Phoenix Mills Ltd (PHOE.NS)

AshokKumar Ruia Shri. Ashokkumar Radhakrishna Ruia is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Phoenix Mills Limited. Mr. Ruia is a graduate from Cambridge and has pursued an active career in both business and sports. He has the unique distinction of representing the country in two sports, Bridge and Golf, demonstrating an inimitable desire to excel in whatever he undertakes. He has been on the Board of The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML) since 1963. He has vast experience in managing the Company’s affairs and over the years has contributed significantly to its growth. He is actively involved in mentoring the leadership team and in various aspects of the Company’s expansion plans. He has also played an ardent and active role in the textile industry, serving as a committee member of the Mill Owners’ Association, Mumbai for several years.

Shishir Shrivastava Mr. Shishir Shrivastava is Group Chief Executive Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Phoenix Mills Limited. Mr. Shishir Shrivastava graduated from IHM Bengaluru and has been with the Phoenix Group since 2000 in various capacities. While he was instrumental in shaping High Street Phoenix to its current reputation, he also laid the foundation for the service and advisory verticals. Since 2008, he has endeavoured towards the successful culmination of Palladium Hotel and the four Phoenix Marketcity projects being launched in phases. He oversees several critical functions of the Company, including corporate strategy, debt and private equity fund raising, investor relations, legal, business development, operations and the Group’s Hospitality Portfolio.

Pradumna Kanodia Mr. Pradumna Kanodia is Director - Finance, Executive Director of Phoenix Mills Limited. Mr. Pradumna Kanodia is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary. He has over 20 years of experience in corporate management, finance and commercial matters, fiscal and strategic planning, budgeting and cash flow management. He heads the finance and accounts teams and plays a key role in fund raising and liaisoning with banks for debt funding. Mr. Kanodia joined the Phoenix Group as Group-CFO in March 2010 and within a short span of time he was elevated to the position of Director – Finance in April 2011.

Shrikant Kambli Mr. Shrikant Kambli is Vice President - Projects Kurla & Pune of Phoenix Mills Limited. He is responsible for overall execution of both the projects. He has done his B. E. Civil and diploma in Business Management and has over 18 years of experience in various organisations such as Sabve Rohini Constructions Pvt. ltd. and hotel horizon ltd. He was last associated with Pancards Clubs ltd. as Projects - head.

Prakash Mantripragada Mr. Prakash Kumar Mantripragada is Vice President - Projects of Phoenix Mills Limited. His is based at Bengaluru and is responsible for the overall execution of one Bangalore West. He is a Civil Engineer and has more than 23 years of experience in various organisations such as Mahindra Construction Co. ltd., sterling holidays resorts and unicorn holding (P) ltd. he was last associated with royal orchid hotels as general Manager – Projects.

Atul Ruia Shri. Atul A. Ruia is Joint Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of Phoenix Mills Limited. Mr. Atul Ruia is a graduate in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and holds a degree in Business Management from the Wharton School of Finance. He joined the Board of PML in 1996 and is the key visionary, pioneer and force behind the development of High Street Phoenix, Mumbai’s first retail-led mixed use destination. It was under his aegis that the Company embarked upon a pan-India asset creation strategy with the flagship brand of ‘Phoenix Marketcity’.

Dipesh Gandhi Mr. Dipesh Gandhi is Development Director of Phoenix Mills Limited. He has over 15 years of experience in business development, market research, planning and organisation set-up. At Phoenix, he holds the position development director and is responsible for the liaising function of the group.

Rajendra Kalkar Mr. Rajendra Kalkar is SeniorCentre Director - High Street Phoenix of Phoenix Mills Limited. He has over 20 years of experience across various fields with expertise in property management. He is the senior Centre director for high street Phoenix and is responsible for operations, leasing, retailer Mix, legal, Customer relationship, Commercial & Marketing functions and bottomline profitability of the Centre. He also oversees the operations of the Pune mall.

Rajesh Kulkarni Mr. Rajesh Kulkarni is Director - Project Delivery Vertical of Phoenix Mills Limited. He has over 20 years of experience in driving the development, planning and implementation of the project from an architectural perspective. He is the director of the Project delivery vertical and receives a steadfast support from a team of experienced architects, engineers and other technical personnel in the design, project co-ordination and delivery for all the prestigious projects of the Phoenix group.

Amit Kumar Mr. Amit Kumar is Centre director - Kurla Marketcity of Phoenix Mills Limited.He has over 17 years of experience in strategic Planning, new set-ups, operations Management, Business development & relationship Management. At Phoenix, he holds the position of Centre director for Kurla Marketcity. He is responsible for managing the operations of the property and for achieving the bottomline profitability of the Centre.

Shashie Kumar Mr. Shashie Kumar is Centre Director - Phoenix Marketcity, Bangalore of Phoenix Mills Limited. Shashie has over 18 years of experience in the field of Retail, real Estate/Infrastructure Management, Market research and Marketing services. He is currently handling the role of Centre director for Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru. His key role is to ensure the successful implementation of pre-launch activities such as marketing, public relations and retailer transition. He is also responsible for managing the operations of the property and for achieving the bottomline profitability of the Centre.

Rajiv Malla Mr. Rajiv Malla is Member of Management Team of Phoenix Mills Limited. He has over 30 years of experience with international hotels & resorts. He has extensive experience in operations, sales & Business development and renovations in the hospitality industry. He is also a member of various travel & tourism associations as an active committee member. he has an excellent track record of managing large assets and streamlining workflow.

Haresh Morajkar Mr. Haresh Morajkar is Head - HR, Admin and IT functions of Phoenix Mills Limited. He has over 20 years of experience with strong business management skills and profound experience in the field of Human resource Management and general Management. He currently heads the HR, Admin and IT functions of the group, playing a key role in strategic HR planning, organisational development, training and performance management.

Romil Ratra Mr. Romil Ratra is Group Director - Hospitality of Phoenix Mills Limited.As Group Director of Hospitality Romil’s role encompasses all of PML’s Hospitality interests. He has close to 2 decades of experience in hospitality operations, strategy and building and running a business as an entrepreneur. Prior to Phoenix Romil was Chief Executive for the Graviss Group, a diverse corporation with holdings in Food and Hospitality in India and the Middle East an has successfully launched over 18 hospitality concepts.

Mayank Ruia Mr. Mayank Ruia is Development Director - Residential & Commercial business of Phoenix Mills Limited. Mayank heads the Residential business at Phoenix. Prior to PML, he was associated as Vice President with Everstone Capital Advisors. He was involved in international assignments with UBS Investment Bank, Sagent Advisors and American Capital Strategies, New York.

P. Vidya Sagar Mr. P. Vidya Sagar is Head - Corporate Affairs and legal Functions of Phoenix Mills Limited. Vidya has over 20 years of experience across various industries in the areas of Corporate Law, M&A, Legal, Compliance and Corporate Governance. He heads the Corporate Affairs and legal functions of the group and his responsibilities include managing the secretarial, corporate and legal affairs.

Rashmi Sen Ms. Rashmi Sen is Group Head – Leasing of Phoenix Mills Limited. Rashmi has over 15 years of experience in sales and leasing. At Phoenix, she holds the position of group head – leasing. She is responsible for developing and implementing the right retailer mix and retail leasing plans for all Phoenix Marketcity malls and also other malls of the Phoenix group.

Sangeeta Vernekar Ms. Sangeeta Vernekar is Heads - Retail Excellence, Initiative of Phoenix Mills Limited. Sangeeta has over 20 years of experience and has been a key member of some of India’s awardwinning and successful shopping centers. At PMl, she heads the “Retail Excellence” initiative, supported by a team of retail specialist professionals. Her role is to service clients on mall design, architecture, signage, lighting and retail.

Noel Vessaoker Mr. Noel Vessaoker is Centre director - Chennai of Phoenix Mills Limited. Noel is a retail management professional with extensive experience in sales, business development and leasing. At Phoenix, he holds the position of Centre director – Chennai and is responsible for managing the operations of the property and for achieving the bottomline profitability of the Centre.

AmitKumar Dabriwala Shri. Amitkumar Dabriwala is Independent Non-Executive Director of Phoenix Mills Limited. Mr. Amit Kumar Dabriwala graduated from the Calcutta University. As a Promoter Director of United Credit Securities Limited (UCSL), a member of the National Stock Exchange, Mr. Dabriwala has been associated with the capital markets since 1996. He was also responsible for setting up the Mumbai branch of UCSL. In 2004, he promoted JNR Securities Broking Pvt. Ltd. which is a member of the Bombay Stock Exchange. Through the United Credit group companies, he is also involved in real estate development, leasing and hire purchase.

Amit Dalal Shri. Amit N. Dalal is Independent Non-Executive Director of Phoenix Mills Limited. Mr. Amit N. Dalal has been the Managing Director of Amit Nalin Securities Pvt. Ltd. since October 1997 and also serves as its Director of Research. Mr. Dalal has been the Executive Director of Investments at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd since January 1, 2010. Mr. Dalal earned experience as an Investment Analyst in USA for 2 years. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai. He also completed a Post-graduate Diploma in Business Management from the University of Massachusetts and obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts, USA.