Metro Properties and Amaar Project Management Company. He has experience in structural engineering, design management, project management and feasibility assessment in projects. Eng. Atalla holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Faculty of Engineering, Cairo University, and a Master of Science and a Masters of Business Administration from Maastricht University.

Shihab Mazhar

Mr. Shihab Mazhar Ahmad Hafez Mazhar is Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer - Engineering and Executive Member of the Board for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. He is Member of the Board of Directors since January 2005. He holds a degree in Architectural Engineering from Cairo University, 1978. He started his career as an academic, teaching architecture. Prior to that, he led a corporation specialized in planning, Architecture, and Landscape design of diverse residential, commercial and touristic projects.

Mohammed Sultan

Eng. Mohammed Ahmad Sultan is Managing Director and Executive Member of the Board for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. Previously, he served as Vice President Operations - North Coast and Alexandria of the Company since December 2006. Eng. Sultan began his career at OBALCO, at the King Khaled Military City in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he worked with the U.S Army Corp of Engineers. In 1986, Eng. Sultan founded the Engineering Group for Urban Development, of which he is President. Eng. Sultan holds a Bachelors Degree in Architectural Engineering from Al-Azhar University.

Mona Al Helw

Ms. Mona Al Helw serves as Chief Sales Officer of Palm Hills Development Company S.A.E. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Sales at Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. She is responsible for the Company's sales operations in Egypt and abroad. She started her career in investment banking and portfolio management working for Delta Securities, HC Securities and interned with Morgan Stanley, New York. During her tenure, she held progressively senior positions which included heading portfolio management operations, overall responsibility and oversight of corporate teams, management of all strategic matters, investment strategy as well as client relationships. She has attained a Bachelor of Arts in Economics Degree from the American University in Cairo, Egypt and holds several diplomas in sales coaching, investment banking, technical analysis, leadership skills and customer care.

Ehsan Faizy

Azza Al Bendary

Dr. Azza Jalil Al Bendary serves as Chief Officer of Human Resources & Administration for Palm Hills Development Company S.A.E. as of December 31, 2015. Prior to that, she served as Vice President for Human Resources and Administration of Palm Hills Developments Company SAE since March 2008. She has more than 20 years of management experience, with half of them spent in the human resources field. She is currently responsible for the development and implementation of the corporate human resources and administrative strategy of Palm Hills Development Company. Prior to joining, Dr. Al Bendary was the Director of Human Resources & Administration at Al Nouran Financial Investments Holding Company, where she oversaw the integration of the company’s strategic and tactical business plans into the HR strategic and operational plans. Dr. Al Bendary holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport, an MBA from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport, a Human Resources Degree from the American University in Cairo (AUC), and a Bachelor of Arts in Middle Eastern Studies with a minor in Sociology and Anthropology from the AUC.

Ahmad Hasan

Alaa Arafa

Amr Mahfouz

Sherif Sabry

Eng. Sherif Sabry serves as Head of International Business Development at Palm Hills Development Company S.A.E. Prior to joining Palm Hills in the capacity of CEO of Palm Hills International, looking after regional and international expansion opportunities, Eng. Sabry brings a wealth of 35 years of Global extensive experience in the fields of Customer care and sales. He acquired his Bsc. in Mechanical Engineering in 1979, his engineering academic background combined with his high skills of leadership and strong business acumen enabled him to excel in Mantrac-Unatrac Group (The Caterpillar dealer in Egypt, Iraq, Six African countries and Russia / western Siberia) where he constantly delivered the group's objectives and built a strong and proven track record of achievements. Eng. Sabry Served as International Customer Division and Iraq Executive Director. Eng. Sabry has a dual citizenship Egyptian/British which gave him a rich multicultural background and exposure.

Majed Salah

Tamer Shendidy

Chad Tappendorf

Yousef Al Far

Mr. Yousef Mohammed Midhat Yousef Al Far is Non-Executive Member of the Board for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. He also serves as Member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Investment Committee. He is also is one of the founders of Naeem Holding, and Prior to establishing Naeem Holding, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Nile Investments for Brokerage Services and the Chairman of the Arab Investment Company for Portfolio Management. He has 10 years of experience in managing brokerage and portfolio management firms in Egypt. He has attended a variety of management, investment, sales and marketing courses.

Yaser Al Malwani

Mr. Yaser Suleiman Hisham Al Malwani is Non-Executive Member of the Board for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. He also serves as Member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Investment Committee. He began his career with Commercial International Bank (CIB), formerly Chase National Bank, becoming in 16 years the General Manager of the Corporate Banking Division. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Accounting from Cairo University.

Hasan Darwish

Mr. Hasan Mohammed Hasan Darwish is Non-Executive Member of the Board for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. He also serves as the Company Chairman of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Investment Committee, as well as Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee.

