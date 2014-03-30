Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (PHIL.NS)

Name Description

Sanjiv Goenka Mr. Sanjiv Goenka is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. Mr. Sanjiv Goenka is Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, one of India’s top Industrial houses. The group’s core activities include power & natural resources, carbon black, retail, media & entertainment, infrastructure & education. Directorship held in other Companies: RPG Enterprises Ltd., CESC Limited, Saregama India Ltd., Spencer and Company Ltd., Spencer International Hotels Ltd., Harrisons Malayalam Ltd., STEL Holdings Limited, Graphite India Limited, Noida Power Company Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Ltd.

Kaushik Roy Mr. Kaushik Roy is Managing Director, Director of the Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. He is a Managing Director - Carbon Black Business.

Paras Chowdhary Mr. Paras Kumar Chowdhary is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Director of Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. Mr. Chowdhary has experience of the Tyre Industry. He is presently Managing Director of CEAT Limited. Earlier he was President and Whole-time Director of Apollo Tyres Limited. He was also Chairman of the Automotive Manufacturers Association, representative body for the Tyre Industry in India. He holds Directorship in other Companies of Rado Tyres Limited, Spencer International Hotels Limited, CEAT Limited, Harrisons Malayalam Limited, Summit Securities Limited, Sea Princes Co-Operative Housing Society Limited, Associated CEAT (Pvt.) Limited, ACT Company (Pvt.) Limited, Associated CEAT Holdings (Pvt.) Limited, CEAT Kelani Associated Holdings (Pvt.) Limited, CEAT Kelani International (Pvt.) Limited.

Om Malhotra Mr. Om Parkash Malhotra is Non-Executive Independent Director of Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. He holds B.Chem. Engg., M.I.E., F.I.I., Ch. E. Mr. O P Malhotra is associated with the RPG Group since 1962. He was the Wholetime Director of the Company. Under his able and valued supervision, the Company during the period 1993-94, undertook the modernization of its plant at Durgapur. Directorship held in other Companies are Adorn Investment Ltd., Adapt Investment Ltd., Universal Industrial Fund Limited, RPG Infrastructure Investments Pvt. Ltd., RPG Hospitex Ltd., Alpha Carbon Ltd., Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Chembond Ashland Water Technologies Ltd.

Chittaranjan Paul Mr. Chittaranjan R. Paul is Non-Executive Independent Director of Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. Mr. Paul is a noted corporate advisor of RPG Group, one of the India's top industrial houses and Ex-Managing Director of Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation having interest in Electrical and Thermal Power. He was also associated with Govt. of India, Environment Appraisal Committee for Thermal Power Projects as a Member.

Pradip Roy Shri. Pradip Roy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. Mr. Pradip Roy, a CAIIB, is a graduate engineer from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad and did his MBA from University of Delhi. He has undergone training in investment appraisal and management from Harvard University, Cambridge, USA. Mr. Pradip Roy is presently Advisor of UTI AMC Ltd. Earlier he was Executive Director of IDBI Bank Ltd. and was Nominee Director of IDBI in CESC Limited for many years. Prior to IDBI, Mr. Roy has worked with Indo – Burma Petroleum Co. Ltd. and Bank of India. Mr. Roy has experience in project finance across sectors, restructing of companies, banking infrastructure financing and corporate advisory services. Mr. Roy was also a member of the task force set up for drawing the business plan of IDFC. His paper on power sector was selected by the World Energy Congress for personal presentation at Argentina, in October,2001. In August,2010, he was nominated by Government of India as a member of the sub group on Ports and Roads which has been convened under Dr. Rakesh Mohan, ex Dy Governor, RBI. Directorship held in other Companies as India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd.