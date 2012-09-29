Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (PLVP.PA)

Name Description

Patrick Findeling Mr. Patrick Findeling has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Plastiques du Val de Loire SA since 1985. He joined the Company in 1972. He serves also as Chairman of the Board Amiens Injection, Sable Injection, Ouest Injection, Cimest, Ere Plastique, Creutzwald Injection, Elbromplast, Cardonaplast, Automotives Plastics Slovakia, Automotive Plastics Belleme and Bourbon Automotive Plastics Voujeaucourt, among others. Mr. Findeling is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Duna Injection Plastic Factory, Director of Banque Populaire du Val de France, Manager of S.C.I. M.G. and Groupement Forestier de la Basse Foret, and Co-Manager of S.C.I. J.E.V. and S.C.I. J.S.

Vanessa Belinguier Ms. Vanessa Belinguier has served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Plastiques du Val de Loire SA since March 28, 2008. In addition to her duties at the Company, Ms. Belinguier is Director of Bourbon Automotive Plastics and Aquifrance, as well as Member of the Management Committee of PVL BEAUTE.

John Findeling Mr. John Findeling has served as Director of Plastiques du Val de Loire SA as of March 28, 2008. He is also Co-Manager of S.C.I. J.S., as well as Director of Bourbon Automotive Plastics and Aquifrance.