Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (PHIL.NS)
PHIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
911.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.30 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs913.80
Open
Rs920.00
Day's High
Rs920.00
Day's Low
Rs907.50
Volume
61,901
Avg. Vol
608,649
52-wk High
Rs959.90
52-wk Low
Rs202.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Sanjiv Goenka
|54
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Raj Gupta
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
Kaushik Mukherjee
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Kaushik Roy
|50
|2014
|Managing Director, Director
Kusum Dadoo
|2015
|Director
Paras Chowdhary
|64
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Om Malhotra
|82
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Chittaranjan Paul
|87
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Pradip Roy
|66
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Kanwar Sanyal
|81
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Sanjiv Goenka
|Mr. Sanjiv Goenka is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. Mr. Sanjiv Goenka is Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, one of India’s top Industrial houses. The group’s core activities include power & natural resources, carbon black, retail, media & entertainment, infrastructure & education. Directorship held in other Companies: RPG Enterprises Ltd., CESC Limited, Saregama India Ltd., Spencer and Company Ltd., Spencer International Hotels Ltd., Harrisons Malayalam Ltd., STEL Holdings Limited, Graphite India Limited, Noida Power Company Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Ltd.
Raj Gupta
Kaushik Mukherjee
Kaushik Roy
|Mr. Kaushik Roy is Managing Director, Director of the Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. He is a Managing Director - Carbon Black Business.
Kusum Dadoo
Paras Chowdhary
|Mr. Paras Kumar Chowdhary is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Director of Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. Mr. Chowdhary has experience of the Tyre Industry. He is presently Managing Director of CEAT Limited. Earlier he was President and Whole-time Director of Apollo Tyres Limited. He was also Chairman of the Automotive Manufacturers Association, representative body for the Tyre Industry in India. He holds Directorship in other Companies of Rado Tyres Limited, Spencer International Hotels Limited, CEAT Limited, Harrisons Malayalam Limited, Summit Securities Limited, Sea Princes Co-Operative Housing Society Limited, Associated CEAT (Pvt.) Limited, ACT Company (Pvt.) Limited, Associated CEAT Holdings (Pvt.) Limited, CEAT Kelani Associated Holdings (Pvt.) Limited, CEAT Kelani International (Pvt.) Limited.
Om Malhotra
|Mr. Om Parkash Malhotra is Non-Executive Independent Director of Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. He holds B.Chem. Engg., M.I.E., F.I.I., Ch. E. Mr. O P Malhotra is associated with the RPG Group since 1962. He was the Wholetime Director of the Company. Under his able and valued supervision, the Company during the period 1993-94, undertook the modernization of its plant at Durgapur. Directorship held in other Companies are Adorn Investment Ltd., Adapt Investment Ltd., Universal Industrial Fund Limited, RPG Infrastructure Investments Pvt. Ltd., RPG Hospitex Ltd., Alpha Carbon Ltd., Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Chembond Ashland Water Technologies Ltd.
Chittaranjan Paul
|Mr. Chittaranjan R. Paul is Non-Executive Independent Director of Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. Mr. Paul is a noted corporate advisor of RPG Group, one of the India's top industrial houses and Ex-Managing Director of Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation having interest in Electrical and Thermal Power. He was also associated with Govt. of India, Environment Appraisal Committee for Thermal Power Projects as a Member.
Pradip Roy
|Shri. Pradip Roy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. Mr. Pradip Roy, a CAIIB, is a graduate engineer from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad and did his MBA from University of Delhi. He has undergone training in investment appraisal and management from Harvard University, Cambridge, USA. Mr. Pradip Roy is presently Advisor of UTI AMC Ltd. Earlier he was Executive Director of IDBI Bank Ltd. and was Nominee Director of IDBI in CESC Limited for many years. Prior to IDBI, Mr. Roy has worked with Indo – Burma Petroleum Co. Ltd. and Bank of India. Mr. Roy has experience in project finance across sectors, restructing of companies, banking infrastructure financing and corporate advisory services. Mr. Roy was also a member of the task force set up for drawing the business plan of IDFC. His paper on power sector was selected by the World Energy Congress for personal presentation at Argentina, in October,2001. In August,2010, he was nominated by Government of India as a member of the sub group on Ports and Roads which has been convened under Dr. Rakesh Mohan, ex Dy Governor, RBI. Directorship held in other Companies as India SME Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd.
Kanwar Sanyal
|Shri. Kanwar Satya Brata Sanyal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. Mr. K S B Sanyal was the Chairman and Managing Director of Andrew Yule & Co. Limited. He was also the Sheriff of Calcutta. He is presently associated with various companies as Independent professional Director and is a member of governing body of Help Age India. Directorship held in other Companies: IFGL Refractories Ltd., Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Ltd., Cimmco Ltd., and IFGL Exports Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Sanjiv Goenka
|100,000
Raj Gupta
|--
Kaushik Mukherjee
|--
Kaushik Roy
|30,727,000
Kusum Dadoo
|--
Paras Chowdhary
|--
Om Malhotra
|--
Chittaranjan Paul
|--
Pradip Roy
|--
Kanwar Sanyal
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Sanjiv Goenka
|0
|0
Raj Gupta
|0
|0
Kaushik Mukherjee
|0
|0
Kaushik Roy
|0
|0
Kusum Dadoo
|0
|0
Paras Chowdhary
|0
|0
Om Malhotra
|0
|0
Chittaranjan Paul
|0
|0
Pradip Roy
|0
|0
Kanwar Sanyal
|0
|0