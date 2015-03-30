Pidilite Industries Ltd (PIDI.NS)

Name Description

Madhukar Parekh Mr. Madhukar Balvantray Parekh is Executive Chairman of the Board of Pidilite Industries Ltd. He is no longer a Managing Director of the Company effective April 10, 2015. He is Director of Pidilite Industries Limited since 1972. He is a qualified Chemical Engineer [B.Chem. Engg. (Bom), M.S.Chem Engg. (U.S.A)] and has experience in the industry for about 38 years. He is a Managing Director of Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd. as well as of the company. He is a Director of Fevicol Co Ltd. Kalva Marketing and Services Ltd. Harton Pvt Ltd, Devkalyan Sales Pvt Ltd, Trivenikalyan Trading Pvt Ltd. Pargro Investments Pvt Ltd Excel industries Ltd and Dr. Fixit Institute of Structural Protection & Rehabilitation (a company u/s 25 of the Companies Act, 1956).

Narendrakumar Parekh Mr. Narendrakumar Kalyanji Parekh is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Pidilite Industries Ltd., effective April 01, 2015. He is Director of the company since 1969. He is a qualified Technologist for Dyes and Intermediates and a qualified Chemical Engineer (B.Sc., B.Sc. (Tech), M.S.Chem Engg (U.S.A)] and has experience in the industry for over 44 years. He is also a Director of Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd, Fevicol Company Ltd, Parkem Dyes and Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Ishijas Chemicals Pvt Ltd. The Vacuum Forming Co. Pvt. Ltd., Kalpaj Sales and Agencies Pvt Ltd, Pargro Investments Pvt Ltd and Dr. Fixit Institute of Structural Protection & Rehabilitation (a Company u/s 25 of the Companies Act, 1956).

A. Parekh Mr. A. N. Parekh is Interim Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Pidilite Industries Ltd. He is a promoter director of the Company and has been working with the Company since 1996. Shri A N Parekh is a Chemical Engineer with qualification of B.S. Chem. Engg. (U.S.A.) and having total business experience of 17 years. He joined the Company in Sales and Marketing Department and was promoted to the position of Vice President and then to the position of Sr. Vice President. He has been a Whole-Time Director of the Company since 1st July 2005. He is a director of Parkem Dyes and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Kalpaj Sales and Agencies Pvt. Ltd., Jess Trading Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Fixit Institute of Structural Protection & Rehabilitation (a company u/s 25 of the Companies Act, 1956), Synapse Technologies Inc. USA, Wisdom Controls Inc. USA, Jupiter Chemicals LLC, Dubai, Pidilite Industries Egypt (SAE), Pidilite Speciality Chemicals Bangladesh Pvt. Ltd., Pidilite Bamco Ltd., Pidilite USA Inc. and Sarla Technologies Middle East LLC.

Bharat Puri Mr. Bharat Puri has been appointed as Managing Director, Director of Pidilite Industries Ltd. He has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company effective April 10, 2015. He is a graduate in Commerce and has completed his Masters in Business Administration from Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad. He has experience of over 28 years in the field of Sales & Marketing in FMCG Companies viz. Asian Paints and Cadbury both in India and abroad. He is responsible for Strategy, Innovation and Market Expansion as Senior Vice President Global Chocolates Category at Kraft Foods.

Ajay Parekh Mr. Ajay Balvantray Parekh is Whole-time Director of Pidilite Industries Ltd., since 1985. He is B.Chem (Engg.), Masters of Business Administration (U.S.A.) and has experience of over 25 years. He is also a Director of The Vacuum Forming Co. Pvt. Ltd., Ishijas Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Vapkon Finance & Investment Pvt. Ltd., Abhajay Trade & Commerce Pvt. Ltd., Pargro Investments Pvt. Ltd., Pidilite USA, Inc., Pagel Concrete Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Pidilite Innovation Centre Pte Ltd. and Dr. Fixit Institute of Structural Protection & Rehabilitation.

Uday Khanna Mr. Uday Khanna is a appointed as an Additional Director of the Company . Shri Uday Khanna is currently the Non-Executive Chairman of Lafarge India Private Limited and Bata India Limited. He also serves on the Boards of Castrol India Limited, Pfizer Limited, Coromandel International Limited, Thomas Cook (India) Limited and NRB Bearings Limited. Shri Uday Khanna is the Chairman of Audit Committee of Castrol India Limited, Thomas Cook (India) Limited and Coromandel International Limited. He is also a member of Audit Committee of Bata India Limited and Pfizer Limited. He is the Chairman of Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committee of Bata India Limited and member of Stakeholder Relationship Committee of Thomas Cook (India) Limited. Shri Uday Khanna was Managing Director and CEO of Lafarge India from July, 2005 to July 2011. He joined the Lafarge Group in Paris on 1st June 2003 as Senior Vice President for Group Strategy, after a long experience of almost 30 years with Hindustan Lever/Unilever in a variety of financial, commercial and general management roles both nationally and internationally. His last position before joining Lafarge, was Senior Vice President Finance, Unilever - Asia, based in Singapore.

Meera Shankar Ms. Meera Shankar is a appointed as an Additional Director of the Company wef 30th July, 2014. She joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1973 and had an illustrious career spanning 39 years. She served in the Prime Minister’s Office for six years, from 1985 to 1991 working on foreign policy and security issues. Thereafter, she led the Commercial Wing in the Indian Embassy in Washington as Minister (Commerce) till 1995. She returned as Director General of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) overseeing India’s cultural diplomacy. She has had extensive experience in South Asia having worked on Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives as Under Secretary and Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. Later, as Joint Secretary she headed divisions dealing with neighbours, Nepal and Bhutan and the South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC). As Additional Secretary, she handled the UN and International Security issues. She served as Ambassador of India to Germany from 2005 to 2009 and then to the United States from 2009 to 2011. She is a Non Executive, Independent Director on the Board of ITC Limited. She holds Nil Equity Shares in the Company as on 30th July, 2014. She is not related to any Director of the Company. Smt. Meera Shankar holds a Master’s degree in English Literature.

Ranjan Kapur Mr. Ranjan M. Kapur is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Pidilite Industries Ltd. He is a Member of Audit Committee, HR & Remuneration Committee.