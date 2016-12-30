Polypipe Group PLC (PLP.L)

Name Description

Ronald Marsh Mr. Ronald John Edward Marsh is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Company. He is Directors in March 2014 as the Senior Independent Director and as Independent Non-Executive Chairman since May 2015. Mr Marsh is currently a Non-Executive Director of British Polythene Industries plc, R. Faerch Plast A/S and was, from 1989 until 2013, Chief Executive of RPC Group. Mr Marsh is also Chairman of the UK based Packaging Federation and the Alliance for European Polymers which was established under the Auspices of EuPC (European Plastic Converters) in 2015. Mr Marsh has a Bachelor of Arts in History from Oxford University.

Martin Payne Mr. Martin K. Payne has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company., effective 2 April 2018. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company, with effective 2nd October 2017. He has served as Group Finance Director at Norcros plc, a leading supplier of branded showers, taps, bathroom accessories, tiles and adhesives, since March 2011. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and his previous experience includes holding senior financial positions at JCB, the construction equipment manufacturer, and at IMI plc, the British-based engineering company. Prior to this, Martin spent six years as Finance Director at H&R Johnson Tiles Ltd.

Glen Sabin Mr. Glen Sabin serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective 2nd October 2017. The Managing Directors of Polypipe Civils and Polypipe Terrain also report into Mr Sabin. Mr. Sabin was previously Managing Director of Polypipe Civils, a position he held from December 2004. Mr. Sabin has 40 years experience in the construction sector starting as an engineer with George Wimpey and 22 years with Marshalls plc where he started as a salesman and later became Commercial Trading Director.

Mark Hammond Mr. Mark William Hammond serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed to our Board of Directors in April 2014, he was considered an Independent Non-Executive Director from December 2015. Mr Hammond is Deputy Managing Partner of Caird Capital LLP which is the adviser to Cavendish Square Partners LP. Mr Hammond joined HBOS plc in June 2003 and served as Head of Integrated Finance from 2006 until 2010. Prior to joining HBOS plc, Mr Hammond held roles with Gresham Trust plc, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and PricewaterhouseCoopers where he qualified with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland in 1991. Mr Hammond graduated with a Master of Arts in Economics and Accountancy from the University of Aberdeen in 1988. Mr Hammond has previously been a Director of The Big Green Parcel Holding Company.

Mansurah Mannings Ms. Mansurah Talat Mannings serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Since March 2014 as a Non-Executive Director and is Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Mrs Mannings was a senior partner of Olswang LLP until March 2016 and had been a partner there since 2000. Mrs Mannings is also a Non-Executive member of the boards of the Solicitors Regulation Authority and Cranfield University. Mrs Mannings has a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Southampton.