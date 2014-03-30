Polyplex Corporation Ltd (PLYP.NS)
PLYP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
538.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjiv Saraf
|57
|Non Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pranay Kothari
|Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Whole Time Director
|
Manish Gupta
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ashok Gurnani
|2008
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sanjiv Chadha
|58
|Non Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Pooja Haldea
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Jitender Balakrishnan
|67
|2010
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Ranjit Singh
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Brij Soni
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Suresh Surana
|52
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sanjiv Saraf
|Shri. Sanjiv Saraf is Non Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. He is promoter Director of the Company and is associated with the Company since its inception. Shri Sanjiv Saraf is B.Tech from Indian Institute of Technology (NT), Kharagpur. Shri Saraf has guided the Company from the time of the setting up of Company's first Polyester Film project in 1988 to the subsequent expansions and diversifications in India as well as through its subsidiaries abroad. He was the Managing Director of the Company for over sixteen years.
|
Pranay Kothari
|Shri. Pranay Kothari is Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Whole Time Director of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary and has been associated with the Company since 1985. During his tenure with the Company he has held the positions of Company Secretary, Director (Operations) (Whole Time Director). He was last appointed as Whole Time Director designated as Executive Director for a term of three years w.e.f. September 7, 2006. Shri Pranay Kothari is a professional director of the Company.
|
Manish Gupta
|
Ashok Gurnani
|
Sanjiv Chadha
|Shri. Sanjiv Chadha is Non Independent Non-Executive Director of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. He is a Non Resident Indian and practicing as an Architect in the United States of America. Shri Sanjiv Chadha is B. Arch from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and has done M.S. Architecture from Illinois Institute of Technology, U.S.A. He is member of American Institute of Architecture, Association of Licensed Architect, International Council of Shopping Centers and International Facilities Management Association.
|
Pooja Haldea
|
Jitender Balakrishnan
|Shri. Jitender Balakrishnan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Polyplex Corporation Ltd., since July 20, 2010. He has done his BE (Mech) from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Madras University and has PG diploma in Industrial Management from Bombay University. He has served on the Board of IDBI Bank Limited as Executive Director and thereafter as Deputy Managing Director and Group Head – Corporate Banking. He has served on the Board of Directors of various Corporates in the areas of Oil and Gas, Refineries, Infrastructure Projects, Cement, Fertilizers, Hotels, Pharmaceuticals, Paper etc.
|
Ranjit Singh
|Shri. Ranjit Singh has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has resigned as Chief Operating Officer, Non Independent Whole Time Director of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. He joined Polyplex in 1996. Mr. Singh has been instrumental in enhancement in productivity and quality levels at plant, besides institutionalizing cost cutting measures and a process driven approach in the Company. He is a qualified Mechanical Engineer and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
|
Brij Soni
|
Suresh Surana
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sanjiv Saraf
|180,000
|
Pranay Kothari
|12,224,300
|
Manish Gupta
|--
|
Ashok Gurnani
|--
|
Sanjiv Chadha
|--
|
Pooja Haldea
|--
|
Jitender Balakrishnan
|--
|
Ranjit Singh
|14,694,000
|
Brij Soni
|--
|
Suresh Surana
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sanjiv Saraf
|0
|0
|
Pranay Kothari
|0
|0
|
Manish Gupta
|0
|0
|
Ashok Gurnani
|0
|0
|
Sanjiv Chadha
|0
|0
|
Pooja Haldea
|0
|0
|
Jitender Balakrishnan
|0
|0
|
Ranjit Singh
|0
|0
|
Brij Soni
|0
|0
|
Suresh Surana
|0
|0