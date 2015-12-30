Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)

Name Description

Alun Jones Mr. Alun R. Jones has been re-designated as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Primary Health Properties PLC. He was appointed to the Board on 1 May 2007 and appointed as Chairman on 10 April 2014. A Chartered Accountant, Mr. Jones retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in 2006, having been a previous member of PwC’s UK and Global Supervisory Boards. He was a member of the Financial Reporting Review Panel from 2006 to 2011.

Richard Howell Mr. Richard Howell is Finance Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant with 19 years' experience working with London-listed commercial property companies, gained principally with LondonMetric Property Plc where he is finance director of its joint ventures and Brixton plc where he was financial controller and company secretary.

Harry Hyman Mr. Harry Abraham Hyman is Managing Director, Director of Primary Health Properties Plc. He was appointed on February 1996. A Chartered Accountant and Managing Director of Nexus Tradeco Limited, the Adviser and the parent company of Nexus Management Services Limited, the Company Secretary of the Group. Nexus has three operating divisions, property fund management, publishing and corporate finance. The group specialises in health, education and property. He is the non-executive chairman of Summitt Germany Limited, a company registered in Guernsey and listed on AIM, Chairman. He is also the non-executive chairman of Summit Germany Limited, a company registered in Guernsey and listed on AIM, Chairman of ORBIG, the Orderbook of Retail Bond Issuers Group and a director of the Quoted Companies Alliance.

Ian Rutter Dr. Ian P. Rutter, OBE, is Director of Primary Health Properties Plc. He was appointed on September 22, 2005. He is the Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees. He has worked as a GP since 1980 in Shipley, Yorkshire. He is currently the Senior European Faculty Head of IHI, the Institute of Healthcare Improvement, based in Boston, USA. He is a former CEO of North Bradford and Airedale PCTs. He has worked at the Department of Health as Clinical Lead in the Policy and Strategy Unit and as Deputy National Director of Primary Care. During the year under review, Dr. Rutter’s period of service as a director passed nine years. Notwithstanding this, the Board consider that Dr. Rutter is objective and professional and brings specialist expertise of clinical and NHS matters to the Board and remains independent in his capacity as a Director of the Company and is described as such in the following pages of this report.

Mark Creedy Mr. Mark P. Creedy is Independent Non-Executive Director of Primary Health Properties Plc. He was appointed on 1 November 2008. Chairman of the Advisers Engagement Committee. Mr. Creedy is currently Director of Fund Management at UNITE Group plc overseeing the fund management of the UNITE UK Student Accommodation Fund and UNITE’s other joint ventures. He was Managing Director of the property fund management subsidiary of Legal & General Investment Management from 2002 to 2007 and was previously Managing Director of Chartwell Land plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of King?sher plc. He was also a non-executive director of B&Q.

Geraldine Kennell Ms. Geraldine A. Kennell is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She has over 20 years' experience in private equity and was until recently a partner of Silverfleet Capital LLP, an independent European private equity firm specialising in mid-market buyouts. She has formerly served on the boards of a number of companies, including Ivy Topco Limited (holding company of the ipes group of companies), TMF Group Holdco BV, Link Financial Limited and Birthdays Limited.

Steven Owen Mr. Steven J. Owen has been appointed as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Primary Health Properties PLC. He was appointed on 1 January 2014. Chairman of the Audit Committee. A Chartered Accountant, Steven is currently CEO and Partner of Wye Valley Partners LLP and a non-executive Director of the Milford Haven Port Authority since 1 December 2014. He was Deputy CEO and Finance Director at Brixton plc until 2009.