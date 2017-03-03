Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJCa.TO)

Name Description

Jean Coutu Mr. Jean Coutu serves as Chairman of the Board of The Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. He is a pharmacist by profession, has been a director and the Chairman of the Board of the Corporation since its foundation in 1969. He has also served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 1969 to 1992 and thereafter continued as Chief Executive Officer from 1992 to 2002. From November 2005 to October 2007, Mr. Coutu served as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Coutu is also the founder of the Québec Association of pharmacists-owners and the Fondation Marcelle et Jean Coutu whose mission is to support various initiatives to help fight poverty and enhance the wellness and education of people.

Francois Coutu Mr. Francois Jean Coutu serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. Mr. François J. Coutu, a pharmacist by profession, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from McGill University as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from Samford University in the United States. He is a member of the boards of directors of Varad HTM Inc. and the School of Pharmacy of Samford University. He has been Chairman of the Board of the Canadian Association of Chain Drug Stores (CACDS) and has also sat on the Board of Rite Aid Corporation. President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since October 2007, Mr. Coutu previously held the position of Vice-Chairman of the Board and President of Canadian Operations from 2005 to 2007, President and Chief Executive Officer from 2002 to 2005 and President and Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation from 1992 to 2002.

Nicolle Forget Mrs. Nicolle Forget, QC, serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of The Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. A graduate of the University of Québec at Montréal, HEC Montréal and the University of Montréal, Mrs. Forget has been a member of the Quebec Bar. She has also been a member of a number of administrative tribunals and boards of directors, including the boards of Hydro-Québec, the Economic Council of Canada, the Collège des administrateurs de sociétés and Gaz Métro. She is currently a member of the board of directors of Valener Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Marcel Raymond Mr. Marcel A. Raymond serves as President of Pro-Doc Ltee, a subsidiary of The Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. He was Vice-President, Control and Treasury of the Corporation, 2004 to 2007.

Andre Belzile Mr. Andre Belzile serves as Executive Vice President - Finance and Corporate Affairs of The Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. He was Vice President and Chief Finance Officer of Cascades Inc.

Jean-Michel Coutu Mr. Jean-Michel Coutu serves as Executive Vice President - Retail Operations and Distribution of The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. He is a Account Director, McKesson, 2006 to 2008; Director, Marketing McKesson’s manufacturers, 2009; Head Director, computerized system for the Corporation, 2009 to 2011; Assistant Vice-President, pharmacy and government affairs for the Corporation, 2011.

Richard Mayrand Mr. Richard Mayrand serves as Executive Vice President - Pharmacy and Governmental Affairs of The Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. Previously, he was Senior Vice President - Pharmacy and Governmental Affairs of The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. He was Vice President, Pharmacy and Governmental Affairs of the Corporation from 2004 to 2010.

Normand Messier Mr. Normand Messier serves as Executive Vice President - Franchise Development and Operations of the Company. He was Executive Vice President, Network Operation, 2004 to 2016.

Alain Boudreault Mr. Alain Boudreault serves as Chief Information Officer, Vice President of The Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. He is Director, Storage systems, Centre d’information Rx ltée (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation) 2006 to 2012.

Marie-Chantal Lamothe Mrs. Marie-Chantal Lamothe serves as Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. She was Head Director, Change Management for the Corporation, 2013 to 2015; Vice President, Human Resources, Laurentian Bank, 2011 to 2013 and Assistant Vice President, Acquisition and Human Capital Development, Laurentian Bank, 2008 to 2011.

Brigitte Dufour Mr. Brigitte Dufour serves as Vice President - Legal Affairs, Corporate Secretary of The Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. He was Vice President and General Counsel of Uniboard Canada Inc., 2004 to 2010 Lawyer in private practice, 2010 to 2011 Senior Director, Legal Affairs and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Corporation from 2011 to 2012.

Helene Bisson Ms. Helene Bisson serves as Vice President - Communications of The Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. She served as Senior Director, Public Relations of the Corporation from 2005 to 2010.

Daniel Cote Mr. Daniel Cote serves as Vice President - Logistics and Distribution of the company. Prior he was Vice President, Distribution and Logistics, Sobeys Québec, 2012 to 2017.

Guy Franche Mr. Guy Franche serves as Vice President - Control and Treasury of The Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. Mr. Franche was Vice-President, Internal Audit of the Corporation from 2006 to 2007.

Marie-Josee Coutu Mrs. Marie-Josee Coutu serves as Non-Independent Director of The Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. A graduate of the University of Montréal and HEC Montréal, Mrs. Marie-Josée Coutu has been the President since 1990 of Fondation Marcelle et Jean Coutu (FMJC), whose mission consists in providing financial support to social projects destined for underprivileged persons, mistreated women and children and the fight against drug use in Québec and Canada. The FMJC is also present in several developing countries. Mrs. Coutu has also been a member of the Board of the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer (IRIC) since 2008.

Michel Coutu Mr. Michel Coutu serves as Non-Independent Director of The Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. Mr. Michel Coutu has been President of MMC Consulting Inc. since 2010. He previously acted as President of the US Operations of the Corporation and as President and Chief Executive Officer of The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) USA, Inc. since 1986. Mr. Coutu holds a degree in Finance, a Licentiate in Law from Sherbrooke University and a master in business administration (MBA) from the Simons School of Business (University of Rochester). He obtained, in 2005, a Degree Honoris Causa from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Mr. Coutu was also a member of the boards of directors of the United States National Association of Chain Drug Stores and Rite Aid Corporation. He is a Governor of the faculty of commerce of Sherbrooke University.

Sylvie Coutu Mrs. Sylvie Coutu serves as Non-Independent Director of The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. Mrs. Sylvie Coutu obtained her Diploma in Interior Design in 1987. She has been the President of Sylvie Coutu Design since its foundation in 1992. From 1987 to 1992, she was involved in the planning and modernization of the Royal Bank of Canada’s network of branches and executive centers. She then actively participated in the development of the new design concepts of the Corporation, particularly in the design of the “Passion Beauté” boutiques and the new pharmacy departments. Mrs. Coutu is also actively involved in the Fondation Marcelle et Jean Coutu, as a volunteer and a Trustee. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Miriam Foundation.

Lise Bastarache Mrs. Lise Bastarache serves as Independent Director of The Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. Mrs. Lise Bastarache is an economist and a corporate director. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Laurentian Bank and Chartwell Seniors Housing (real estate investment trust). She holds a Bachelor’s, a Master’s degree and has completed the course requirements of a Ph.D. in Economics. She has been a lecturer in Economics, a consultant for the Secor Group, as well as an economist and a senior manager for RBC Financial Group.

Marcel Dutil Mr. Marcel E. Dutil serves as Independent Director of The Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. Mr. Dutil is the founder of Canam Group Inc. an industrial company that mainly designs and manufactures frames, joists and steel decks. Mr. Dutil is currently a director and Chairman of the Board of Canam Group Inc. and he also served on the Board of National Bank of Canada and was Chairman of the Board of Manac Inc.

Michael Hanley Mr. Michael S. Hanley serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Hanley is a chartered accountant and a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec (CPA, CA). He has been a corporate director since 2012 and has chaired various audit and finance committees. From 2009 to 2011, he was Senior Vice-President, Operations and Strategic Initiatives, at National Bank of Canada. Prior to that, Mr. Hanley held a number of positions at Alcan Inc. over a 10-year period, including that of Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer between 2005 and the company's acquisition by Rio Tinto in 2007 and, from 2002 to 2005, President and Chief Executive Officer of the worldwide Bauxite and Alumina business group. He was also Chief Financial Officer of two Canadian public companies in the pulp and paper and energy industries, namely St. Laurent Paperboard Inc. from 1995 to 1997 and Gaz Métro, from 1997 to 1998. Mr. Hanley has a degree in business administration from HÉC Montréal.

Marie-Joseé Lamothe Ms. Marie-Josee Lamothe serves as Independent Director of the company. Ms. Lamothe is Managing Director of Branding and has managed Google Canada’s Quebec business development since 2014. Involved in the consumer product marketing industry for the last 20 years, she has held several positions during her 12 years at L’Oréal, from International Marketing Director in France to Vice-President and General Manager Luxury Brands in Canada. Ms. Lamothe serves on the Board of Directors of Reitmans (Canada) Limited, the University of Montreal, the Institute of Clinical Research of Montreal and the Foundation of the Women’s Center of Montreal. She is also a member of the Audit Committee for the ministries of Employment and Social Development Canada and Canada Border Services.

Andrew Molson Mr. Andrew Thomas Molson serves as Independent Director of The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. Mr. Molson is Chairman of the Board of RES PUBLICA Consulting Group Inc. a Montréal-based holding and management company for professional services firms, including NATIONAL Public Relations Inc. and Cohn & Wolfe|Canada. Mr. Molson serves on the board of directors of Molson Coors Brewing Company and is a member of the board of directors of Groupe Deschênes Inc., the Montreal Canadiens Hockey Club and Dundee Corporation. He also serves on several not-for-profit organizations’ boards. Mr. Molson was called to the Quebec Bar in 1995 after studying law at Université Laval. He also has a bachelor of arts degree from Princeton University and a master’s degree in corporate governance and business ethics from the University of London (Birkbeck College).

Annie Thabet Mrs. Annie Thabet serves as Independent Director of The Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc. A chartered professional accountant, Mrs. Thabet holds a Bachelor in Commerce from Sherbrooke University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Concordia University and is a director accredited by the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mrs. Thabet is a partner with Celtis Capital, a firm specialized in transactional services in relation to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures and corporate finance, and asset management that she co-founded in 2003. Her prior experience includes investment management at Société générale de financement du Québec and consulting at Price Waterhouse. Mrs. Thabet is a Governor of Réseau Capital, the Québec venture capital and private equity association, and a Governor and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Fondation de recherche en administration of Sherbrooke University. She also is a director of Transcontinental inc., Manac inc., FIER Côte-Nord, the Institute of Corporate Directors – Québec and Sommet Capital 2000.