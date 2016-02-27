Pick N Pay Stores Ltd (PIKJ.J)

Name Description

Gareth Ackerman Mr. Gareth Mark Ackerman is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Pick N Pay Stores Ltd. Gareth headed up various divisions of the Group before being appointed to the Board in 1990. He became a non-executive director in 1999, and from 2002 to 2010 served as Chairman of Pick n Pay Holdings Limited RF. In 2010 he was appointed Chairman of Pick n Pay Stores Limited. Among his other interests, Gareth is co-chair of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, and serves as vice co-chair of the international Consumer Goods Forum.

Richard Brasher Mr. Richard W. P. Brasher is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Pick N Pay Stores Ltd. He joined Pick n Pay as Chief Executive Officer in 2013 and is leading a plan to restore the business to sustainable long-term growth. He has an outstanding track record spanning over 25 years in international retail. He has developed and led one of the world’s most iconic brand loyalty programmes, created one of the first global commercial sourcing operations, built an enduring and much imitated private label strategy, and was instrumental in leading a traditional food retail business into the online and convenience markets.

Richard Van Rensburg Mr. Richard S. J. Van Rensburg is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Pick N Pay Stores Limited. He has extensive experience in retail and information technology, with Woolworths, Massmart and Affinity Logic. In 2009 he joined the Board of Pick n Pay as an independent non-executive director. In 2011, Richard became deputy CEO. In this role, Richard takes responsibility for the e-commerce portfolio of the Group.

Aboubakar Jakoet Mr. Aboubakar Jakoet is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Pick N Pay Stores Ltd. He joined the Group in 1984, working in the national finance office, heading up special projects and new business. He was appointed divisional manager in 1993 and served on the retail board as chief finance controller since its inception in 1995. He was appointed as CFO and a member of the Board in 2011. In addition to his responsibilities at Pick n Pay, Bakar is a member of the University of Cape Town Council, Chairman of the UCT Remuneration Committee and Deputy Chairman of the UCT Finance Committee. He is a director of the Sports Science Institute of South Africa,

Jonathan Ackerman Mr. Jonathan Ackerman is Executive Director of Pick N Pay Stores Ltd. He joined Pick n Pay in 1992. Having worked in many divisions, Jonathan ensures that the wellbeing of Pick n Pay’s customers is the primary motivating factor for any strategic decision taken in the Group in his current role as Customer Director. In March 2010 he was appointed to the Board as a representative of the controlling shareholder.

Suzanne Ackerman-Berman Ms. Suzanne Dale Ackerman-Berman is Executive Director of Pick N Pay Stores Limited. She was appointed director of transformation in 2007. In addition to her executive contribution to the Group, in March 2010 she was appointed to the Board as a representative of the controlling shareholder. Suzanne is very active philanthropically and is a passionate proponent of enterprise development. She is chairman of the Ackerman Pick n Pay Enterprise Development Fund, and head of the Pick n Pay Small Business Incubator.

Debra Muller Ms. Debra Muller is Company Secretary of Pick N Pay Stores Ltd. Debra was appointed as an attorney in 1988. From 1994 she assisted Pick n Pay as a legal consultant and was appointed in 2006 as in-house legal adviser, working with contractual and compliance issues. Appointed as Company Secretary to the Pick n Pay Group in 2010, Debra also heads up the legal department.

Hugh Herman Mr. Hugh Sidney Herman is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Pick N Pay Stores Ltd. He was a partner at law firm Sonnenberg Hoffmann Galombik before joining Pick n Pay in 1976. He was Managing Director of Pick n Pay from 1986, before joining Investec Bank in 1993. Hugh was appointed Group Chairman of Investec Bank Limited in 1994, a position from which he retired in 2011. Hugh was appointed honorary life president of the Investec Group and remains chairman of various subsidiary companies in the Investec Group.

David Friedland Mr. David Friedland is Non-Executive Director of the Company since 13 December 2013. He was the audit engagement partner and lead/relationship partner at KPMG for several listed companies, as well as large owner-managed companies, principally in the retail sector. David has been associated with Pick n Pay as an external auditor since 1977, and was the audit engagement partner from 2000 to 2007.

David Robins Mr. David Robins is Non-Executive Director of Pick N Pay Stores Ltd. He joined the Group in 1994 and was appointed in 2005 as the executive responsible for expansion outside of South African borders. In 2002 he was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Group and as an executive director. During 2008 he retired from his executive position. He remains on the Board as a non-executive director and as a representative of the controlling shareholder.

Alex Mathole Ms. Alex M. Mathole has been re-appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Pick N Pay Stores Ltd. She was admitted as an attorney in 1997 and practised commercial, corporate law and litigation for two years before joining Gray Security (subsequently Securicor) in 1999 where she worked in the employment law field for five years. In 2004 she joined Omega Risk Solutions as an executive director and subsequently moved to Siemens in 2006 as Group Company Secretary and legal counsel. In 2007 Alex was appointed head of legal for Siemens South East Africa. In 2008 she was appointed to the Board of Siemens Limited. In October 2011 she became General Counsel for Africa. Alex is currently the Siemens executive director for sustainability and corporate affairs in Africa, as well as the Chair of their social and ethics committee.

Audrey Mothupi Ms. Audrey Mothupi is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She held various positions as a management consultant before being appointed as head of strategy at SABC for two years for the public broadcasting service. Audrey then joined Liberty Life, within the Standard Bank Group, where she held the position of Chief Executive: Group Strategic Services, before moving to Standard Bank. At Standard Bank, Audrey was head of inclusive banking, taking responsibility for the provision of banking services to the unbanked communities. Audrey has recently joined Systemic Logic Group, an advisory/innovation company, as the Chief Executive Officer. She is also a Fellow of the African Leadership Initiative as part of the Aspen Leadership Network.

Lorato Phalatse Ms. Lorato W.C. Phalatse is Independent Non-Executive Director of Pick N Pay Stores Ltd. She began her working career in the FMCG sector at Unilever and at Johnson & Johnson. After moving to Nedperm in the retail banking sector, she was seconded to the Women’s Development Bank. One of the founders, and the first CEO of Nozala Investments Proprietary Limited, she sat on the boards of companies such as Tsebo/ Fedics, Kyocera and Afripack. Lorato has also spent time in the public sector with both provincial and national government, ultimately heading up the Private Office of the President of South Africa. Lorato is Chairman of The Bidvest Group and is on the board of Masisizane.