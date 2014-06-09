Palm Hills Developments Company SAE (PHDC.CA)

Name Description

Yassin Mansour Mr. Yassin Ibrahim Lutfi Mansour is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE since January 2005. He is Co-Founder and active member of Lead Foundation, national Cancer Institute, and as a Secretary General for Future Foundation. Prior to that, Mr. Mansour was the President and Chief Executive Officer of El Mansour and El Maghraby Investment and Development Co (MMID). He is also a Founding Member and Chairman of Manfoods; the operator of the McDonald's franchise in Egypt, Chairman of Mantrac, Untrac, Credit Agricol Egypt, and Royal Sun Alliance Co. (Egypt), in addition to being a Board Member of the Commercial International Life Insurance Co (CIL). He began his career at Mansour Motors Group, serving the Group from 1986 to 1994. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Finance and a minor in Marketing from George Washington University, 1982.

Tariq Abdul Rahman Mr. Tariq Abdul Rahman serves as co-Chief Ececutive Officer of Palm Hills Developments Company SAE since June 9, 2014. He previously served as Chief Investment Officer from March 31, 2014 till June 9, 2014. overseeing finance, IR, Business Development, marketing and portfolio management and Member of the Board since March 31, 2014. He served as Chief Investment Officer of Palm Hills Developments Company SAE since October 21, 2013 till March 31, 2014. Before PHD, he was founding partner at Akanar Partners. He spent four years with Akana advising some Egypt’s corporate on merger and acquisition and restructuring. He was senior investment banker with Beltone Investment Banking. He also worked with Citigroup London’s project finance department as well as EFG-Hermes and HSBC. He Graduated from the American University in Cairo in 1995 and received his MBA from London Business School in 2004.

Mohammed Al Amin Mansour Mr. Mohammed Al Amin Ismail Lutfi Mansour is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. He also serves as Chairman of the Company’s Nominating and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Investment Committee.

Ali Farghali Mr. Ali Thabet Al Sayid Farghali is Chief Financial Officer and Executive Member of the Board for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. Mr. Farghali has over 20 years experience in the finance and accounting field, he joined Palm Hills Development Company SAE in 1997 in the capacity of Vice President for Finance, Accounting and Administration. Previously, Mr. Farghali managed his own office for Chartered Accounting and Financial Management Services. He also acts a consultant for the Egyptian Society for Public Finances and Taxes. Mr. Farghali holds a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from Ain Shams University and a MIBA (Masters in International Business Administration) in 2010 from the ESLSCA Business School.

Hisham Salah Mr. Hisham Salah is Vice President of Technology for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. Prior to joining in 2008, Mr. Salah was at Microsoft Corp (Egypt). Before joining Microsoft in 2001, Mr. Salah participated in the establishment of Commercial International Life Insurance Company as Head of Information Technology from 1998 to 2001. Mr. Salah holds a Master of Science in Information Technology - School of Computer Science from Middlesex University in London and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Foreign Trade.

Ahmad Atalla Eng. Ahmad Atalla is Vice President - Development - New Cairo, Red Sea & KSA at Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. Previously, he served as Vice President Operations - New Cairo since January 2008. Prior to that, he was the Co-Founder of GRID (Group of Integrated Design), the Chief Executive Officer of Good News Development, and a board member of the Metro Properties and Amaar Project Management Company. He has experience in structural engineering, design management, project management and feasibility assessment in projects. Eng. Atalla holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Faculty of Engineering, Cairo University, and a Master of Science and a Masters of Business Administration from Maastricht University.

Shihab Mazhar Mr. Shihab Mazhar Ahmad Hafez Mazhar is Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer - Engineering and Executive Member of the Board for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. He is Member of the Board of Directors since January 2005. He holds a degree in Architectural Engineering from Cairo University, 1978. He started his career as an academic, teaching architecture. Prior to that, he led a corporation specialized in planning, Architecture, and Landscape design of diverse residential, commercial and touristic projects.

Mohammed Sultan Eng. Mohammed Ahmad Sultan is Managing Director and Executive Member of the Board for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. Previously, he served as Vice President Operations - North Coast and Alexandria of the Company since December 2006. Eng. Sultan began his career at OBALCO, at the King Khaled Military City in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he worked with the U.S Army Corp of Engineers. In 1986, Eng. Sultan founded the Engineering Group for Urban Development, of which he is President. Eng. Sultan holds a Bachelors Degree in Architectural Engineering from Al-Azhar University.

Mona Al Helw Ms. Mona Al Helw serves as Chief Sales Officer of Palm Hills Development Company S.A.E. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Sales at Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. She is responsible for the Company's sales operations in Egypt and abroad. She started her career in investment banking and portfolio management working for Delta Securities, HC Securities and interned with Morgan Stanley, New York. During her tenure, she held progressively senior positions which included heading portfolio management operations, overall responsibility and oversight of corporate teams, management of all strategic matters, investment strategy as well as client relationships. She has attained a Bachelor of Arts in Economics Degree from the American University in Cairo, Egypt and holds several diplomas in sales coaching, investment banking, technical analysis, leadership skills and customer care.

Azza Al Bendary Dr. Azza Jalil Al Bendary serves as Chief Officer of Human Resources & Administration for Palm Hills Development Company S.A.E. as of December 31, 2015. Prior to that, she served as Vice President for Human Resources and Administration of Palm Hills Developments Company SAE since March 2008. She has more than 20 years of management experience, with half of them spent in the human resources field. She is currently responsible for the development and implementation of the corporate human resources and administrative strategy of Palm Hills Development Company. Prior to joining, Dr. Al Bendary was the Director of Human Resources & Administration at Al Nouran Financial Investments Holding Company, where she oversaw the integration of the company’s strategic and tactical business plans into the HR strategic and operational plans. Dr. Al Bendary holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport, an MBA from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport, a Human Resources Degree from the American University in Cairo (AUC), and a Bachelor of Arts in Middle Eastern Studies with a minor in Sociology and Anthropology from the AUC.

Sherif Sabry Eng. Sherif Sabry serves as Head of International Business Development at Palm Hills Development Company S.A.E. Prior to joining Palm Hills in the capacity of CEO of Palm Hills International, looking after regional and international expansion opportunities, Eng. Sabry brings a wealth of 35 years of Global extensive experience in the fields of Customer care and sales. He acquired his Bsc. in Mechanical Engineering in 1979, his engineering academic background combined with his high skills of leadership and strong business acumen enabled him to excel in Mantrac-Unatrac Group (The Caterpillar dealer in Egypt, Iraq, Six African countries and Russia / western Siberia) where he constantly delivered the group's objectives and built a strong and proven track record of achievements. Eng. Sabry Served as International Customer Division and Iraq Executive Director. Eng. Sabry has a dual citizenship Egyptian/British which gave him a rich multicultural background and exposure.

Yousef Al Far Mr. Yousef Mohammed Midhat Yousef Al Far is Non-Executive Member of the Board for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. He also serves as Member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Investment Committee. He is also is one of the founders of Naeem Holding, and Prior to establishing Naeem Holding, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Nile Investments for Brokerage Services and the Chairman of the Arab Investment Company for Portfolio Management. He has 10 years of experience in managing brokerage and portfolio management firms in Egypt. He has attended a variety of management, investment, sales and marketing courses.

Yaser Al Malwani Mr. Yaser Suleiman Hisham Al Malwani is Non-Executive Member of the Board for Palm Hills Developments Company SAE. He also serves as Member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Investment Committee. He began his career with Commercial International Bank (CIB), formerly Chase National Bank, becoming in 16 years the General Manager of the Corporate Banking Division. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Accounting from Cairo University.